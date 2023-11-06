Subhumans, Pussy Riot, Twiddle and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Sun Room brings the party to Cervantes' on Wednesday, November 8, and the California Honeydrops plays Mission Ballroom on Friday, November 10.
Twiddle has a ball at Mission Ballroom on Saturday, November 11, and Of The Trees is making the most at Red Rocks on Sunday, November 12.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Subhumans
Monday, November 6, 8 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$20
Subhumans is one of the most iconic U.K. punk bands to come out of the late '80s. After going on hiatus and reforming for good in 2004, the band is still thrashing on stage like it never stopped. The concert was originally supposed to be at HQ; that venue flooded, and the show was moved to the Oriental. Denver punk groups Cheap Perfume and Poison Tribe open the show.
Del Water Gap
Monday, November 6, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$30
New York's indie folk-pop project Del Water Gap is the brainchild of Samuel Holden Jaffe, whose lyrically driven songs took a matured turn on the just-released sophomore album, I Miss You Already + I Haven’t Left Yet. Los Angeles bedroom-pop artist Kristiane opens the show.
A Giant Dog
Tuesday, November 7, 8 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$17-$125
Garage punk-rock band A Giant Dog took a conceptual approach with its new album, Bite, which travels through a virtual reality known as Avalonia. The new release sees the group taking steps in its already big sound to create an even wider soundscape that effectively executes the rock-opera vibes the group is shooting for. Denver's rip-roaring rock-and-roll crew Jesus Christ Taxi Driver provides support.
Sun Room
Wednesday, November 8, 8 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street
$23.50-$83.50
The SoCal surf rock dudes of Sun Room are the next wave of skate punks who have taken to their guitars to capture the essence of life on the sunny West Coast. Swing on down this week to hear songs from the band's upcoming EP, At Least I Tried, and hear music that is the perfect backdrop to your next rowdy skate sesh. Austin's indie folk-rock outfit Sarah & The Sundays open the show.
Pussy Riot
Thursday, November 9, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 S. Broadway, Englewood
$29.50-$32.50
If you haven't experienced the outrageously amazing activist performance art of Pussy Riot yet, then you better make it out to this one. These feminist punks from Russia demand your attention with every move they make. They don't really care if you're watching, as long as you hear the message of protest they broadcast.
The California Honeydrops
Friday, November 10, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$35.95-$59.95
Bay-area group California Honeydrops always let the good times roll, and can't wait to let it show with its electrified blend of blues, jazz and funk. The Sam Grisman Project is the opener for the Mission Ballroom show, and that group's progressive world-roots tunes will set the perfect tone for the evening.
Kitchen Dwellers
Friday, November 10, and Saturday, November 11, 8 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$32.50-$35
Montana band Kitchen Dwellers is the next best take on bluegrass, and sees Denver as its home-away-from-home. The group took a familiar sound and worked it into its outer limits. If you want to get a feel for its live sound, check out its 2023 live album, Live at Pine Creek Vol. 2.
Twiddle
Saturday, November 11, 8:30 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$39.50-$60
The New-England area has a lot of jam bands hanging around, but the Vermont-based jam-masters of Twiddle know just how to get down. The band is full of fresh takes on old ideas, and has grown from the smaller venues it frequented in Denver to the Mission. Jam group Melt provides support for the show.
Of the Trees
Sunday, November, 5:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$45-75
EDM producer Tyler Coombs (aka Of the Trees) makes bass music that transcends the usual expectations, but also makes the listener feel as if they can hear the forest growing and dancing with them along the way. He has a stellar lineup of opening acts, as well, with Barclay Crenshaw, Yheti, kLL sMTH and the Librarian. This is one of the last Red Rocks shows of the year, so close out the season with a bang — and lots of blankets.
