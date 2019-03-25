Stevie Wonder to Headline Series Fest, Play Red Rocks

For many, the highlight of Grandoozy was getting to see musical legend Stevie Wonder's headlining performance. Maybe he felt the love, too, because he's returning to Denver this summer to play at Red Rocks for the first time ever, as part of SeriesFest’s Season 5 Benefit, A Celebration of TV & Music.
The six-day festival, which runs from June 21 through 26, will include screenings, panels and workshops, as well as sneak peeks and television premieres. Wonder is scheduled to perform on Monday, June 24.
“We are beyond excited and truly honored to have the one and only Stevie Wonder as our ‘centerpiece’ headliner for Season 5,” say SeriesFest founders Randi Kleiner and Kaily Smith Westbrook in a statement announcing the show. “There is no bigger, bolder or more prolific storyteller than Stevie. This is going to be an incredibly memorable and special evening.”
Wonder started making music at age twelve and became the youngest artist to to achieve a number-one hit, with "Fingertips, Part 2." Of course, he's gone on to achieve many more accolades, including 49 top-forty singles, 32 number-one singles, over 100 million albums sold, and 25 Grammy Awards.
Grandoozy might be taking a hiatus this year, but we're glad Wonder isn't.
Tickets for his Denver show go on sale Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. at livenation.com, axs.com or 888-9-AXS-TIX.
