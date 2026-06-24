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RiNo venue Two Moons Music Hall has closed

The venue was slated to be a part of this year's Underground Music Showcase.
By Emily FergusonJune 24, 2026
a patio outside of a music venue
Two Moons Music Hall

Emily Ferguson
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Two Moons Music Hall has closed after a two-year run.

In a statement on behalf of the Two Moons team, spokesperson Jordan Blakesley expresses the importance of supporting local, independently owned venues. “Over the last two years, Two Moons was home to more than 500 shows, events, and private gatherings,” she says. “What started as a bar with a stage became a place where local and independent artists could share their work and where people could come together through music. We are incredibly proud of the community that grew here and all the nights spent dancing, connecting, and making memories together.

“Independent venues and local artists need our support now more than ever,” the statement continues. ” If you love this city and what makes it special, show up for the spaces and the people who make it come alive. Support local, support the RiNo Arts District and support the BID; they are all doing incredible work to protect and grow what we all love about this community. We are grateful to everyone who was a part of our story.”

The RiNo music venue opened in April 2024 at 2944 Larimer St. and went on to win Best of Denver awards in the next two years. It became a staple in the neighborhood, known for its stalwart support of local musicians. And that’s why it was tapped as a venue for the Underground Music Showcase, which will mark its first year in RiNo the weekend of July 23. Earlier this year, the RiNo Arts District announced that it was acquiring the portion of the fest owned by Youth on Record and would move it to RiNo.

“We’re sad to hear that Two Moons will be closing,” says Keanan Stoner, UMS festival director. “Independent venues are the backbone of Denver’s music community, and it’s always difficult to see a space that has supported artists and audiences leave the landscape.”

Still, it’s possible that Two Moons will rise again as part of UMS.

“We’re hopeful the venue can still be part of this year’s Underground Music Showcase and are actively working through options with the ownership team,” Stoner continues. “At the same time, UMS has always been a district-wide festival built on discovery, collaboration and a network of venues. Regardless of the outcome, any artists originally slated for Two Moons will still perform at UMS as planned. We’re finalizing our schedule now and can’t wait to showcase hundreds of artists across the district next month.”

According to RiNo Art District executive director Daisy Fodness-McGowan, Jake Soffes, the venue’s founder, will remain on the RiNo Art District board of directors.

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Emily Ferguson has been the music editor atWestword since November 2021. In her role, Emily writes and edits profiles of local and national musicians, previews of upcoming performances and guides to the best of Denver’s music scene. Her previous work experience includes contributing to the arts sections of the Wall Street Journal, The Spectator and the Free Beacon. While attending the College of Charleston, Emily was a fire performer and worked at music festivals.

emily.ferguson@westword.com

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