 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Concerts |

MCA Denver Launches Garageband Concert Series

Kyle Harris | March 5, 2021 | 12:20pm
Kid Astronaut is one of the artists playing MCA Denver's Garageband series.
Kid Astronaut is one of the artists playing MCA Denver's Garageband series.
Mass Musings
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver just announced it will be rebooting live music with a three-part "Garageband" series showcasing local acts.

The lineup includes Sundaycandy and Retrofette on March 19; Machu Linea with Rare Byrd$ and Kid Astronaut & the Nebula on March 26; and Felix Ayodele & the New Moons and the Grand Alliance on April 2.

In the past, concerts were held on the MCA rooftop; now acts will perform on top of the garage across from the museum, at 15th and Delgany streets, and audiences will enjoy the show from the museum's rooftop or cafe.

Related Stories

“It’s thrilling to offer live music again for a limited in-person audience and to be working with some of Denver’s most talented bands," notes Sara Baie, MCA Denver director of programming, in a statement. "Safety remains a priority for us, which is why each band will be performing on top of the parking garage across from the museum’s rooftop. Groups of two and four may watch and listen to the bands while enjoying our cafe and bar food and beverage offerings. This is going to be a special, intimate, in-person experience."

While you're at the museum, be sure to take in Keith Haring: Grace House Mural; Colorado in the Present Tense: Narkita Gold, Rick Griffith, Nathan Hall, and Maia Ruth Lee; and Jaime Carrejo: Waiting. All shows run through August 22. 

There are a variety of reservation options for Garageband, including a VIP package that comes with a bottle of wine or champagne and either a cheese, charcuterie, or olive and nut tray. Seating for the concerts is extremely limited, and tickets must be reserved in advance.  

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.