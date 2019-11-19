Post Malone Can't Get Enough of Denver

A week after his Denver concert, Billboard chart-buster Post Malone, whom Westword's Leslie Wilber described as the Cheesecake Factory of music and a reader likened to an animated old gym sock, just announced he will return to Denver this spring.
Malone is an unlikely radio god — a hip-hop artist who has derided hip-hop, a man who has at once rejected conventional beauty while embracing addictive pop-music tropes that have built him a swooning fan base.
He's brutishly masculine, but emo. And as Wilber tells it, he puts on a spectacular show.
He will be joined in Denver by Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh at the Pepsi Center on March 12.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday, November 22, at Live Nation.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!