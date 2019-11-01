The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

It's a good weekend for electronica, with two nights of Deadmau5 at Red Rocks tonight and Space Jesus playing the Fox Theatre Friday, the Ogden Theatre Saturday, and the Bluebird Theater on Sunday. Also, Philly-based jamtronica act Lotus does a Flaming Lips tribute at the Fillmore Auditorium on Saturday with Moon Hooch opening, while the Motet's Meow at the Moon is at the Mission Ballroom the same night. Also on tap this weekend are Lucy Dacus at the Gothic Theatre, Danny Brown at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, and Vivian Girls at the Marquis Theater. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1
Deadmau5 (also November 2)
$59.75, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Ween
$49.95-$99.95, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Said the Sky
$2-$85, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Itchy-O
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Summit
Muzzy Bearr
$17-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Lucy Dacus
$18-$22, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Chelsea Grin
$20-$125, 6:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
The Ghost of Paul Revere
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Cave Singers (also November 2)
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
Art Lande Dream Band
$15, 9 p.m., Dazzle
Resale Concert Tickets
-
Deadmau5
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre 18300 W Alameda Pkwy Morrison CO 8046518300 W Alameda Pkwy, Morrison CO 80465View more dates and times at this location >
-
The Improvised Shakespeare Company
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 / 7:30pm @ The Garner Galleria Theatre 1050 13th St. Denver CO 802041050 13th St., Denver CO 80204View more dates and times at this location >
-
Colorado Symphony Orchestra: Christopher Dragon - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 / 7:30pm @ Boettcher Concert Hall 1245 Champa Street Denver CO 802041245 Champa Street, Denver CO 80204View more dates and times at this location >
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2
The Motet
$32.50-$60, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Lotus
$34.50, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Space Jesus
$25.75-$65, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Twin Peaks
$22.75-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Cory Wong
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Dangerous Summer
$16-$18, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3
The Menzingers
$26-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
TR/ST
$17-$20, 7 p.m., Summit
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Danny Brown
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
In Flames
$32-$35, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Vivian Girls
$20-$22, Marquis Theater
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!