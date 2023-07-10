The String Cheese Incident, Snoop Dogg and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Snoop Dogg hosts a reunion of hip-hop friends at Ball Arena on Wednesday, July 12, while Paramore headlines Ball Arena on Thursday, July 13.
Gogol Bordello brings the party to the Ogden on Friday, July 14, and String Cheese Incident returns for its annual Dillon Amphitheatre run, on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12, and Red Rocks runs (where the band will be celebrating its thirtieth anniversary and fiftieth Red Rocks show) on Friday, July 14, Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16.
The Family Crest
Monday, July 10, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$15
Frontman Liam McCormick conceptualized The Family Crest to connect a vast network of creative minds to record together on a shared musical platform. Hundreds of musicians contributed and more than eighty people were credited on the band's first album release. Now the orchestral indie-rock group has pared the live performances down to seven members who play the classical, jazz and opera-influenced tunes to audiences around the globe. Denver indie shoegaze group The Study Abroad provides support.
Blood Red Shoes
Tuesday, July 11, 8 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$18
These fierce garage rockers from the U.K. write infectious melodies that are as electrifying as they are earworm-inducing. Catch Blood Red Shoes as the band swings through Denver on its world tour promoting Ghosts on Tape. The indie punk rockers in Denver's Bleak Mystique open the show.
Snoop Dogg: H.S. Reunion Tour 2023
Wednesday, July 12, 6 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$39.50-$249.50
West Coast gangsta-rap legend Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. (aka Snoop Dogg aka Tha Doggfather aka Snoop Doggy Dogg aka Snoop Lion) has been producing albums for over three decades now and has been featured in dozens of films, as well. The rapper/actor/producer is no stranger to Denver, and has even released his own line of cannabis products for Colorado dispensaries. Welcome him back to the Mile High City as he returns with longtime friends and collaborators Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort and Warren G.
Paramore
Thursday, July 13, 7 p.m.
Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle
$40.50-$136
The pop-punk darlings of Paramore have been stealing scene kids' hearts since the release of their debut album in 2005. In the nearly two decades since that first album, the band's sound has grown a lot, which can be heard on This Is Why, the group's newest release. British indie rockers Foals and all-female L.A. power-pop group The Linda Lindas provide support.
Gogol Bordello
Friday, July 14, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$37.50
Gogol Bordello is the brainchild of Eugene Hütz, who seeks to expose English-speaking cultures through his Romanian punk ideology. Hütz and his captivating caravan of entertainers accomplish this very thing by skillfully intoxicating audiences with extremely catchy tunes and awe-inspiring stage theatrics.
The String Cheese Incident
Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12, 6 p.m.
135 West Lodgepole Street, Dillon
Friday, July 14, Saturday, July 15, 7 p.m., and Sunday, July 16, 6 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$60-$600
Following a two-night run at Dillon Amphitheatre on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12, the jamgrass phenomenon known as the String Cheese Incident will return to Red Rocks once again for three nights of boot-stompin' psychedelic fun. Having formed thirty years ago in Crested Butte, the group is no stranger to Rocky Mountain High vibes; the band continues to radiate that strange mountain-town weirdness with its widely popular grooves. The first night will include Creedence Clearwater Revival bandleader John Fogerty for The John Fogerty Incident; night two has Bozeman bluegrass band Kitchen Dwellers providing support; and night three will see the trippy dub-hop lounge-tronica project Thievery Corporation opening the show.
