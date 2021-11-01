The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Producer and DJ Deadmau5 takes over Red Rocks Amphitheatre for two nights this week, while Wolf Alice stops at the Bluebird Theater for two nights in support of Blue Weekend. The week's lineup also includes Ukrainian progressive-metal band Jinjer, Seattle's Band of Horses at the Mission Ballroom, and San Diego alt-rock band Wavves at the Oriental Theater.
Here's what's happening in and around town this week:
Jeremy Zucker
Monday, November 1, 8 p.m.
Summit, 1902 Blake Street
$22-$50
Singer-songwriter Jeremy Zucker, known for his breakthrough hit "’Bout It," stops in Denver in support of his brand-new album, Crusher.
Jinjer
Monday, November 2, 6 p.m.
Summit, 1902 Blake Street
$28
Ukrainian progressive-metal band Jinjer, fronted by vocal powerhouse Tatiana Shmailyuk, plays Summit on the heels of the group's fourth album, Wallflowers, which dropped in August. Metal acts Suicide Silence, All Hail the Yeti and Toothgrinder are also on the bill.
Andy Wheelock (CD release)
Wednesday, November 3, 7 p.m.
Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street
$10-$30
Drummer Andy Wheelock celebrates the release of his new album, View From Here, a fusion of funk, timba and jazz that features Grammy-winning saxophonist Ernie Watts, who also joins Wheelock at the show along with guitarist Alex Heffron, pianist Ben Markley and bassist Gonzalo Teppa.
Wavves
Wednesday, November 3, 8 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$22-$150
San Diego alt-rock band Wavves, which released Hideaway in July, headlines, while local acts SadGirl, Harmless and SPELLS open.
Wolf Alice
Wednesday, November 3, and Thursday, November 4, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$25
Last June, British alt-rock band Wolf Alice released its third album, Blue Weekend, which includes tales of love, breakups, close bonds and disillusionment.
Band of Horses
Thursday, November 4, 8 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$38.50-$75
Seattle's Band of Horses just released the song "Crutch" from its forthcoming album, Things Are Great, which is due out January 21 via BMG.
Deadmau5
Thursday, November 4, and Friday, Friday, November 5, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$59.95-$89.95
EDM superstar Deadmau5, who just released "hyperlandia," featuring Foster the People, headlines Red Rocks two nights. Deadmau5 protégé Lemorn opens both nights.
Soccer Mommy
Thursday, November 4, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 South Broadway, Englewood
$25.75-$28
Last year, Soccer Mommy, aka Nashville singer-songwriter Sophie Allison, released Color Theory, which was on a number of media outlets' lists of the best albums of 2020.
