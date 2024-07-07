Reader: Fans Will Travel Quite a Distance to See a Concert at Red Rocks

On June 5, a "large, disc-shaped craft with three levels of windows" was spotted by twelve of the venue's employees "north of Red Rocks about a mile or so, hovering above the treetops on the [Hogback's] ridge," according to a report posted with the National UFO Reporting Center.
"I was working at Red Rocks Amphitheater last night when one of our coworkers suddenly said to us, 'Hey, what is that over there? It looks like a spaceship,'" a Red Rocks employee wrote in that report. "We all turned to look in the direction he was pointing and sure enough, there was a UFO hovering about a half-a-mile to a mile north of Red Rocks. A dozen of us saw it. We all kept asking each other, 'Are you seeing this too?' It was a resounding 'yes' from everyone in the group."
The members of the group are anonymous, since they reported the sighting to the center, not to Denver Arts & Venues, which manages the venue. That, and the fact that no photos have emerged, inspired skepticism in many comments on the Westword Facebook post of the UFO sighting news. But others definitely believe. Says Renna:
