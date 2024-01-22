The Infamous Stringdusters and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Start your week with some inspiring indie tunes from Squirrel Flower at the Larimer Lounge on Tuesday, January 23, and check out a lineup full of local indie talent with Rosebay and friends at Skylark's Bobcat Club on Thursday, January 25.
This weekend, Jaime Wyatt will bring new country-rock tunes to the Bluebird on Friday, January 26, and the Infamous Stringdusters will bring bluegrass to Mission Ballroom on Saturday, January 27.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Leena & Adam Waite
Monday, January 22, 7 p.m.
Dazzle, 1080 14th Street
$20-$30
Ease into the week with some relaxing jazz blended with folk and classical music from this dynamic wife-and-husband duo. Both musicians are extremely accomplished, and are very influential in the classical and jazz music scenes in Denver. Leena plays violin with numerous groups (most notably for Opera Colorado and the Colorado Symphony), and Adam is the minister of music for Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church (among many other things).
Squirrel Flower
Tuesday, January 23, 8 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$18
The multi-layered indie folk-rock project Squirrel Flower is the brainchild of Ella Williams, who comes from a long line of artistic minds and hopes to honor that legacy through her explosive songwriting. She is currently on tour promoting her latest album, Tomorrow's Fire; L.A. post-grunge group Goon and Denver melodic indie rockers Lu Lagoon open her show at Larimer Lounge.
A Night of Dub Music
Wednesday, January 24, 8 p.m.,
Kulture Music Hall, 1600 North Federal Boulevard
$12-$15
Kulture is a newer EDM venue, right around the corner from the Mile High Stadium, and its innovative owners have recently upgraded the sound system and hope to "evolve dance music culture" by fostering a conscious approach to all things EDM. Wednesday's dub-centric party will hear sounds from seasoned beat makers Spektra, Utopia, D:Form, Milla and PRĀNĀ.
Rosebay
Thursday, January 25, 8 p.m.
Skylark Lounge (Bobcat Club), 140 South Broadway
$15-$18
An up-and-coming crew out of Fort Collins, Rosebay creates an awesome amalgam of party music with surf-rock-inspired riffs and a raucous stage presence. Fellow local indie artists Soneffs, Idle Thr3at and Plastic Forearm provide support.
Pheops
Friday, January 26, 9 p.m.
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th Street
$29.50-$45
Saturday, January 27, 9 p.m.
Meow Wolf's Perplexiplex, 1338 First Street
$25-$29.50
When not playing keys for the funky jamtronic group STS9, David Phipps might be found building synthesizers or playing unique venues as a solo project called Pheops. He's learned just what it takes to get the people dancing after years with STS9, and knows just how to replicate those vibes as a one-man-electro-band. The drummer for Big Gigantic, Jeremy Salken, provides support.
Jaime Wyatt
Friday, January 26, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$25
Jaime Wyatt is a queer country icon, so be sure to come out for this singer-songwriter's first-ever headlining tour and hear songs from the latest album, Feel Good, which was released in November. Nashville's Americana-folk artist Joshua Quimby provides support.
Toubab Krewe
Saturday, January 27, 9 p.m.
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th Street
$20-$25
Asheville's Toubab Krewe is a five-piece fusion band that plays Appalachian-style music with West African influence. The group incorporates instruments such as the kora, kamelengoni, djembe and soku (some of which eventually became the modern banjo, fiddle, etc.) to create a sound unlike any other.
The Infamous Stringdusters
Saturday, January 27, 6:45 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$39.50-$75
Nashville's jubilant jamgrass quintet is back at Mission Ballroom as part of the "Road to WonderGrass" concert series, promoting the Steamboat-based bluegrass festival that the fiery five-piece will headline in March. Fellow bluegrass acts (and members of the WWG lineup this year) Lindsay Lou and Clay Street Unit open the show.
Gio Bard Zero
Sunday, January 28, 6 p.m.
Dazzle, 1080 14th Street
$15-$25
Denver's Gio Bard Zero is a classically trained multi-instrumentalist who released his debut album late last year with an immersive rock-opera performance at the Ellie Caulkins Studio Loft. During the performance, he played three different characters, including a wizard, and his skills across the various instruments he plays do indeed make him seem magical. Gio Bard Zero will be joined by collaborators Kevin Mooney, John Baldwin and the enigmatic El Javi.
Know of shows you'd like to see on this list? Send the details to [email protected]. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.