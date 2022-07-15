Drive-by Truckers, RiNo Music & Arts Showcase and the Best Denver Concerts This Weekend

Southern rock outfit Drive-By Truckers plays a free show at Levitt Pavilion tonight, while English punker Frank Turner drops in at the Fillmore.
Garage rockers Allah Las come to the Gothic on Saturday, while Itchy-O purifies the crowd at the Fillmore.
Round out your weekend at the RiNo Music & Arts Showcase, which includes a big lineup of Colorado artists. Here are the best concerts in Denver this week:
Drive-By Truckers
Friday, July 15, 7 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion, 1380 West Florida Avenue
Free
Georgia boys Drive-By Truckers just released Welcome 2 Club XIII, the band's fourteenth album of Southern rock. You'll likely hear some of those boot-stomping tunes at this free show in Denver. If you must be an important person, limited VIP tickets are available.
Frank Turner & the Sleeping Souls
Friday, July 15, 5:30 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$36.75-$66.75
Since leaving post-hardcore band Million Dead in 2005, Frank Turner has mostly focused on acoustic music. His latest record, FTHC, is a return to electric and has shades of the Clash and melodic hardcore. He's also released a split record with NOFX, and tours with his backing band, the Sleeping Souls.
Allah Las
Saturday, July 16, 9 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$25
The members of Allah Las met while working together at Los Angeles's famed Amoeba Records, and it shows. The band's throwback psychedelic/garage rock style sounds straight off a Nuggets compilation record, or some other obscure piece of 1960s vinyl that only someone who hangs out in a record store would know.
Itchy-O
Saturday, July 16, 8 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$29.50-$32
We can't say for sure that Denver is the only city with a 57-piece experimental, electronic marching band. But it probably is. This show is dubbed a "Tetrapolar Purification Ceremony," and will introduce the group's newest instrument. Denver band BleakHeart, a doomy, shoegazy, very moody atmospheric indie-rock band, opens the proceedings.
RiNo Showcase Music & Arts Festival
Sunday, July 16, 12 p.m.
4400 Fox Street, 4400 Fox Street
$20
The RiNo Showcase Music & Arts Festival includes a big lineup of Colorado artists from a variety of genres such as Kayla Ruby, Compass & Cavern, ENZI, This Broken Beat, The Losers Club, Saint Nomad and The BRKN. Visual artists will be on hand to showcase their wares.
City Park Jazz
Sunday, July 16, 5 p.m.
City Park Pavilion, 1700 York Street
Free
City Park Jazz is holding its Third Annual Brass Band Extravaganza, which includes the No Hands Brass Band, Tivoli Club Brass Band and Badda Boom Brass Band. Organizers promise a huge jam at the end of the night.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.