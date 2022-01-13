Sharon Van Etten, Umphrey's McGee and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Umphrey's McGee plays four nights in Colorado this summer, including Thursday, June 16, at Dillon Amphitheater (tickets are $55-$60), Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre (tickets are $55-$80/two day pass $110), and Sunday, June 19, at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail (tickets are $55-$65). Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 14.
Zeds Dead headlines Red Rocks on Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3. Tickets ($52.80-$85) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 14.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
AGGIE THEATRE
Built to Spill: Fri., May 27, 8 p.m., $29.50-$32.50.
The Cactus Blossoms: With the Still Tide, Thu., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Aqueous: Fri., March 25, 8 p.m., $10.
BROODS: With Ella Vos, Tue., June 7, 8 p.m., $29.50.
Dessa: Wed., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $25.
Fontaines D.C.: Mon., May 9, 8 p.m., $25.75.
BOULDER THEATER
Music for Marshall: A Boulder County Fire Benefit: With Drunken Hearts and Friends featuring Bill & Jilian Nershi (String Cheese Incident), Dave Watts (Motet), Andy Thorn (Leftover Salmon), Jason Hann ( String Cheese Incident), Charlie Rose (Elephant Revival), Silas Herman and more. With Buffalo Commons and Pick & Howl, Fri., Feb. 4, 8:30 p.m., $15-$18.
Steve Hackett: Genesis Revisited: Seconds Out, Tue., May 10, 8 p.m., $39.50-$69.50.
Taj Mahal Sextet: With Cory Morin, Fri., March 25, 8 p.m., $45-$57.50.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM
A Benefit for the Second Wind Fund: Ft. David Johnston (Yonder Mountain String Band) and Justin Garber. With Alley Car, Sun., Feb. 20, 7 p.m., $25-$30.
The Brothers Comatose: With Jake Leg, Fri., March 18, 8 p.m.
The Jauntee: With Amorphic, Dylan Kisher Band, Sat., Jan. 29, 8 p.m., $15.
RITTZ & Grieves: With Trizz, Thu., March 31, 8 p.m.
Winter Wonderland: Ft. Leonardo Leonardo, Matt Tuzson Band, the Honey Empire, Shanghai Metro Temple, Almost Extinct and more, Sun., Jan. 30, 6 p.m., $10-$12.
DILLON AMPHITHEATER
Umphrey's McGee: Thu., June 16, 7 p.m., $55-$60.
FOX THEATRE
The Brothers Comatose and the Sweet Lillies: Thu., March 17, 7:30 p.m., $18-$22.
GERALD R. FORD AMPHITHEATRE
Jake Owen: Sun., May 29, 7:30 p.m., $45-$80.
Umphrey's McGee: Sun., June 19, 7 p.m., $55-$65.
GLOBE HALL
Bleeding Hearts: A Gothic Valentines Party: Sat., Feb. 12, 10 p.m., $5.
GOTHIC THEATRE
Meute: Sat., April 2, 8 p.m., $23.
The Tallest Man on Earth: With Uwade, Tue., March 22, 8 p.m., $35.
HI-DIVE
The Blue Rider: Sat., Feb. 5, 9 p.m.
Drug Church: With One Step Closer, Soul Blind, LURK, Sun., March 13, 7:30 p.m.
Love Gang: With Colfax Speed Queen, Moonlight Bloom, Fri., Feb. 11, 9 p.m.
HQ
Murphy's Law: With Ignite, Self Service and Implied Risk, Thu., May 5, 8 p.m., $22.50.
LARIMER LOUNGE
The Body: Tue., May 31, 8 p.m., $15.
Joey Harkum Band: Fri., April 29, 9 p.m.
uSAYbFLOW: Sun., March 27, 6 p.m.
MARQUIS THEATER
Anson Seabra: Fri., May 6, 7 p.m., $20.
Flobots: With Neoma and Joseph Lamar, Sat., March 12, 8 p.m., $25.
Like Moths to Flames and Polaris: Tue., April 12, 6 p.m., $16.
MISSION BALLROOM
Parkway Drive: With Hatebreed and the Black Dahlia Murder, Wed., June 1, 7 p.m., $38.50-$75.
The Revivalists: Thu., June 9, 8 p.m., $52.95-$99.50.
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Emmit Fenn: Thu., May 26, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25.
ORIENTAL THEATER
Chaos & Carnage Tour: With Suicide Silence, Carnifex, Lorna Shore, Upon A Burning Body, Angelmaker and Distant, Wed., May 11, 4:30 p.m., $27.50-$200.
PIKES PEAK CENTER
Toto: Mon., March 21, 7:30 p.m., $59.95-$99.95.
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Umphrey's McGee: With lespecial (6/17) and Andy Frasco & The U.N. (6/18), Fri., June 17, 7 p.m.; Sat., June 18, 7 p.m., $55-$80.
Zeds Dead: Sat., July 2, 5 p.m.; Sun., July 3, 5 p.m., $52.80-$85.
SCULPTURE PARK
Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker: With Spencer, Sun., Aug. 7, 4 p.m., $54.95-$60.
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
The Arcadian Wild: Wed., June 15, 8 p.m.
FACE: Thu., March 31, 8 p.m.
Darren Rahn: Fri., Feb. 25, 8 p.m.
Pavlo: Thu., Nov. 3, 8 p.m.; Fri., Nov. 4, 8 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 5, 8 p.m.; Sun., Nov. 6, 8 p.m.
Peter Bradley Adams: Sat., April 30, 8 p.m.
Zach Heckendorf: Thu., Feb. 24, 8 p.m.
SUMMIT
Chris Lane: Thu., Jan. 27, 7 p.m., $35.
Emo Nite LA: Fri., March 11, 9 p.m.
Eric Bellinger and Sammie: Mon., March 28, 7 p.m.
Fit for a King: Wed., March 16, 6 p.m., $22.
SWALLOW HILL
Chalaban: Thu., April 21, 8 p.m., $23-$25.
Chris Pierce: Sat., March 12, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Hubby Jenkins (of the Carolina Chocolate Drops): Fri., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $24-$26.
Zachary Williams (of the Lone Bellow): Sat., Feb. 19, 8 p.m., $20-$22.
