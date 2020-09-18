 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Los Mocochetes perform at Lost City on Saturday.EXPAND
Los Mocochetes perform at Lost City on Saturday.
Michael Angelo Sandoval

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | September 18, 2020 | 5:55am
AA

,
Nathaniel Rateliff headlines Red Rocks two nights this weekend (and Monday as well), while Lost City hosts Megan Burtt tonight and Los Mocochetes tomorrow night. Also on tap this weekend are the Pitch Invasion at the Oriental Theater, the Trampolines at the Buffalo Rose and Bonnie and Tyler from Everybody Loves an Outlaw at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder. Here's our list of the weekend's best music picks:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Nathaniel Rateliff (also September 19 and 21)
$75, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Adam Deitch, Eric Benny Bloom, Dominic Lalli, Borahm Lee, Hunter Roberts (also September 19)
$75, 6:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Related Stories

VEEDA! push play: An Outdoor Nightclub Xperience
Discosapien presents DJ Rex Buchanan mixing and mashing. Also at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park.
$294-$430, 8:30 p.m., Civic Green Park, Highlands Ranch

Marijuana Deals Near You

Lost City Live: Megan Burtt and Chris Koza
$25-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City

Kingdom Jasmine
$40-$80, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Mark Devine
$17, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater

The Trampolines
$20, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Rose, Golden

Wildermiss
$70-$210, 7 & 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall

The Wil Swindler Quartet
$19-$69, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Front Porch Series: Ben Hammond
$5, 7 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Lost City Live: Los Mocochetes & Stelth Ulvang
$25-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City

Pitch Invasion
$10, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

Stafford Hunter & Continuum
$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Backporch Series: Bonnie and Taylor from Everybody Loves an Outlaw
$25-$80, 5 p.m., Dairy Arts Center, Boulder

Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert

Have an event you'd like us to consider for coverage? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.