The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The Infamous Stringdusters play a three-night live-stream residency at the Fox Theatre, doing a two-set show tonight, while Saturday's show is a classics-and-covers experience and Sunday is "Bluegrass, Brunch and Bingo," a live fan interaction in an open-form, game-show setting, with a special set of music. This weekend's lineup also includes Jack Hadley's CD-release show at Buffalo Rose and Tenth Mountain Division at the Boulder Theater. Here's our list of the weekend's best music picks:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2

The Infamous Stringdusters (also October 3 and 4)

$19.95-$34.99, 8 p.m., live-stream concert from the Fox Theatre

Andy Sydow

$20-$60, 8 p.m., Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl

Beer With the Deer

ft. Dragondeer

$20-$60, 6 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Nothing But the Sax (also October 3)

Ft. Dee Lucas, Tony Exum Jr., Marqueal Jordan

$30, 7 & 9:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Jazz Convergence

$20-$69, 6:30 p.m. Nocturne

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3

Flomoji

$40-$80, 7 & 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Jack Hadley (CD release)

$15-$20, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Rose, Golden

OktoberGrass

Ft. Pick & Howl

$8-$30, 5-8 p.m., Belleview Station

Tenth Mountain Division

$50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater

Stafford Hunter Vocalist Series: Ruby Pucillo

$10-$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Valkyrie Racing End of Summer Music Festival

Fundraising concert to combat child trafficking, with Blood Wolf Moon featuring Sarah Bauer, Blood Brothers, Tyler Phillips Group and Wirewood Station

$50-$500 (includes food from La Loma), 12-7 p.m., Bauer Ranch, Conifer

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4

Family Dinner

Ft. Nukid, RC3, Alana English

$40-$160, 4 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Wolf Van Elfmand

Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill presents the live-stream concert

