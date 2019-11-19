 


Post Malone performed at the Pepsi Center on November 10, 2019. He's returning in 2020.EXPAND
Post Malone performed at the Pepsi Center on November 10, 2019. He's returning in 2020.
Aaron Thackeray

Post Malone Can't Get Enough of Denver

Kyle Harris | November 19, 2019 | 11:33am
A week after his Denver concert, Billboard chart-buster Post Malone, whom Westword's Leslie Wilber described as the Cheesecake Factory of music and a reader likened to an animated old gym sock, just announced he will return to Denver this spring.

Malone is an unlikely radio god — a hip-hop artist who has derided hip-hop, a man who has at once rejected conventional beauty while embracing addictive pop-music tropes that have built him a swooning fan base.

He's brutishly masculine, but emo. And as Wilber tells it, he puts on a spectacular show.

He will be joined in Denver by Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh at the Pepsi Center on March 12.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, November 22, at Live Nation.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

