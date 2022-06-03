Support Us

These Local Acts Are Playing Westword Music Showcase

June 3, 2022 9:14AM

Westword Music Showcase is returning September 9-10.
Westword Music Showcase is returning September 9-10. Brandon Johnson (@bjohnsonxar)
The Westword Music Showcase will return to the RiNo Art District on September 9 and 10, and once again, it will present both national acts and dozens of Denver's best bands.

We've just announced the latest additions to the lineup, which include genre-bending local artist N3ptune. He'll deliver his New York City club kid-inspired pulsating beats, along with dance moves, passionate vocals, intense lyrics and a mesmerizing blend of hip-hop, gospel, blues and soul.
click to enlarge N3ptune - KORI HAZEL
N3ptune
Kori Hazel
“This is the first year that I have performed as myself truly,” he told us in December. “There’s nobody that does what I do. I’m one of a kind. I’m not in competition with anyone but myself.”
click to enlarge A still from a video shoot for Bear and the Beasts. - JASON EDELSTEIN
A still from a video shoot for Bear and the Beasts.
Jason Edelstein
When you see the Salt Lick Denver music collective's indie act Bear and the Beasts, you may think that our city has a My Morning Jacket of its own. Describing its sound as "dystopian forest music," Bear and the Beasts kept its sound alive during the pandemic as the first band playing Salt Lick's livestream concerts; it's since made an unforgettable, Midsommar-inspired music video about climate change.
click to enlarge 2MX2 - 2MX2
2MX2
2MX2
Also performing at Westword Music Showcase is Latinx rap group 2MX2, which takes traditional Latin sounds and spins them with a modern twist, with influences of hip-hop, alternative rock and pop. The act's unique fusion and anti-fascist, activist lyrics make for a memorable show. Certainly, no one who caught the group's revolutionary performance with Flobots at Levitt Pavilion last year has forgotten it.
click to enlarge Pink Fuzz - DEMI DEMITRO
Pink Fuzz
Demi Demitro
Dynamic "desert rock" band Pink Fuzz is also on the roster; it balances heavy, hard-rock sounds with intricate lyricism and melodies. Pink Fuzz encapsulates the spirit of the Wild West, so pick your favorite stomping boots and get ready for a raucous show.

These bands will be sharing the lineup with psychedelic-rock giants The Flaming Lips, indie-funk act Saint Motel, alternative indie dance-punk act KennyHoopla, post-punkers Wet Leg, indie-pop band Cannons and funk-rockers The Main Squeeze. Other local acts in the lineup:
  • Bellhoss
  • Bluebook
  • Citra
  • Claire Heywood
  • Despair Jordan
  • Don Chicharrón
  • Elektric Animals
  • Endless, Nameless
  • Erin Stereo
  • Gestalt
  • Hellocentral
  • Holdfast
  • Honey Blazer
  • Immigrant's Child
  • Julia Kirkwood
  • Julian St. Nightmare
  • Katana Da Don
  • Kayla Marque
  • Levi Double U
  • Mlady
  • Neoma
  • Plasma Canvas
  • Ramakhandra
  • Ray Reed
  • Ritmo Cascabel
  • Rootbeer Richie & the Reveille
  • Ryan Chrys & the Rough Cuts
  • The Crooked Rugs
  • The Mañanas
The local acts will bring their sound to WMS stages at Larimer Lounge, ReelWorks, Bierstadt Lagerhaus, Number Thirty Eight, Ironton Distillery, RiNo Beer Garden, Tracks Denver and the Catbird Hotel on September 9; a few will join the national bands on stages on the Mission Ballroom grounds on September 10.

Stay tuned for pop-up and lineup announcements for Denver's longest-running celebration of local music. Tickets are now on sale; to get yours as well as more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.
