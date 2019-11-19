Post Malone Can't Get Enough of Denver

Post Malone performed at the Pepsi Center on November 10, 2019. He's returning in 2020.

A week after his Denver concert, Billboard chart-buster Post Malone, whom Westword's Leslie Wilber described as the Cheesecake Factory of music and a reader likened to an animated old gym sock, just announced he will return to Denver this spring.

Malone is an unlikely radio god — a hip-hop artist who has derided hip-hop, a man who has at once rejected conventional beauty while embracing addictive pop-music tropes that have built him a swooning fan base.

He's brutishly masculine, but emo. And as Wilber tells it, he puts on a spectacular show.

He will be joined in Denver by Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh at the Pepsi Center on March 12.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, November 22, at Live Nation.