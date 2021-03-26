The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

MCA Denver continues its three-part Garageband concert series on Friday with Machu Linea (featuring Rare Byrd$) and Kid Astronaut, while Saturday brings a night of country to the Oriental Theater with Kayla Ruby and Luke Mills & The Highway Drifters. Also on tap this weekend are folk singer John Craigie at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, bluegrass act Kitchen Dwellers playing a three-night run at the Boulder Theater, and Hazel Miller at the PACE Center. Here's what's happening:

The California Honeydrops

Friday, March 26, and Saturday, March 27, 5 & 8 p.m.

Vilar Center for the Performing Arts, 68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek

$75

Oakland-based R&B, funk and soul quintet the California Honeydrops play four shows over two nights.

Garageband

Friday, March 26, 5:30 p.m.

MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street

$120 and up

Denver electronic artist Machu Linea teams up with soul duo Rare Byrd$, while Kid Astronaut & the Nebula, which delves into R&B, soul and pop, play the second installment of Garageband, MCA Denver's three-part music series performed from the parking garage across from the museum at 15th Street and Delgany. The show will also be livestreamed.

John Craigie

Friday, March 26, and Saturday, March 27, 5 & 8 p.m.

Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton Street

$49

California folk singer-songwriter John Craigie, who released Asterisk the Universe last summer, plays four shows over two nights.

Kitchen Dwellers

Friday, March 26, through Sunday, March 28, 8 p.m.

Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder

$62.50

Montana bluegrass band Kitchen Dwellers was originally slated to play a three-night New Year's run at the Boulder Theater, but the shows were pushed back to this weekend.

Music Lives

Friday, March 26, and Saturday, March 27, 4 p.m.

Online

Price TBD

Music Lives offers 72 hours of nonstop livestream performances over two days to celebrate global music with the Zac Brown Band, Trace Adkins, 24KGoldin, Justine Skye, Lennon Stella, Jake Owen, G Herbo, Jimmie Allen, John Mayer, Wiz Khalifa and more.

The Smokestack Relics

Friday, March 26, 7:30 & 10 p.m.

Lost Lake, 3602 East Colfax Avenue

$30-$60

Denver duo the Smokestack Relics, which formed nearly a decade ago, play underground roots rock.

Kayla Ruby and Luke Mills & the Highway Drifters

Saturday, March 27, 6 p.m.

Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue

$20-$35

Denver indie-country-pop artist Kayla Ruby and Nebraska's country-rock songwriter Luke Mills & the Highway Drifters share a bill as part of the Oriental's Safe Sound Series.

GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet

Saturdays in March, 6:30 & 9 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$25

GoodRattle, which performs original works Saturdays in March, is a modern hard-bop quintet led by saxophonist and composer Wil Swindler.

Hazel Miller and the Collective

Saturday, March 27, 7:30 p.m.

PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker

$39

Local blues, jazz and R&B legend Hazel Miller plays a socially distant show in Parker.

Brandi Carlile

Sunday, March 28, 6 p.m.

Online

$25

The livestream show from Nashville's Ryman Auditorium is Brandi Carlile's first full-band performance since before the pandemic. It raises money for two organizations: the Rainey Day Fund and Fanny’s School of Music, with all remaining proceeds supporting Carlile’s band and crew.

Moonglade

Sunday, March 28, 7 p.m.

Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street

$40-$120

Denver quintet Moonglade blends pop, funk, neo-soul, jazz and rock.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.