The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Concerts |

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | October 5, 2020 | 5:55am
Jeff Jenkins performs at Dazzle on Wednesday, October 7.
Jeff Jenkins performs at Dazzle on Wednesday, October 7.
Jay Vollmar
Jay Vollmar
The Black Box just reopened with socially-distanced shows and food trucks at the club during events, including a local producer showcase in the lounge and Biome in the main room on Tuesday. Also on tap this week, jazz pianist Jeff Jenkins is at Dazzle and the Dawn Clement Trio plays the music of Thelonious Monk at Nocturne. Here's our list of the best concerts of the week:

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5

The Custom Shop Band
Free, 8 p.m., Dazzle presents the live-stream concert.

Jaimee Harris
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6

Biome
$60-$120, 6 p.m., Black Box

So Flo Blues Boogie Duo
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7

Amelia Ransom
Free, 7 p.m., Broadway Roxy

Jeff Jenkins' Piano Conversations
$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Terry Robb
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

The Dawn Clement Trio Plays Monk
$15-$59, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

Stone Riot
$24-$27, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Velarde
$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

