Grace Potter, El Javi's Acoustic Christmas and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Yussef Dayes plays tunes from his new album at Cervantes' on Wednesday, December 6, and In Plain Air is throwing a record-release party at the Mercury Cafe on Thursday, December 7.
Grace Potter will headline the annual Sing It to Me Santa benefit, taking place at Mission Ballroom on Friday, December 8, and Denver's El Javi plays his Acoustic Christmas set at Dazzle on Friday, December 8, and Saturday, December 9.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Ant Life Industry Night
Monday, December 4, 9 p.m.
Ant Life, 2150 Market Street
Free
Jacob Lemanski's Ant Life Gallery is already a psychedelic wonderland in itself. Throw in some live DJs, a handful of psychedelic vendors and a few other pop-up artist offerings, and you've got yourself quite an experience. This new weekly psilocybin-focused event showcases a different emerging artist each week and is also where to find your next favorite shroom company. This week's theme? The very fitting "Art Art ART!"
Dark Tuesdays: Bringing the Underground to Light
Tuesday, December 5, 9 p.m.
HQ, 60 South Broadway
Free
One of Denver's best weekly dance parties is finally back! The recurring industrial/synth-pop/dark-wave event Dark Tuesdays was unfortunately put on hold when its hosting venue, HQ Underground, was shut down by a flood that damaged the building, including a collapsed wall. Thankfully, through the help of donations and benefits, the first-floor venue, HQ, is back, and will take over the event. This week's dance-stravaganza will be hosted by resident DJ niq V as well as regular guest Arctic Fox, and is sure to be a banger, thanks to the venue's newly updated sound system.
Yussef Dayes
Wednesday, December 6, 8 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2637 Welton Street
$29.50-$75.50
South London jazz drummer and composer Yussef Dayes is one half of the funky jazz duo Yussef Kamaal (joined by fellow Londoner Kamaal Williams), but Dayes is an accomplished percussionist in his own right. He is half Jamaican on his father's side, and has harnessed that Rastafarian heritage into Afro-beat musical stylings. Dayes is currently on tour in support of his just-released exploratory debut solo album, Black Classical Music, which confirms his place as one of the best multi-ethnic jazz musicians of his generation.
In Plain Air
Thursday, December 7, 8 p.m.
Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
$15-$20
Up-and-coming Denver psych-rock band In Plain Air is dropping its new Sunnyside EP this week and throwing a trippy party to celebrate the record at one of the best community-oriented venues in the city. The new release comes to us courtesy of Mean World Records, which members of the band had a large hand in creating as well. Fellow Mile High musicians Shady Oaks, Mr Knobs and Valkin will help warm up the stage that night.
Midnight Marauders: Explorations in Hip Hop
Thursday, December 7, 8:30 p.m.
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th Street
$17
Midnight Marauders is the third album produced by A Tribe Called Quest, known for the incredible lyrical content and musicianship that's made it one of the best hip-hop albums ever. A new Denver supergroup, the Adam Deitch Quartet, will combineg its talents to pay tribute to the influential record full of funk, soul and jazz breaks. The band comprises Adam Deitch (Lettuce, Break Science, BTTRFLY Quintet), Borahm Lee (Pretty Lights Band, Break Science, BTTRFLY Quintet), Parris Fleming (The Motet, Harry Styles) and Hunter Roberts (Dragondeer, BTTRFLY Quintet) taking the stage in order to celebrate the album's thirtieth anniversary in the funkiest and jazziest way possible.
Grace Potter
Friday, December 8, 7:30 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$40
The Eighth Annual Sing It to Me Santa! concert is a benefit show for the nonprofit organization Take Note Colorado. The nonprofit, which aims to bring music education to students from kindergarten to twelfth grade, was founded by former Colorado governor (and current U.S. senator) John Hickenlooper, Isaac Slade (of the Fray) and Libby Anschutz (who also founded the opening band for the night, rock and soul outfit Tracksuit Wedding). Also on the roster is Colorado Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Ryan Chrys (of the Rough Cuts), who is set to stand in as a rockin' Santa that night. Grace Potter headlines the benefit show; her folksy country-blues tunes are a perfect match for the Rocky Mountain vibes that will be flying high throughout the night.
El Javi
Friday, December 8, and Saturday, December 9, 6:30 p.m.
Dazzle, 1080 14th Street
$15-$25
El Javi is a well-versed and well-traveled troubadour who built his distinctive acoustic guitar technique by absorbing other unique styles from around the world. His hometown of Mexico City is where he initially learned the blues and jazz licks that sparked his fire, and after moving to Los Angeles, El Javi realized he wanted to expand his understanding of the six-string. He eventually found his way to Spain and immersed himself in the flamenco style, which helped him find his own distinct sound. The guitar virtuoso is now sometimes known for shredding through cover songs in his own instrumental way, and will be adding that special touch to a variety of Christmas songs for this special holiday performance.
Consider the Source
Saturday, December 9, 9 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$17
Consider the Source, a trio of multi-instrumentalists from New York, combines traditional Middle Eastern and Indian music with more modern prog-rock and jazz styles to create a danceable genre of their own called "sci-fi fusion." The three sound wizards are now on tour to promote the first-ever vinyl-edition release of their 2009 LP, Are You Watching Closely?, which contains two newly recorded bonus songs to round out the already otherworldly double album. Jammy Denver math-rock group Mr. Specific and experimental garage group Shwarma open the show.
Moneybagg Yo
Sunday, December 10, 7 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$39.50-$79.50
DeMario DeWayne White Jr. (aka Moneybagg Yo) is a Southern hip-hop and trap master from Memphis. Before hitting it big in the music industry, the artist was doing his best to provide for his family by doing whatever he had to, but he was making music the whole time. Only after he lost his best friend to gun violence did he realize he had to live a better life. He began to take his music career seriously, and before he knew it, his songs were hitting the charts.
