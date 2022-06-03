These Local Acts Are Playing Westword Music Showcase

We've just announced the latest additions to the lineup, which include genre-bending local artist N3ptune. He'll deliver his New York City club kid-inspired pulsating beats, along with dance moves, passionate vocals, intense lyrics and a mesmerizing blend of hip-hop, gospel, blues and soul.
he told us in December. “There’s nobody that does what I do. I’m one of a kind. I’m not in competition with anyone but myself.”
the Salt Lick Denver music collective's indie act Bear and the Beasts, you may think that our city has a My Morning Jacket of its own. Describing its sound as "dystopian forest music," Bear and the Beasts kept its sound alive during the pandemic as the first band playing Salt Lick's livestream concerts; it's since made an unforgettable, Midsommar-inspired music video about climate change.
2MX2, which takes traditional Latin sounds and spins them with a modern twist, with influences of hip-hop, alternative rock and pop. The act's unique fusion and anti-fascist, activist lyrics make for a memorable show. Certainly, no one who caught the group's revolutionary performance with Flobots at Levitt Pavilion last year has forgotten it.
Pink Fuzz is also on the roster; it balances heavy, hard-rock sounds with intricate lyricism and melodies. Pink Fuzz encapsulates the spirit of the Wild West, so pick your favorite stomping boots and get ready for a raucous show.
These bands will be sharing the lineup with psychedelic-rock giants The Flaming Lips, indie-funk act Saint Motel, alternative indie dance-punk act KennyHoopla, post-punkers Wet Leg, indie-pop band Cannons and funk-rockers The Main Squeeze. Other local acts in the lineup:
- Bellhoss
- Bluebook
- Citra
- Claire Heywood
- Despair Jordan
- Don Chicharrón
- Elektric Animals
- Endless, Nameless
- Erin Stereo
- Gestalt
- Hellocentral
- Holdfast
- Honey Blazer
- Immigrant's Child
- Julia Kirkwood
- Julian St. Nightmare
- Katana Da Don
- Kayla Marque
- Levi Double U
- Mlady
- Neoma
- Plasma Canvas
- Ramakhandra
- Ray Reed
- Ritmo Cascabel
- Rootbeer Richie & the Reveille
- Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts
- The Crooked Rugs
- The Mañanas
Stay tuned for pop-up and lineup announcements for Denver's longest-running celebration of local music. Tickets are now on sale; to get yours as well as more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.