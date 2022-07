Drive-by Truckers, RiNo Music & Arts Showcase and the Best Denver Concerts This Weekend

The RiNo Showcase Music & Arts Festival includes a big lineup of Colorado

from a variety of genres such as Kayla Ruby, Compass & Cavern, ENZI, This Broken Beat, The Losers Club, Saint Nomad and The BRKN. Visual artists will be on hand to showcase their wares.



Southern rock outfit Drive-By Truckers plays a free show at Levitt Pavilion tonight, while English punker Frank Turner drops in at the Fillmore.Garage rockers Allah Las come to the Gothic on Saturday, while Itchy-O purifies the crowd at the Fillmore.Round out your weekend at the RiNo Music & Arts Showcase , which includes a big lineup of Colorado artists. Here are the best concerts in Denver this week:Georgia boys Drive-By Truckers just released, the band's fourteenth album of Southern rock. You'll likely hear some of those boot-stomping tunes at this free show in Denver. If you must be an important person, limited VIP tickets are available Since leaving post-hardcore band Million Dead in 2005, Frank Turner has mostly focused on acoustic music. His latest record,, is a return to electric and has shades of the Clash and melodic hardcore. He's also released a split record with NOFX, and tours with his backing band, the Sleeping Souls.The members of Allah Las met while working together at Los Angeles's famed Amoeba Records, and it shows. The band's throwback psychedelic/garage rock style sounds straight off a Nuggets compilation record, or some other obscure piece of 1960s vinyl that only someone who hangs out in a record store would know.We can't say for sure that Denver is the only city with a 57-piece experimental, electronic marching band. But it probably is. This show is dubbed a "Tetrapolar Purification Ceremony," and will introduce the group's newest instrument. Denver band BleakHeart , a doomy, shoegazy, very moody atmospheric indie-rock band, opens the proceedings.artistsCity Park Jazz is holding its Third Annual Brass Band Extravaganza, which includes the No Hands Brass Band, Tivoli Club Brass Band and Badda Boom Brass Band. Organizers promise a huge jam at the end of the night.