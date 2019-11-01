The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

It's a good weekend for electronica, with two nights of Deadmau5 at Red Rocks tonight and Space Jesus playing the Fox Theatre Friday, the Ogden Theatre Saturday, and the Bluebird Theater on Sunday. Also, Philly-based jamtronica act Lotus does a Flaming Lips tribute at the Fillmore Auditorium on Saturday with Moon Hooch opening, while the Motet's Meow at the Moon is at the Mission Ballroom the same night. Also on tap this weekend are Lucy Dacus at the Gothic Theatre, Danny Brown at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, and Vivian Girls at the Marquis Theater. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

Deadmau5 (also November 2)

$59.75, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Ween

$49.95-$99.95, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Said the Sky

$2-$85, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Itchy-O

$25-$30, 8 p.m., Summit

Muzzy Bearr

$17-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Lucy Dacus

$18-$22, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Chelsea Grin

$20-$125, 6:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

The Ghost of Paul Revere

$15-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Cave Singers (also November 2)

$18-$20, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

Art Lande Dream Band

$15, 9 p.m., Dazzle

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2

The Motet

$32.50-$60, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Lotus

$34.50, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Space Jesus

$25.75-$65, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Twin Peaks

$22.75-$25, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Cory Wong

$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Dangerous Summer

$16-$18, 6:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3

The Menzingers

$26-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

TR/ST

$17-$20, 7 p.m., Summit

Danny Brown

$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

In Flames

$32-$35, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Vivian Girls

$20-$22, Marquis Theater

