The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Producer and DJ Deadmau5 takes over Red Rocks Amphitheatre for two nights this week, while Wolf Alice stops at the Bluebird Theater for two nights in support ofThe week's lineup also includes Ukrainian progressive-metal band Jinjer , Seattle's Band of Horses at the Mission Ballroom, and San Diego alt-rock band Wavves at the Oriental Theater.Here's what's happening in and around town this week:Singer-songwriter Jeremy Zucker , known for his breakthrough hit "’Bout It," stops in Denver in support of his brand-new album,Ukrainian progressive-metal band Jinjer , fronted by vocal powerhouse Tatiana Shmailyuk, plays Summit on the heels of the group's fourth album,, which dropped in August. Metal acts Suicide Silence, All Hail the Yeti and Toothgrinder are also on the bill.Drummer Andy Wheelock celebrates the release of his new album,, a fusion of funk, timba and jazz that features Grammy-winning saxophonist Ernie Watts, who also joins Wheelock at the show along with guitarist Alex Heffron, pianist Ben Markley and bassist Gonzalo Teppa.San Diego alt-rock band Wavves, which releasedin July, headlines, while local acts SadGirl, Harmless and SPELLS open.Last June, British alt-rock band Wolf Alice released its third album,, which includes tales of love, breakups, close bonds and disillusionment.Seattle's Band of Horses just released the song "Crutch" from its forthcoming album,, which is due out January 21 via BMG.EDM superstar Deadmau5 , who just released "hyperlandia," featuring Foster the People, headlines Red Rocks two nights. Deadmau5 protégé Lemorn opens both nights.Last year, Soccer Mommy , aka Nashville singer-songwriter Sophie Allison, releasedwhich was on a number of media outlets' lists of the best albums of 2020.Westword