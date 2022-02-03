Support Us

The Black Keys, Billy Strings and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

February 3, 2022 5:55AM

The Black Keys headline Red Rocks in July.
The Black Keys bring their Dropout Boogie Tour to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 13 with
Band of Horses and Ceramic Animal opening. Tickets ($69.50-$219) go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 4.

Billy Strings headlines Red Rocks on Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13. Tickets ($55-$89) go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 3.

Ice Cube & Cypress Hill will be at Red Rocks on Tuesday, April 19 with E-40, Too Short opening. Tickets ($69.95-$149.95) go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 4.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES


AGGIE THEATRE

The Crooked Rugs: With Los Toms, Moonlight Bloom, MODRN, Fri., April 1, 8 p.m.
Graham Good & the Painters and Kind Hearted Strangers: With Andy Sydow, Thu., March 10, 8 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever: Mon., Aug. 15, 7 p.m., $18-$20.
Town Mountain: Thu., June 9, 8 p.m., $15.

BOULDER THEATER

Bob Moses: Sun., April 17, 8 p.m., $35/$38.
BoomBox: Ft. Backbeat Brass. With Ethno (Jeff Franca of Thievery Corporation), Sat., April 23, 9 p.m., $27/$30.
David Bromberg Quintet: Sun., May 15, 8 p.m., $35-$45.
The Greyboy Allstars: Fri., April 22, 8 p.m., $29.50/$35.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM

Grateful Shred: Fri., April 29, 8 p.m.; Sat., April 30, 8 p.m., $27.50.
SHIFT: Ft. Zeke Beats with Huxley Anne, Braxx, Xenologuist, Thu., March 31, 8 p.m.

FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE

Dave Matthews Band: Fri., Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$135.
Sammy Hagar & the Circle: With George Thorogood & the Destroyers, Rick Lewis Project, Mon., Aug. 29, 7 p.m.
Yacht Rock Revue: Fri., Aug. 5, 6:30 p.m., $45-$75.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Mother Mother: Sat., Oct. 1, 6 & 7 p.m., $35-$65.
Steel Panther: Sat., April 16, 7 p.m., $10.79-$49.75.

1STBANK CENTER

Black Tiger Sex Machine: Sat., May 7, 7 p.m., $29-$40.

FOX THEATRE

Futuebirds: Wed., March 9, 8 p.m., $22/$25.
Grateful Shred: Thu., April 28, 8 p.m., $25/$29.50.
Keep of the Grass: With the Rocky Coasts, Butchcop, Fri., April 8, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

GLOBE HALL

Dark Station: With Rozu and Averse to the End, Sun., March 13, 4 p.m., $12.
Garcia Peoples: Wed., March 23, 8 p.m.
Stillhouse Junkies & Arkansauce: Fri., March 25, 9 p.m., $15.

HI-DIVE

Blood Red Shoes: Wed., Oct. 12, 8 p.m.
JLR Band: With the Lonesome Heroes, Shawn Hess, David Miner, Thu., Feb. 17, 8 p.m.
Pears: With Neighborhood Brats, Sun., March 6, 9 p.m.
The Spill Canvas: With Kenzo Cregan and Harbour, Sun., Feb. 20, 8 p.m.
VR Sex: With Lunacy, Fri., April 29, 9 p.m.

LARIMER LOUNGE

The Goddamn Gallows & Scott H. Biram: With JD Pinkus, Fri., April 1, 9 p.m., $22.50.
Ian Sweet: With Bnny, Thu., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $15.
Peter McPoland: With Ella Jane, Tue., April 26, 8 p.m., $17.50.
Proxima Parada: Thu., March 24, 8 p.m., $15.
Tkay Maidza: Sat., April 2, 8 p.m., $16.50.
Y La Bamba: Thu., March 17, 8 p.m., $20.

LOST LAKE

Katie Yeager: With Finn O'Sullivan, Alana Mars, Verena, Sun., March 13, 4 p.m., $12.
Krooked Kings: Mon., March 21, 8 p.m., $15.
Lomelda: With Alexalone, Thu., May 12, 8 p.m.
Mom Rock: Sat., April 16, 9 p.m.

MARQUIS THEATER

Fangirl Fantasy Presents One Direction vs. 5 Seconds of Summer: Fri., April 22, 8 p.m., $18.
The Red Pears: Wed., March 23, 7 p.m., $15.

MISSION BALLROOM

Anjunadeep Open Air: Sat., May 21, 3 p.m., $54.95-$129.
Ben Rector: The Joy of Music Live with Jake Scott, Jordy Searcy and Stephen Day, Fri., May 20, 8 p.m., $39.50-$85.
Bright Eyes: Thu., June 30, 8 p.m., $42.50-$85.
The Cult: Fri., May 6, 8 p.m., $55-$100.
The Disco Biscuits: Fri., April 8, 8 p.m.; Sat., April 9, 8 p.m., $38.95/2-day pass $75.
G Jones: With Mr. Carmack, Shades, Redrum, Sat., April 23, 8 p.m., $25-$69.
Iration: Thu., May 5, 7 p.m., $31.50 - $59.50.

OGDEN THEATRE

Mild High Club: With JW Francis, Sat., May 14, 9 p.m., $19.99-$27.
Rude Service Label Showcase: Ft. Bear Grillz, Digital Skies, High Zombie, Perry Wayne, Point.Blank, Stryer, Top Brahman, Vastive, VLCN, Wayve, Sat., April 30, 8:30 p.m., $10.
William Black: With Fairlane, Cinema Kid, Sat., May 7, 9 p.m., $25-$75.

ORIENTAL THEATER

Arise Roots: With Kyle Smith, Fri., April 15, 8 p.m., $13-$125.
Yngwie Malmsteen: Mon., May 16, 8 p.m., $25-$200.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Lindsey Buckingham: Tue., April 19, 8 p.m., $49.50-$99.50.
Tig Notaro: Thu., April 14, 7 p.m., $39.95-49.95.
Tim Dillon: Sat., March 26, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $35-$59.50.
Tori Amos: Thu., June 2, 7:30 & 8 p.m., $49.50-$99.50.

PIKES PEAK CENTER

Andy Grammer: Mon., June 6, 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$59.95.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Billy Strings: Thu., May 12, 8 p.m.; Fri., May 13, 8 p.m., $55-$89.
The Black Keys: With Band of Horses, Wed., July 13, 7 p.m., $69.50-$219.
Halsey: With the Marias, Abby Roberts, Wed., July 6, 7 p.m., $59.50-$149.50.
Ice Cube & Cypress Hill: With E-40, Too Short, Tue., April 19, 7 p.m., $69.95-$149.95.
Josh Groban with the Colorado Symphony: Sun., July 24, 7 p.m., $59.50-$199.50
Rex Orange County: Wed., May 25, 7:30 p.m., $45-$75.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Jackopierce: Fri., May 13, 8 p.m., $35-$45.
Pat McGee & Friends: Fri., April 15, 8 p.m., $32-$35.
Something Underground: Sat., April 2, 8 p.m., $20.

SUMMIT

Dorothy: Sun., May 8, 7 p.m., $20.
Gimme Gimme Disco: Fri., Feb. 25, 8 p.m., $10-$20.
Wobbleland Pre-Party: With Smoakland and Super Ave, Thu., March 24, 7 p.m., $20.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to [email protected] Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

