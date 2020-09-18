The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

,

Nathaniel Rateliff headlines Red Rocks two nights this weekend (and Monday as well), while Lost City hosts Megan Burtt tonight and Los Mocochetes tomorrow night. Also on tap this weekend are the Pitch Invasion at the Oriental Theater, the Trampolines at the Buffalo Rose and Bonnie and Tyler from Everybody Loves an Outlaw at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder. Here's our list of the weekend's best music picks:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18



Nathaniel Rateliff (also September 19 and 21)

$75, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre



Adam Deitch, Eric Benny Bloom, Dominic Lalli, Borahm Lee, Hunter Roberts (also September 19)

$75, 6:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

VEEDA! push play: An Outdoor Nightclub Xperience

Discosapien presents DJ Rex Buchanan mixing and mashing. Also at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park.

$294-$430, 8:30 p.m., Civic Green Park, Highlands Ranch

Marijuana Deals Near You

Lost City Live: Megan Burtt and Chris Koza

$25-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City

Kingdom Jasmine

$40-$80, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Mark Devine

$17, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater

The Trampolines

$20, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Rose, Golden

Wildermiss

$70-$210, 7 & 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall

The Wil Swindler Quartet

$19-$69, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Front Porch Series: Ben Hammond

$5, 7 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities



Lost City Live: Los Mocochetes & Stelth Ulvang

$25-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City

Pitch Invasion

$10, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

Stafford Hunter & Continuum

$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Backporch Series: Bonnie and Taylor from Everybody Loves an Outlaw

$25-$80, 5 p.m., Dairy Arts Center, Boulder

Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas

Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert

Have an event you'd like us to consider for coverage? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.