The Eagles Announce Final Tour, Stop in Colorado

July 6, 2023 11:00AM

The Eagles brings The Long Goodbye tour with Steely Dan to Ball Arena in Denver on Thursday, October 5. Ron Koch
Prolific classic-rock band The Eagles will retire after a just-announced final tour. Aptly titled "The Long Goodbye," the run begins September 7 in New York and is expected to last into 2025. The band has announced thirteen shows so far, with a stop at Denver's Ball Arena on Thursday, October 5. The last time the Eagles toured was in 2015, but they haven't played in Denver since 2013.

On the tour, the Eagles will be joined by Steely Dan — an epic move, considering the two acts have been friends throughout their more than fifty-year careers, referencing each other in songs and sharing a manager.

In a statement, the Eagles wrote, “The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

Tickets for The Long Goodbye go on sale Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m.; presale and VIP packages go on sale July 12 at 10 a.m. 
This Week's Issue

