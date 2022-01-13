Support Us

Sharon Van Etten, Umphrey's McGee and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

January 13, 2022 6:55AM

Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julian Baker perform at Sculpture Park in August.
Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker bring the Wild Hearts tour to Sculpture Park on Sunday, August 7, with Spencer opening. Tickets ($54.95-$60) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 14.

Umphrey's McGee plays four nights in Colorado this summer, including Thursday, June 16, at Dillon Amphitheater (tickets are $55-$60), Friday, June 17, and Saturday, June 18, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre (tickets are $55-$80/two day pass $110), and Sunday, June 19, at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail (tickets are $55-$65). Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 14.

Zeds Dead headlines Red Rocks on Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3. Tickets ($52.80-$85) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 14.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES


AGGIE THEATRE

Built to Spill: Fri., May 27, 8 p.m., $29.50-$32.50.
The Cactus Blossoms: With the Still Tide, Thu., Feb. 17, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Aqueous: Fri., March 25, 8 p.m., $10.
BROODS: With Ella Vos, Tue., June 7, 8 p.m., $29.50.
Dessa: Wed., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $25.
Fontaines D.C.: Mon., May 9, 8 p.m., $25.75.

BOULDER THEATER

Music for Marshall: A Boulder County Fire Benefit: With Drunken Hearts and Friends featuring Bill & Jilian Nershi (String Cheese Incident), Dave Watts (Motet), Andy Thorn (Leftover Salmon), Jason Hann ( String Cheese Incident), Charlie Rose (Elephant Revival), Silas Herman and more. With Buffalo Commons and Pick & Howl, Fri., Feb. 4, 8:30 p.m., $15-$18.
Steve Hackett: Genesis Revisited: Seconds Out, Tue., May 10, 8 p.m., $39.50-$69.50.
Taj Mahal Sextet: With Cory Morin, Fri., March 25, 8 p.m., $45-$57.50.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM

A Benefit for the Second Wind Fund: Ft. David Johnston (Yonder Mountain String Band) and Justin Garber. With Alley Car, Sun., Feb. 20, 7 p.m., $25-$30.
The Brothers Comatose: With Jake Leg, Fri., March 18, 8 p.m.
The Jauntee: With Amorphic, Dylan Kisher Band, Sat., Jan. 29, 8 p.m., $15.
RITTZ & Grieves: With Trizz, Thu., March 31, 8 p.m.
Winter Wonderland: Ft. Leonardo Leonardo, Matt Tuzson Band, the Honey Empire, Shanghai Metro Temple, Almost Extinct and more, Sun., Jan. 30, 6 p.m., $10-$12.

DILLON AMPHITHEATER

Umphrey's McGee: Thu., June 16, 7 p.m., $55-$60.

FOX THEATRE

The Brothers Comatose and the Sweet Lillies: Thu., March 17, 7:30 p.m., $18-$22.

GERALD R. FORD AMPHITHEATRE

Jake Owen: Sun., May 29, 7:30 p.m., $45-$80.
Umphrey's McGee: Sun., June 19, 7 p.m., $55-$65.

GLOBE HALL

Bleeding Hearts: A Gothic Valentines Party: Sat., Feb. 12, 10 p.m., $5.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Meute: Sat., April 2, 8 p.m., $23.
The Tallest Man on Earth: With Uwade, Tue., March 22, 8 p.m., $35.

HI-DIVE

The Blue Rider: Sat., Feb. 5, 9 p.m.
Drug Church: With One Step Closer, Soul Blind, LURK, Sun., March 13, 7:30 p.m.
Love Gang: With Colfax Speed Queen, Moonlight Bloom, Fri., Feb. 11, 9 p.m.

HQ

Murphy's Law: With Ignite, Self Service and Implied Risk, Thu., May 5, 8 p.m., $22.50.

LARIMER LOUNGE

The Body: Tue., May 31, 8 p.m., $15.
Joey Harkum Band: Fri., April 29, 9 p.m.
uSAYbFLOW: Sun., March 27, 6 p.m.

MARQUIS THEATER

Anson Seabra: Fri., May 6, 7 p.m., $20.
Flobots: With Neoma and Joseph Lamar, Sat., March 12, 8 p.m., $25.
Like Moths to Flames and Polaris: Tue., April 12, 6 p.m., $16.

MISSION BALLROOM

Parkway Drive: With Hatebreed and the Black Dahlia Murder, Wed., June 1, 7 p.m., $38.50-$75.
The Revivalists: Thu., June 9, 8 p.m., $52.95-$99.50.

OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX

Emmit Fenn: Thu., May 26, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25.

ORIENTAL THEATER

Chaos & Carnage Tour: With Suicide Silence, Carnifex, Lorna Shore, Upon A Burning Body, Angelmaker and Distant, Wed., May 11, 4:30 p.m., $27.50-$200.

PIKES PEAK CENTER

Toto: Mon., March 21, 7:30 p.m., $59.95-$99.95.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Umphrey's McGee: With lespecial (6/17) and Andy Frasco & The U.N. (6/18), Fri., June 17, 7 p.m.; Sat., June 18, 7 p.m., $55-$80.
Zeds Dead: Sat., July 2, 5 p.m.; Sun., July 3, 5 p.m., $52.80-$85.

SCULPTURE PARK

Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker: With Spencer, Sun., Aug. 7, 4 p.m., $54.95-$60.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

The Arcadian Wild: Wed., June 15, 8 p.m.
FACE: Thu., March 31, 8 p.m.
Darren Rahn: Fri., Feb. 25, 8 p.m.
Pavlo: Thu., Nov. 3, 8 p.m.; Fri., Nov. 4, 8 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 5, 8 p.m.; Sun., Nov. 6, 8 p.m.
Peter Bradley Adams: Sat., April 30, 8 p.m.
Zach Heckendorf: Thu., Feb. 24, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT

Chris Lane: Thu., Jan. 27, 7 p.m., $35.
Emo Nite LA: Fri., March 11, 9 p.m.
Eric Bellinger and Sammie: Mon., March 28, 7 p.m.
Fit for a King: Wed., March 16, 6 p.m., $22.

SWALLOW HILL

Chalaban: Thu., April 21, 8 p.m., $23-$25.
Chris Pierce: Sat., March 12, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Hubby Jenkins (of the Carolina Chocolate Drops): Fri., Jan. 28, 8 p.m., $24-$26.
Zachary Williams (of the Lone Bellow): Sat., Feb. 19, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

