The Head and the Heart, Jawbreaker and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The Head and the Heart's Every Shade of Blue tour stops at the Mission Ballroom on September 14. Tickets ($59.50-$65) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 21.
Jawbreaker brings its tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of Dear You to the Fillmore Auditorium on Thursday, April 7, with Descendents and Face to Face also on the bill. Tickets ($44.75-$74.75) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 21.
Boogie T headlines Red Rocks on Friday, April 8, with SoDown, Minnesota, Boogie T.rio, KHIVA and Bawldy opening. Tickets ($29.99-$69) go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 21.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
AGGIE THEATRE
Scary Pockets: With Jake Sherman, Sat., March 5, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
BLUEBIRD THEATER
The Ballroom Thieves: Thu., April 14, 8 p.m., $20.
Spacey Jane: Sat., May 14, 9 p.m., $20
BOULDER THEATER
Al Di Meola: Tue., March 29, 8 p.m., $35-$45.
Charley Crockett: With Vincent Neil Emerson, Wed., April 13, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
BROADMOOR WORLD ARENA
KnotFest Roadshow: Slipknot: With Cypress Hill and Ho99o9, Thu., June 9, 6:30 p.m.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM
Holdfast: Fri., April 15, 8 p.m., $15.
Jerry's Middle Finger: Fri., March 18, 8 p.m.
Marcus Rezak's Truth In Sound: Featuring Kris Myers & Kick The Cat, Fri., March 4, 8 p.m., $20.
SHIFT: Ft. Guz (Sink or Swim) and OFFAIAH (Defected), Thu., March 10, 8:30 p.m., $10-$25.
Toubab Krewe: With Vanimal Kingdom, Sat., March 5, 8 p.m., $17.
FILLMORE AUDITORIUM
Jawbreaker: With Descendents and Face to Face, Thu., April 7, 6 p.m., $44.75-$74.75.
FOX THEATRE
The Church: Mon., May 9, 8 p.m., $27.50-$32.50.
Delta Spirit: Fri., May 6, 8 p.m., $25/$28.
Gano & Friends: Ft. Method, DJ Gano, Harve, Ryne B2B RPSM and more, Thu., Feb. 10, 8:30 p.m., $15/$20.
Jerry's Middle Finger: Sun., March 20, 9 p.m., $22/$28.
Loving: Thu., Aug. 11, 9 p.m., $16/$18.
The Velveteers: Fri., April 15, 8 p.m., $18/$20.
GLOBE HALL
Ian Noe: Fri., April 22, 9 p.m., $15.
Joshua Ray Walker: Thu., April 21, 8 p.m., $13.
GOTHIC THEATRE
Blood Incantation: Sat., Feb. 26, 8 p.m., $19.50-$25.
HI-DIVE
Boot Gun: With Honey Blazer / High Street Joggers Club, Fri., Feb. 25, 9 p.m.
Rootbeer Richie & the Reveille's Mile High Mardi Gras Mambo: Sat., March 5, 9 p.m.
HQ
The Delta Bombers: With the 40 Acre Mule, Thu., March 24, 9 p.m., $20-$125.
Mudhoney: Tue., May 3, 8 p.m., $23-$175.
Nox Novacula: With Radio Scarlet and WitchHands, Thu., May 12, 9 p.m., $10-$40.
LARIMER LOUNGE
Meduso: Sat., Feb. 26, 9 p.m., $10.
Pell: Thu., March 10, 8 p.m., $15.
Shady Oaks: With Mr. Mota, Big Pinch, Sat., Feb. 12, 9 p.m., $12.
LOST LAKE
Diggin' Dirt: Fri., March 4, 9 p.m., $15.
Jaguar Stevens: With Ian Ehrhart, The Salesmen, Sun., Feb. 20, 8 p.m., $12.
MARQUIS THEATER
Belmont: Sun., March 6, 7 p.m., $19.
Boston Manor: Tue., May 3, 6:30 p.m., $21.
Jawbox: With despAIR Jordan, Tue., March 22, 7 p.m., $32.
MISSION BALLROOM
The Head and the Heart: Wed., Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m., $59.50-$65.
OGDEN THEATRE
Behemoth and Arch Enemy: With Napalm Death and Unto Others, Wed., May 4, 6:30 p.m., $44.99-$50.
Krewella: Fri., May 13, 9 p.m., $25-$69.
Waxahatchee: With Madi Diaz, Fri., April 22, 9 p.m., $30-$75.
OPHELIA'S ELECTRIC SOAPBOX
Emmit Fenn: Fri., May 27, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25.
ORIENTAL THEATER
10 Years: With Black Map and VRSTY, Tue., April 19, 7:30 p.m., $25-$175.
Amorphis: With Sylvaine and Hoaxed, Fri., April 22, 7 p.m., $28-$200.
Demun Jones: Thu., March 3, 8 p.m., $20.
Guttermouth: With System Restore and the Frickashinas, Fri., April 1, 8 p.m., $20-$150.
Sevendust: With Tetrarch and Dead Poet's Society, Fri., March 18, 7 p.m.; Sat., March 19, 7 p.m., $35-$300.
W.A.S.P.: With Armored Saint, Mon., Dec. 5, 8 p.m., $35-$250.
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Boogie T: With SoDown, Minnesota, Boogie T.rio, KHIVA, Bawldy, Fri., April 8, 6 p.m., $29.99-$69.
SUMMIT
Animals as Leaders: Wed., March 30, 7 p.m., $29.75.
Outlaw Country Revisited: Sat., March 19, 7 p.m., $10-$15.
