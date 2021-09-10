Here are the best concerts in Denver this weekend:
The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra
Friday, September 10, 7 p.m.
The Schoolhouse, 19650 Mainstreet, Parker
$24 and up
The CJRO Sextet performs Miles Davis's Kind of Blue in its entirety, featuring jazz vocalist Marion Powers.
King Buffalo
Friday, September 10, and Saturday, September 11, 8 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$15
New York psychedelic trio King Buffalo, which also works blues and stoner rock into its sets, plays two nights with Denver trio Abrams opening.
Lost Dog Street Band
Friday, September 10, 9 p.m.
Bluebird Theater, 3317 East Colfax Avenue
$22-$25
Kentucky Americana duo Lost Dog Street Band just released The Magnolia Sessions, part of Anti-Corp's series of recording artists performing beneath a large magnolia tree in Nashville.
Mile High Country Q & Brew
Friday, September 10, 6 p.m.
Mile High Station, 2027 West Colfax Avenue
$95/VIP $150
A benefit for the Tennyson Center for Children featuring LOCASH. General admission tickets include the concert and event, complimentary beer, wine and specialty cocktails and food from food trucks Barbed Wire and H3sH3R.
NEEDTOBREATHE
Friday, September 10, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$37.95-$61.95
Grammy-nominated South Carolina rock band NEEDTOBREATHE brings its Into the Mystery tour to Red Rocks, with Switchfoot and the New Respects opening.
Pink Martini
Friday, September 10, 8 p.m.
Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street, Littleton
$50-$90
Pink Martini, with singer China Forbes and a dozen musicians, has a repertoire that includes songs in 25 languages.
RKR MTN Ripper II
Friday, September 10, through Sunday, September 12, 6 p.m.
HQ, 60 South Broadway, and the hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$20 per day per venue
The three-day rock and punk fest Featuring Dirty Fences, Ravagers, Criminal Kids, Cheap Tissue, The Whiffs, Deathchant, Wet Nights and more at HQ, and Dirty Few, Colfax Speed Queen, Rexxx, Bad Mother, Mel Machete, Kids In Heat, Zipperz and more at the hi-dive.
Tony Trischka
Friday, September 10, 8 p.m.
Swallow Hill Music, 71 East Yale Avenue
$21-$23
In January, banjo virtuoso and songwriter Tony Trischka released Shall We Hope, an album that was twelve years in the making and includes songs about characters from America’s past as they grapple with the hard realities of war and death and the meaning of freedom.
The Black Dahlia Murder
Saturday, September 11, 7 p.m.
Summit, 1902 Blake Street
$25
Michigan death-metal band the Black Dahlia Murder stops at Summit as part of its Up From the Sewer tour with fellow metal acts Carnifex, After the Burial, Rivers of Nihil and Undeath.
Brandi Carlile with the Colorado Symphony
Saturday, September 11, and Sunday, September 12, 6 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$55-$109.50
Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, who's set to release In These Silent Days on October 1, teams up with the Colorado Symphony for two nights. Country singer Tanya Tucker, who released her Carlile and Shooter Jennings-produced album While I'm Livin' in 2019, opens both nights.
Chase Rice
Saturday, September 11, 4 p.m.
Sculpture Park, 1736 Speer Boulevard
$45
Country singer Chase Rice headlines the Denver Barn Party, a Western-themed charitable event with all proceeds benefiting the Denver Active 20-30 Children’s Foundation, a nonprofit that raises money for disadvantaged children in Colorado. Blackjack Billy, Bella Hudson and Jarrod Morris are also on the bill.
Larry Carlton
Saturday, September 11, 7 and 9 p.m.
Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 East 1st Avenue
$40-$50
Grammy winner and guitar ace Larry Carlton has recorded with dozens of acts, including Steely Dan, Joni Mitchell, Michael Jackson, Sammy Davis Jr., Herb Alpert, Quincy Jones and more.
Sunnyside Music Festival
Saturday, September 11, 12 p.m.
Chaffee Park, Tejon Street and West 44th Avenue
Free
The lineup for the day-long festival includes Gumbo le Funque, Pick & Howl, Cast Iron Queens, Los Mocochetes and Shakedown Street.
Big Gig: Cage the Elephant
Sunday, September 12, 2 p.m.
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Englewood
$32.50-$85
Cage the Elephant headlines Channel 93.3's Big Gig with with Rise Against, grandson, Half Alive and iDKHOW also on the bill.
Dirtybird BBQ
Sunday, September 13, 1 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
$25-$50
California house producer Claude VonStroke, who started Dirtybird Records in 2005, heads up this EDM-centric show with Gene Farris, Nala, Nikki Nair, VNSSA and Worthy also on the bill.
Ela Minus
Sunday, September 13, 8 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$15.75
Colombia-born/Brooklyn-based producer and singer Ela Minus — who says she makes bright music for dark times — headlines, while Michigan vocalist, producer and DJ Tammy Lakkis opens.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.