The Black Keys, Billy Strings and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Band of Horses and Ceramic Animal opening. Tickets ($69.50-$219) go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 4.
Billy Strings headlines Red Rocks on Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13. Tickets ($55-$89) go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 3.
Ice Cube & Cypress Hill will be at Red Rocks on Tuesday, April 19 with E-40, Too Short opening. Tickets ($69.95-$149.95) go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 4.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
AGGIE THEATRE
The Crooked Rugs: With Los Toms, Moonlight Bloom, MODRN, Fri., April 1, 8 p.m.
Graham Good & the Painters and Kind Hearted Strangers: With Andy Sydow, Thu., March 10, 8 p.m.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever: Mon., Aug. 15, 7 p.m., $18-$20.
Town Mountain: Thu., June 9, 8 p.m., $15.
BOULDER THEATER
Bob Moses: Sun., April 17, 8 p.m., $35/$38.
BoomBox: Ft. Backbeat Brass. With Ethno (Jeff Franca of Thievery Corporation), Sat., April 23, 9 p.m., $27/$30.
David Bromberg Quintet: Sun., May 15, 8 p.m., $35-$45.
The Greyboy Allstars: Fri., April 22, 8 p.m., $29.50/$35.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM
Grateful Shred: Fri., April 29, 8 p.m.; Sat., April 30, 8 p.m., $27.50.
SHIFT: Ft. Zeke Beats with Huxley Anne, Braxx, Xenologuist, Thu., March 31, 8 p.m.
FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE
Dave Matthews Band: Fri., Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$135.
Sammy Hagar & the Circle: With George Thorogood & the Destroyers, Rick Lewis Project, Mon., Aug. 29, 7 p.m.
Yacht Rock Revue: Fri., Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m., $45-$75.
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Mother Mother: Sat., Oct. 1, 6 & 7 p.m., $35-$65.
Steel Panther: Sat., April 16, 7 p.m., $10.79-$49.75.
1STBANK CENTER
Black Tiger Sex Machine: Sat., May 7, 7 p.m., $29-$40.
FOX THEATRE
Futuebirds: Wed., March 9, 8 p.m., $22/$25.
Grateful Shred: Thu., April 28, 8 p.m., $25/$29.50.
Keep of the Grass: With the Rocky Coasts, Butchcop, Fri., April 8, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
GLOBE HALL
Dark Station: With Rozu and Averse to the End, Sun., March 13, 4 p.m., $12.
Garcia Peoples: Wed., March 23, 8 p.m.
Stillhouse Junkies & Arkansauce: Fri., March 25, 9 p.m., $15.
HI-DIVE
Blood Red Shoes: Wed., Oct. 12, 8 p.m.
JLR Band: With the Lonesome Heroes, Shawn Hess, David Miner, Thu., Feb. 17, 8 p.m.
Pears: With Neighborhood Brats, Sun., March 6, 9 p.m.
The Spill Canvas: With Kenzo Cregan and Harbour, Sun., Feb. 20, 8 p.m.
VR Sex: With Lunacy, Fri., April 29, 9 p.m.
LARIMER LOUNGE
The Goddamn Gallows & Scott H. Biram: With JD Pinkus, Fri., April 1, 9 p.m., $22.50.
Ian Sweet: With Bnny, Thu., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $15.
Peter McPoland: With Ella Jane, Tue., April 26, 8 p.m., $17.50.
Proxima Parada: Thu., March 24, 8 p.m., $15.
Tkay Maidza: Sat., April 2, 8 p.m., $16.50.
Y La Bamba: Thu., March 17, 8 p.m., $20.
LOST LAKE
Katie Yeager: With Finn O'Sullivan, Alana Mars, Verena, Sun., March 13, 4 p.m., $12.
Krooked Kings: Mon., March 21, 8 p.m., $15.
Lomelda: With Alexalone, Thu., May 12, 8 p.m.
Mom Rock: Sat., April 16, 9 p.m.
MARQUIS THEATER
Fangirl Fantasy Presents One Direction vs. 5 Seconds of Summer: Fri., April 22, 8 p.m., $18.
The Red Pears: Wed., March 23, 7 p.m., $15.
MISSION BALLROOM
Anjunadeep Open Air: Sat., May 21, 3 p.m., $54.95-$129.
Ben Rector: The Joy of Music Live with Jake Scott, Jordy Searcy and Stephen Day, Fri., May 20, 8 p.m., $39.50-$85.
Bright Eyes: Thu., June 30, 8 p.m., $42.50-$85.
The Cult: Fri., May 6, 8 p.m., $55-$100.
The Disco Biscuits: Fri., April 8, 8 p.m.; Sat., April 9, 8 p.m., $38.95/2-day pass $75.
G Jones: With Mr. Carmack, Shades, Redrum, Sat., April 23, 8 p.m., $25-$69.
Iration: Thu., May 5, 7 p.m., $31.50 - $59.50.
OGDEN THEATRE
Mild High Club: With JW Francis, Sat., May 14, 9 p.m., $19.99-$27.
Rude Service Label Showcase: Ft. Bear Grillz, Digital Skies, High Zombie, Perry Wayne, Point.Blank, Stryer, Top Brahman, Vastive, VLCN, Wayve, Sat., April 30, 8:30 p.m., $10.
William Black: With Fairlane, Cinema Kid, Sat., May 7, 9 p.m., $25-$75.
ORIENTAL THEATER
Arise Roots: With Kyle Smith, Fri., April 15, 8 p.m., $13-$125.
Yngwie Malmsteen: Mon., May 16, 8 p.m., $25-$200.
PARAMOUNT THEATRE
Lindsey Buckingham: Tue., April 19, 8 p.m., $49.50-$99.50.
Tig Notaro: Thu., April 14, 7 p.m., $39.95-49.95.
Tim Dillon: Sat., March 26, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $35-$59.50.
Tori Amos: Thu., June 2, 7:30 & 8 p.m., $49.50-$99.50.
PIKES PEAK CENTER
Andy Grammer: Mon., June 6, 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$59.95.
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Billy Strings: Thu., May 12, 8 p.m.; Fri., May 13, 8 p.m., $55-$89.
The Black Keys: With Band of Horses, Wed., July 13, 7 p.m., $69.50-$219.
Halsey: With the Marias, Abby Roberts, Wed., July 6, 7 p.m., $59.50-$149.50.
Ice Cube & Cypress Hill: With E-40, Too Short, Tue., April 19, 7 p.m., $69.95-$149.95.
Josh Groban with the Colorado Symphony: Sun., July 24, 7 p.m., $59.50-$199.50
Rex Orange County: Wed., May 25, 7:30 p.m., $45-$75.
SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND
Jackopierce: Fri., May 13, 8 p.m., $35-$45.
Pat McGee & Friends: Fri., April 15, 8 p.m., $32-$35.
Something Underground: Sat., April 2, 8 p.m., $20.
SUMMIT
Dorothy: Sun., May 8, 7 p.m., $20.
Gimme Gimme Disco: Fri., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $10-$20.
Wobbleland Pre-Party: With Smoakland and Super Ave, Thu., March 24, 7 p.m., $20.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.