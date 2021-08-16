The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Guns N' Roses
Monday, August 16, 6 p.m.
Dick's Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City
$29-$250
Guns N' Roses, which recently released the new song "ABSUЯD," brings its rescheduled American tour to Dick's, with the Velveteers opening.
Not Our First Goat Rodeo: Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Chris Thile
Monday, August 16, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$39.50-$175
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma, fiddle player Stuart Duncan, bassist Edgar Meyer and mandolinist Chris Thile reunite for the first time in nearly a decade. Singer Aoife O'Donovan will also join the quartet.
Quinn XCII
Tuesday, August 17, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$44.75-$64.75
Quinn XCII, who blurs the lines between pop, hip-hop, electronica and soul, headlines, while Chelsea Cutler, Jeremy Zucker and ayokay open.
Cordovas
Wednesday, August 18, 8 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$13-$15
Tennessee Americana/rock act Cordovas headlines in support of its latest effort, Destiny Hotel.
“1964” The Tribute
Thursday, August 19, 8 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$44-$55
“1964” The Tribute re-creates the live experience of the Beatles in the 1960s at Red Rocks, where the band played its first Colorado gig in 1964.
Boulder Arts Outdoors
Thursday, August 19, 7 p.m.
Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder
$20/free for children under twelve
Boulder Arts Outdoors continues its weekly mixed bill with performances of live music, dance, physical theater and circus arts with Sherefe, Leah Baylin, Celia Perarnaud, Block 1750 and Ginga.
Luttrell
Thursday, August 19, 8 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$18-$20
San Francisco DJ Luttrell, who spins melodic techno, brings his Music Is for My Memories tour to the Bluebird.
The Mountain Goats
Thursday, August 19, 8 p.m.
Gothic Theatre, 3263 Broadway, Englewood
$35-$37
The Mountain Goats, the John Darnielle-fronted band that released multiple albums during the pandemic, headlines, while fellow indie-folk group Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards opens.
Yam Haus
Thursday, August 19, 7 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
Free/VIP $35
Minneapolis alt-pop quartet Yam Haus is touring on the heels of its latest EP, The Band Is Gonna Make It, and recent singles "Novocaine" and "Whatever It Is." Denver electronica act Waxcat opens.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.