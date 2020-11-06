The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Itchy-O's sixth installment of Hallowmass returns for a second round this weekend, while Griffin House continues his multi-night stand at Soiled Dove Underground. Also on tap this weekend are Jen Korte fronting Hervana, which will play Nirvana's Unplugged in New York at the Oriental Theater, and Augustus at Number Thirty Eight. Keep in mind that with the City of Denver's latest COVID-19 regulations limiting indoor gatherings, it's more important than ever to call ahead to make sure concerts are still happening. Here's our list of the weekend's best music picks:
Itchy-O Hallowmass
Friday, November 6, and Saturday, November 7, 7 & 9 p.m.
New Tech Machinery Building, 1300 40th Street
$113-$150
Itchy-O's sixth installment of Hallowmass closes out this weekend. The drive-in shows fuse pyrotechnic, high-voltage and percussive bombast with short-band private radio broadcasts and other interactive elements, ensuring that each vehicle has an individual yet connected sonic experience.
Augustus
Friday, November 6, 5 and 8 p.m.
Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place
Free
Boulder-based rock band Augustus plays two sets at Number Thirty Eight's outdoor venue. Make reservations through OpenTable.
Hervana
Friday, November 6, 7 and 9 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$15
Jen Korte leads the all-star group that features Beth Rosbach, Lauren Gale, Kim O’Hara, Jess DeNicola and Alana Dym. They'll play two shows of songs from Nirvana's Unplugged in New York.
Griffin House
Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7, 8 p.m.
Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 East 1st Avenue
$25
In 2019, Griffin House released Rising Star, the title of both an album and a documentary he made that captured life on the road for the Texas-based singer-songwriter. Now he's playing the Soiled Dove.
El Javi
Saturday, November 7, 8 p.m.
Larimer Lounge
$44-$132
Denver guitarist El Javi incorporates elements of flamenco, progressive rock, classical, folk and world music into his compositions.
Mike Zito and His Big Blues Band
Saturday, November 7, and Sunday, November 8, 5 & 8 p.m.
Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 East 1st Avenue
$45
Guitarist Mike Zito and his eight-piece blues band pay tribute to Chuck Berry with two shows that benefit Blue Star Connection, which provides access and ownership of musical instruments for children and young adults with cancer and other serious life challenges.
Stu MacAskie's Trios Trio
Sundays in November, 6:30 & 8 p.m.
Nocturne, 1330 27th Street
$15-$69
Denver jazz pianist Stu MacAskie explores the great drummer-less trios throughout jazz history, including those led by Art Tatum, Nat King Cole, Oscar Peterson and Benny Green, all recorded and performed in the piano/guitar/bass format.
Have an event you'd like us to consider for coverage? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
