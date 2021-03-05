MCA Denver Launches Garageband Concert Series

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver just announced it will be rebooting live music with a three-part "Garageband" series showcasing local acts.

The lineup includes Sundaycandy and Retrofette on March 19; Machu Linea with Rare Byrd$ and Kid Astronaut & the Nebula on March 26; and Felix Ayodele & the New Moons and the Grand Alliance on April 2.

In the past, concerts were held on the MCA rooftop; now acts will perform on top of the garage across from the museum, at 15th and Delgany streets, and audiences will enjoy the show from the museum's rooftop or cafe.

“It’s thrilling to offer live music again for a limited in-person audience and to be working with some of Denver’s most talented bands," notes Sara Baie, MCA Denver director of programming, in a statement. "Safety remains a priority for us, which is why each band will be performing on top of the parking garage across from the museum’s rooftop. Groups of two and four may watch and listen to the bands while enjoying our cafe and bar food and beverage offerings. This is going to be a special, intimate, in-person experience."

While you're at the museum, be sure to take in Keith Haring: Grace House Mural; Colorado in the Present Tense: Narkita Gold, Rick Griffith, Nathan Hall, and Maia Ruth Lee; and Jaime Carrejo: Waiting. All shows run through August 22.

There are a variety of reservation options for Garageband, including a VIP package that comes with a bottle of wine or champagne and either a cheese, charcuterie, or olive and nut tray. Seating for the concerts is extremely limited, and tickets must be reserved in advance.