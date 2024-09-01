 Selena Gomez at Telluride High School During Film Festival Visit | Westword
Selena Gomez Surprises Telluride High School With Visit

The pop sensation was in the mountain town for the Telluride Film Festival, but after a volleyball team asked her to sing the national anthem, she had to stop by.
September 1, 2024
Selena Gomez visited Telluride High School after the volleyball team asked her to come by.
Selena Gomez made a surprise stop at Telluride High School over Labor Day weekend to sing the national anthem for the school's volleyball team.
click to enlarge volleyball team sign asking selena gomez to sing the national anthem
The volleyball team asked Gomez via a sign, which she posted on Instagram.
Selena Gomez
The pop sensation was delivering on a request made by the team, which had posted a neon-orange poster providing Gomez with two dates and times in which she could come by.

“They asked!! Couldn’t help it, it’s my first time in Telluride!” she wrote on Instagram to caption her carousel of photos and videos of the trip, which included her signing one lucky fan's forehead.
click to enlarge selena gomez signs fan's forehead
Now that's a real fan.
Selena Gomez
Gomez is in the mountain town for the Telluride Film Festival, which runs through September 2, to promote her latest flick, Emilia Pérez.
