 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Tech N9ne has his own "Colorado" song.EXPAND
Tech N9ne has his own "Colorado" song.
Strange Music

Six Songs Called "Colorado" for Colorado Day

Kyle Harris | August 1, 2019 | 8:35am
AA

Colorado has been an inspiration for plenty of songwriters worldwide. Some write about the legal pot, others about vacationing, many about Rocky Mountain highs. To celebrate today, Colorado Day 2019, we have compiled a list of five recent songs called "Colorado."

Kota the Friend
"Colorado"
Ultra sensitive Kota the Friend waxes about not giving a fuck about bill collectors, stress, bad relationships and bad vibes in general – and even talks about vacationing in this great state – in his song "Colorado." This melancholy number about ambivalence and depression doesn't have all that much to do with Colorado. But hey, it's solid.

Related Stories

Florida Georgia Line
"Colorado"
As if the country bros in Florida Georgia Line don't address enough states in their name alone, they take on Colorado and Tennessee in a song that reduces the former to weed and the latter to whiskey. For better or worse, it's a pop country banger sure to drill its way into the songs-you-can't-get-out-of-your-goddamned-head playlist, so you might as well give in and enjoy it, because once you hear this tune, it's not going anywhere.

Cody Jinks
"Colorado"
Apparently all bearded country crooner Cody Jinks thinks about is Colorado and some ex in this sorrow-packed love song, stuffed with Vail sunsets, bad memories and a Colorado chorus that repeats again and again and again...

Tech N9ne, Rittz, Mayday, Stevie Stone, CES Cru, B.o.B. / Krizz Kaliko
"Colorado"
Somebody get Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne and his Strange Music crew a Colorado apartment, because they love this state enough to move here. It's not the Rocky Mountains or the street art or the hip-hop scene. For them, it's the Colorado weed. They've smoked all around the world, they rap, but this state's dope is the dopest. What's surprising is that even with as much kush as they reportedly inhale, nothing seems to slow Tech N9ne's machine-gun tongue.

Lotus
"Colorado"
You can almost see the cloud of smoke puffing up from the meandering guitars as Lotus jams its way through this instrumental song. Even without words, there's no doubt what this lazy river of a tune evokes: being way, way, way stoned.

The Infamous Stringdusters
"Colorado"
While Colorado is a destination vacation for a lot of musicians, the Infamous Stringdusters treat this place as home in this song about how good it is to return to the state after being out on the road.  "You're as close to heaven as I've ever been," the song goes. We couldn't agree more.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >