The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Flobots presents Together We Rise: Live From the Trenches, two shows at the Oriental Theater on election night, Tuesday, November 3; for those preferring to stay inside, the show will also be live-streamed. Also, Magic Beans launches Arise Music Festival's Arise Online with a virtual concert on Thursday.

Keep in mind that with the City of Denver's latest COVID-19 regulations limiting indoor gatherings, it's more important than ever to call ahead to make sure concerts are still happening. Here's our list of the best concerts of the week:

Flobots

Tuesday, November 3, 6 p.m.

Oriental Theater

$40-$200

Flobots, which just reissued its debut EP, Platypus, and welcomed back original guitarist Andy "Rok" Guerrero, plays two shows on Election Night. In addition to performances by the band, there will be special guests, as well as election coverage and conversations with the musicians and community leaders. The night will also be live-streamed (tickets are $8 to $15).

Griffin House

Wednesday, November 4, and Thursday, November 5, 8 p.m.

Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 East 1st Avenue

$25

In 2019, Griffin House released Rising Star, the title of both an album and a documentary he made that captured life on the road for the Texas-based singer-songwriter. Now he's playing the Soiled Dove.

The Annie Booth Trio

Thursday, November 5, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Nocturne, 1330 27th Street

$15-$59

Jazz pianist Annie Booth, bassist Patrick McDevitt and drummer Alejandro Castaño play staples from this trio's extensive repertoire and covers from Beyoncé to the Beatles.

Magic Beans

Thursday, November 5, 7 p.m.

Online

$5

Arise Music Festival launches its new project, Arise Online, with a concert by Denver funk-rock band the Magic Beans that was pre-recorded at Colorado Sound Studios.

Dry Ice

Thursday, November 5, 8 p.m.

Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street

$30-$90

Last year, Dry Ice released Hallucinations, a collection of eight songs that are dreamy but with a punk edge.

