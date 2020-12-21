The Best Concerts of the Week

While we've included a few holiday shows in this week's roundup, check out our more comprehensive holiday concert guide here. The big online event this week is The Ally Coalition 7th Annual Talent Show, which includes performances from Big Red Machine, Bleachers, Brittany Howard, Lana Del Rey, Muna, Maggie Rogers, Shamir, Sleater-Kinney, Spoon, St. Vincent and more; the event is a fundraiser for the coalition, which serves the LGBTQ youth community. Here's our list of the best online concerts this week.

Billy Strings

December 21 to 25

Online

Free/Donations

"String the Halls: Home for the Holidays Edition" is a twelve-days-of-bluegrass fundraising series, with Billy Strings posting a new performance every day through December 25.

GRiZ

December 21 to 23

Online

Price TBD

Electronica artist GRiZ continues his seventh annual 12 Days of GRiZMAS virtual event series, which runs every day until December 23.

The Ally Coalition 7th Annual Talent Show

Monday, December 21, 7 p.m.

Online

Free/Donations

The night will be curated by Ally Coalition founding members Jack Antonoff and Rachel Antonoff, and will include performances by Big Red Machine, Bleachers, Blu DeTiger, the Chicks, Clairo, Claud, Andrew Dost, Brittany Howard, Lana Del Rey, Muna, Maggie Rogers, Shamir, Sleater-Kinney, Spoon, St. Vincent, Rufus Wainwright, Wallows, Tierra Whack, Hayley Williams, and surprise guests. Comedians Kalen Allen, Mike Birbiglia, Aidy Bryant, Chris Laker, the Lucas Bros., Jacqueline Novak, Reggie Watts and Roy Wood Jr., will appear to provide one-minute standup sets, and Rachael Ray will share her favorite one-minute recipe. Monies raised throughout the evening will be used to distribute to partner organizations around the country that serve the LGBTQ youth community.

Fleet Foxes

Monday, December 21, 7 p.m.

Online

$20

"A Very Lonely Solstice Livestream" is a solo acoustic show from Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Big Band Holidays

December 21 to 26

Online

$25

A virtual, family-friendly concert featuring big-band arrangements of holiday classics during the week leading up to Christmas, with performances by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Catherine Russell, Kurt Elling, Rubén Blades, Ashley Pezzotti and more.

Annie Booth Trio

Wednesday, December 23, 7 p.m.

Online

Free

Dazzle presents a live stream of jazz pianist Annie Booth and her trio playing Vince Guaraldi's soundtrack to A Charlie Brown Christmas and other holiday tunes.

