The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Itchy-O rounds out its three-weekend stand at the Mission Ballroom as part of its Sypherlot Radio Bath series this weekend. This weekend's lineup also includes Nobide at Larimer Lounge, Grand Alliance streaming a set from MCA Denver as part of B-Side Fridays, and Metallica: Encore Drive-In, a live-stream concert from a location near the band's northern California headquarters. Here's our list of the weekend's best music picks:
FRIDAY, AUGUST 28
Itchy-O Sypherlot: Drive-In Radio Bath (also August 29)
$100-$125 per vehicle, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom parking lot
A Letter From Heaven to America From Emmett Till
A radio drama/podcast with live music and sound effects, and a concert/fundraiser for the family of Elijah McClain, featuring Monique Brooks Roberts, Lionel Young, Andrew Jacob Betts, Onxy Oats, Jeff Hughes and Annastezhaa Mitchell-Curtis
$20 (in person)/$10 suggested streaming donation, 7 p.m., Dazzle
Marijuana Deals Near You
Dubfire
Live stream featuring visuals by MICRODOSE VR powered by Vision Agency and Android Jones
7 p.m., Acoma St. Project
B-Side Music Fridays: Virtual concert ft. Grand Alliance
Free, 7 p.m., streaming from MCA Denver
The Glory Days (Bruce Springsteen tribute)
$12, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
The Legacy Project: A Benefit for the Gathering Place
Ft. La Savia, Pedro Meyer, Taylor Tuke
Free, 7-10 p.m., Broadway Roxy
Lost City Live: Street Cats Making Love (Grateful Dead tribute)
$25-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City
Nobide
$40-$80, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SATURDAY, AUGUST 29
Random Rab
Live performance and live stream featuring visuals by MICRODOSE VR, powered by Vision Agency and Android Jones.
7 p.m., Acoma St. Project
Lost City Live: Lela Roy and Elle Luna
$25-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City
Derek Banach Quartet
$19-$69, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne
Front Porch Music Series: Dylan Miles
$5, 7 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities
Turvy Organ
$40-$80, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Metallica: Encore Drive-In
$115 per vehicle (up to six people), 6 p.m., Berkeley Chapel Pop-Up Drive-In
SUNDAY, AUGUST 30
We Believe Local Journalism is Critical to the Life of a City
Engaging with our readers is essential to Westword's mission. Make a financial contribution or sign up for a newsletter, and help us keep telling Denver's stories with no paywalls.
Support Our Journalism
Back Porch Concert Series: 300 Days
$20, 5:30 p.m., Dairy Arts Center
The Heath Walton Band
$15-$59, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne
Will Kimbrough
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert
Have an event you'd like us to consider for coverage? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!