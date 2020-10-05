The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

The Black Box just reopened with socially-distanced shows and food trucks at the club during events, including a local producer showcase in the lounge and Biome in the main room on Tuesday. Also on tap this week, jazz pianist Jeff Jenkins is at Dazzle and the Dawn Clement Trio plays the music of Thelonious Monk at Nocturne. Here's our list of the best concerts of the week:
MONDAY, OCTOBER 5
The Custom Shop Band
Free, 8 p.m., Dazzle presents the live-stream concert.
Jaimee Harris
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.
Marijuana Deals Near You
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6
Biome
$60-$120, 6 p.m., Black Box
So Flo Blues Boogie Duo
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7
Amelia Ransom
Free, 7 p.m., Broadway Roxy
Jeff Jenkins' Piano Conversations
$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Terry Robb
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Westword's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Denver's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
The Dawn Clement Trio Plays Monk
$15-$59, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne
Stone Riot
$24-$27, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Velarde
$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!