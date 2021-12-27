Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Hip-Hop

Tay Anderson Drops a Rap Song: "Slavin' Up at DPS" on YouTube

December 27, 2021 2:22PM

Tay Anderson drops a rap single bemoaning his legal woes.
Tay Anderson drops a rap single bemoaning his legal woes. YouTube screengrab
Yes, you read that headline correctly. Tay Anderson, the at-large director of the Denver School Board who was censured by the board earlier this year after he was embroiled in sexual harassment and assault claims, has dropped a rap song on his YouTube page called "Slavin' Up at DPS."

The song, which went up two days before Christmas (and shortly after Anderson was elected vice president of the Denver School Board), bemoans his legal woes — he's sued some of his accusers — and is just as cringe-worthy as Anderson's recent claim that he is a "social media influencer."

While the Investigations Law Group probe commissioned by DPS did not find evidence to substantiate some of the more spectacular charges — including one that Anderson has assaulted 62 current and former students — it did determine that Anderson had exchanged inappropriate messages with teenage students and also intimidated witnesses on social media.

Still, Anderson just can't stay off social media, and "Slavin'" could simply be an effort by the 23-year-old board member to regain his status as a "social media influencers," as he called himself in the defamation lawsuit he filed in November, saying that the unsubstantiated claims caused him to lose money in that nebulous realm.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


So far, "Slavin'" has gotten a whopping two likes out of the more than 900 views since it went up; comments have been disabled — which could be a smart move. ."I'm just chillin' at the crib and makin' policy," Anderson raps. "They say they want some drastic changes here but all I see / Is folks not helping all our kids when they can hardly breathe...

"And somehow I get all the blame and that's what bothers me," he continues. "Spending $250K on iodine / They could have focused on some other stuff and not on me."

"Ms. Ron" — who is not further identified — then steps in to heap praise on Anderson with her verses: "Layin' it down with Director Tay Anderson / You may be missin' what I'm sayin' take a gander-son / Little probing through it but he keeps keepin' on / We need some change but everybody keeps sleepin' on."

The chorus, meanwhile, is simply "Slavin' up at DPS" over a cheap beat, repeated at least eight times.


Neither the Denver School Board nor Anderson has replied to a request for comment on the song. But "Slavin' Up at DPS" speaks for itself.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Emily Ferguson is Westword's Culture Editor, covering Denver's flourishing arts and music scene. Before landing this position, she worked as an editor at local and national political publications and held some odd jobs suited to her odd personality, including selling grilled cheese sandwiches at music festivals and performing with fire. Emily also writes on the arts for the Wall Street Journal and is an oil painter in her free time.
Contact: Emily Ferguson

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation