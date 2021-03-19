The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

MCA Denver kicks off its three-part Garageband concert series on Friday with R&B act SundayCandy and synth-pop band Retrofette, while singer-songwriter Martin Sexton plays three nights in Colorado this weekend, at the Boulder Theater, the Aggie Theatre and Globe Hall. Also on tap this weekend arethe Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra playing an evening of Latin jazz at the PACE Center in Parker, Wellington Bullings singing the music of Duke Ellington at Dazzle, and the O'Connor Brothers Band at Larimer Lounge. Here's what's happening:



Bill Frisell Trio

Friday, March 19 through Sunday, March 21, 6 p.m.

Online

$10

Guitarist Bill Frisell, who grew up in Denver and has been living in Brooklyn for the past few years, celebrates his seventieth birthday with livestreams from the Village Vanguard in New York City.

Born to Run

Friday, March 19, 8 p.m.

Buffalo Rose, 1119, Washington Avenue, Golden

$15

The members of Colorado's Born to Run aim to re-create the experience of Bruce Springsteen & the E-Street Band's energetic live shows.

Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra

Friday, March 19, 7:30 p.m.

PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker

$29

The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra presents an evening of Latin jazz, including Dizzy Gillespie's "Manteca," Stan Kenton Orchestra's "Peanut Vendor," Count Basie's "Corner Pocket" and more.

Garageband: SundayCandy and Retrofette

Friday, March 19, 5:30

MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street

$160-$200

R&B act SundayCandy and synth-pop band Retrofette kick off Garageband, MCA Denver's three-part music series performed from the parking garage across from the museum at 15th Street and Delgany. The show will also be livestreamed.

Martin Sexton

Friday, March 19, 7 & 9:30 p.m.

Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder

$67.50

New York singer-songwriter Martin Sexton plays at the Boulder Theater as part of his three-night Colorado run that also includes the Aggie Theatre on Saturday and Globe Hall on Sunday.

Oteil Burbridge Trio

Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20, 7 p.m.

Vilar Performing Arts Center, 68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek

$200

Bassist Oteil Burbridge, who has played with the Allman Brothers, Dead & Co., Col. Bruce Hampton and more, continues a three-night run in Beaver Creek as part of the Vilar Performing Arts Center Residency Series. The Motet's Joey Porter joins him on Friday and Saturday, while Chris Pandolfi of the Infamous Stringdusters sits in on Saturday.

Take It to the Highway

Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20, 8 p.m.

Lone Tree Arts Center,

$50-$60

This intimate concert-conversation celebrates the music of James Taylor in a unique new light, and features the music of his longtime collaborators Carole King and Carly Simon.

Wellington Sings Ellington — Tribute to Duke

Friday, March 19, 6:30 p.m.

Dazzle, 1512 Curtis Street

$20

Singer Wellington Bullings teams up with the Tim Wendel Quintet for a night of songs by Duke Ellington.

Derek Dames Ohl

Saturday, March 20, 2 & 6 p.m.

Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place

Free

Derek Dames Ohl, bassist for Boulder American roots act Flash Mountain Flood, plays two solo sets at Number Thirty Eight's outdoor stage.

GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet

Saturdays in March, 6:30 & 9 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$25

GoodRattle, which performs original works Saturdays in March, is a modern hard-bop quintet led by saxophonist and composer Wil Swindler.

Jack Yoder & Scooter James

Saturday, March 20, 7:30 p.m.

Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue

$15

Singer-songwriter Jack Yoder, a New Orleans native who's lived in Denver for the last decade, knows his way around Americana and fingerstyle blues. Denver music fixture Scooter James, a former member of Love Me Destroyer, Pinhead Circus and others, is also on the bill.

My Body Sings Electric and Dirty Rotten Rhymers

Saturday, March 20, 8 p.m.

Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street

$40-$120

Denver indie-rock band My Body Sings Electric shares the bill with local hip-hop act Dirty Rotten Rhymers.

VEIL

Saturday, March 20, 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

$35

VEIL, formerly known as spacegeishA, explores the heavier side of bass music. EDM artist Lemondoza opens both sets, and there will also be live painting by Chris Bohlin, veejaying from Crooked Buddha and a performance by Lexi Starseed.

Chris Thile

Sunday, March 21, and Monday, March 22, 7 p.m.

Vilar Performing Arts Center, 68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek

$98

Mandolinist Chris Thile is a member of Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek, and former host of the radio program Live From Here. He plays two nights as part of the Vilar Center's Residency Series.

O'Connor Brothers Band

Sunday, March 21, 6 & 8 p.m.

Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street

$40-$120

Denver's O’Connor Brothers Band plays original new roots and rock music written by Matt and Sean O’Connor.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.