This weekend's lineup at Red Rocks Amphitheatre includes EDM acts Above & Beyond tonight and Svdden Death on Sunday, while on Saturday, most of the roster of hip-hop label Dreamville will perform as part of Dreamville on the Rocks. Also on tap this weekend are Dead & Company at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre and John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band at the Paramount Theatre, and Los Mocochetes will celebrate the release of their new EP, Mucho Gusto, at Raíces Brewing Company.
Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:
Above & Beyond
Friday, October 22, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$55-$125
British electronic trio Above & Beyond, whose members founded the Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep record labels, plays the second of two nights at Red Rocks, with Olan and Gardenstate opening.
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Friday, October 22, 7 p.m.
Summit, 1902 Blake Street
$27.50
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, the 22-year-old blues guitar phenom from Clarksdale, Mississippi, pays tribute to his hometown on new album 662, named after his telephone area code.
Dead & Company
Friday, October 22, and Saturday, October 23, 7 p.m.
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Greenwood Village
$75-$179.50
Dead & Company features Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, as well as singer/guitarist John Mayer, bassist Oteil Burbridge and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. The band plays two nights at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.
The Struts
Friday, October 22, 9 p.m.
Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue
$29.50
Last year, British rockers The Struts released their third album, Strange Days, which features guest spots from Robbie Williams, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and Phil Collen and Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond Jr.
Birdtalker
Saturday, October 23, 9 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$18
Nashville-based indie/folk group Birdtalker, fronted by husband and wife Zack and Dani Green, stops in Denver in support of its brand-new self-titled sophomore release. The band also performs at the Fox Theatre on Sunday, October 24.
Dreamville on the Rocks
Saturday, October 23, 6:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$49.95
Hip-hop artist J. Cole and his manager, Ibrahim Hamad, founded Dreamville Records in 2007. Tonight's lineup features most of the label's roster, including J.I.D, Ari Lennox, Earthgang, Bas, Cozz, Lute and Omen.
Los Mocochetes (EP release)
Saturday, October 23, 6 p.m.
Raices Brewing Company, 2060 West Colfax Avenue
$15-$50
Denver Chicanx funk band Los Mocochetes celebrates the release of its debut EP, Mucho Gusto.
Nina Kraviz
Saturday, October 23, 9 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street
$20-$150
Russian house DJ and producer Nina Kraviz headlines, with Costello and MINXX opening.
The Shining Ball
Saturday, October 23, 7 p.m.
Stanley Hotel, 333 Wonderview Avenue, Estes Park
$69-$99
Get a jumpstart on Halloween with the Widow's Bane's first show since 2019 and Arthur Lee Land & Friends, in an appropriately spooky setting. Costumes are highly encouraged.
John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band
Sunday, October 24, 8 p.m.
Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place
$39.95-$79.95
Singer-songwriter John Hiatt teamed up with resonator guitar master Jerry Douglas and his band to record Leftover Feelings, which was released in May, at the historic RCA Studio B in Nashville.
Svdden Death
Sunday, October 24, 6 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$29-$69
Producer and DJ Svdden Death (aka Daniel James Howland) headlines, with EDM acts Space Laces, Oolacile, Aweminus, Phiso and Neonix b2b SYZY also on the bill.
