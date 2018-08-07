The Magic Music Movie Recalls the History of Colorado's First Jam Band

Lee Aronsohn has a long track record producing and writing for a number of sitcoms like The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men (which he also co-created), but before moving to Los Angeles, he was a student at the University of Colorado Boulder in the early 1970s. The self-described high school hippie, who tried to get into New York City’s Greenwich Village clubs with a fake ID, first heard Magic Music, hailed as Colorado’s first jam band, about a month after starting at CU.

He was struck by the band’s harmonies, and he says the melodies were like earworms, even though that term didn’t exist back then. While Magic Music never released an album (although there were offers from Asylum, Columbia and Flying Fish), those melodies stuck in Aronsohn’s head for the next four decades. He sang the band’s songs to his children, and he'd always hoped to hear the band play again.

After retiring from television in 2012, Aronsohn knew he wanted a new project that was more personal, and began to wonder what happened to the guys in Magic Music. What initially started as an email correspondence with Colorado Music Hall of Fame inductee Chris Daniels — who'd joined the band two years after Magic Music formed in 1970— got Aronsohn thinking about doing a documentary on the band. The result is 40 Years in the Making: The Magic Music Movie, which he wrote, produced and directed. The film is screening in Boulder and Denver this week and will be released digitally in September.