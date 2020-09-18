The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

,
Nathaniel Rateliff headlines Red Rocks two nights this weekend (and Monday as well), while Lost City hosts Megan Burtt tonight and Los Mocochetes tomorrow night. Also on tap this weekend are the Pitch Invasion at the Oriental Theater, the Trampolines at the Buffalo Rose and Bonnie and Tyler from Everybody Loves an Outlaw at the Dairy Arts Center in Boulder. Here's our list of the weekend's best music picks:
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
Nathaniel Rateliff (also September 19 and 21)
$75, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Adam Deitch, Eric Benny Bloom, Dominic Lalli, Borahm Lee, Hunter Roberts (also September 19)
$75, 6:30 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
VEEDA! push play: An Outdoor Nightclub Xperience
Discosapien presents DJ Rex Buchanan mixing and mashing. Also at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park.
$294-$430, 8:30 p.m., Civic Green Park, Highlands Ranch
Lost City Live: Megan Burtt and Chris Koza
$25-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City
Kingdom Jasmine
$40-$80, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Mark Devine
$17, 7 p.m., Oriental Theater
The Trampolines
$20, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Rose, Golden
Wildermiss
$70-$210, 7 & 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall
The Wil Swindler Quartet
$19-$69, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
Front Porch Series: Ben Hammond
$5, 7 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Lost City Live: Los Mocochetes & Stelth Ulvang
$25-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City
Pitch Invasion
$10, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
Stafford Hunter & Continuum
$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
Backporch Series: Bonnie and Taylor from Everybody Loves an Outlaw
$25-$80, 5 p.m., Dairy Arts Center, Boulder
Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert
