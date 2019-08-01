Six Songs Called "Colorado" for Colorado Day

Colorado has been an inspiration for plenty of songwriters worldwide. Some write about the legal pot, others about vacationing, many about Rocky Mountain highs. To celebrate today, Colorado Day 2019, we have compiled a list of five recent songs called "Colorado."

Kota the Friend

"Colorado"

Ultra sensitive Kota the Friend waxes about not giving a fuck about bill collectors, stress, bad relationships and bad vibes in general – and even talks about vacationing in this great state – in his song "Colorado." This melancholy number about ambivalence and depression doesn't have all that much to do with Colorado. But hey, it's solid.

Florida Georgia Line

"Colorado"

As if the country bros in Florida Georgia Line don't address enough states in their name alone, they take on Colorado and Tennessee in a song that reduces the former to weed and the latter to whiskey. For better or worse, it's a pop country banger sure to drill its way into the songs-you-can't-get-out-of-your-goddamned-head playlist, so you might as well give in and enjoy it, because once you hear this tune, it's not going anywhere.

Cody Jinks

"Colorado"

Apparently all bearded country crooner Cody Jinks thinks about is Colorado and some ex in this sorrow-packed love song, stuffed with Vail sunsets, bad memories and a Colorado chorus that repeats again and again and again...

Tech N9ne, Rittz, Mayday, Stevie Stone, CES Cru, B.o.B. / Krizz Kaliko

"Colorado"

Somebody get Kansas City rapper Tech N9ne and his Strange Music crew a Colorado apartment, because they love this state enough to move here. It's not the Rocky Mountains or the street art or the hip-hop scene. For them, it's the Colorado weed. They've smoked all around the world, they rap, but this state's dope is the dopest. What's surprising is that even with as much kush as they reportedly inhale, nothing seems to slow Tech N9ne's machine-gun tongue.

Lotus

"Colorado"

You can almost see the cloud of smoke puffing up from the meandering guitars as Lotus jams its way through this instrumental song. Even without words, there's no doubt what this lazy river of a tune evokes: being way, way, way stoned.

The Infamous Stringdusters

"Colorado"

While Colorado is a destination vacation for a lot of musicians, the Infamous Stringdusters treat this place as home in this song about how good it is to return to the state after being out on the road. "You're as close to heaven as I've ever been," the song goes. We couldn't agree more.