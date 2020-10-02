The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The Infamous Stringdusters play a three-night live-stream residency at the Fox Theatre, doing a two-set show tonight, while Saturday's show is a classics-and-covers experience and Sunday is "Bluegrass, Brunch and Bingo," a live fan interaction in an open-form, game-show setting, with a special set of music. This weekend's lineup also includes Jack Hadley's CD-release show at Buffalo Rose and Tenth Mountain Division at the Boulder Theater. Here's our list of the weekend's best music picks:
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2
Marijuana Deals Near You
The Infamous Stringdusters (also October 3 and 4)
$19.95-$34.99, 8 p.m., live-stream concert from the Fox Theatre
Andy Sydow
$20-$60, 8 p.m., Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl
Beer With the Deer
ft. Dragondeer
$20-$60, 6 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Nothing But the Sax (also October 3)
Ft. Dee Lucas, Tony Exum Jr., Marqueal Jordan
$30, 7 & 9:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Jazz Convergence
$20-$69, 6:30 p.m. Nocturne
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3
Flomoji
$40-$80, 7 & 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Jack Hadley (CD release)
$15-$20, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Rose, Golden
OktoberGrass
Ft. Pick & Howl
$8-$30, 5-8 p.m., Belleview Station
Tenth Mountain Division
$50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater
Stafford Hunter Vocalist Series: Ruby Pucillo
$10-$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Valkyrie Racing End of Summer Music Festival
Fundraising concert to combat child trafficking, with Blood Wolf Moon featuring Sarah Bauer, Blood Brothers, Tyler Phillips Group and Wirewood Station
$50-$500 (includes food from La Loma), 12-7 p.m., Bauer Ranch, Conifer
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Westword's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Denver's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4
Family Dinner
Ft. Nukid, RC3, Alana English
$40-$160, 4 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Wolf Van Elfmand
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill presents the live-stream concert
Have an event you'd like us to consider for coverage? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!