The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Itchy-O has found a way to play live during the pandemic.

Itchy-O rounds out its three-weekend stand at the Mission Ballroom as part of its Sypherlot Radio Bath series this weekend. This weekend's lineup also includes Nobide at Larimer Lounge, Grand Alliance streaming a set from MCA Denver as part of B-Side Fridays, and Metallica: Encore Drive-In, a live-stream concert from a location near the band's northern California headquarters. Here's our list of the weekend's best music picks:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28

Itchy-O Sypherlot: Drive-In Radio Bath (also August 29)

$100-$125 per vehicle, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom parking lot

A Letter From Heaven to America From Emmett Till

A radio drama/podcast with live music and sound effects, and a concert/fundraiser for the family of Elijah McClain, featuring Monique Brooks Roberts, Lionel Young, Andrew Jacob Betts, Onxy Oats, Jeff Hughes and Annastezhaa Mitchell-Curtis

$20 (in person)/$10 suggested streaming donation, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Dubfire

Live stream featuring visuals by MICRODOSE VR powered by Vision Agency and Android Jones

7 p.m., Acoma St. Project

B-Side Music Fridays: Virtual concert ft. Grand Alliance

Free, 7 p.m., streaming from MCA Denver

The Glory Days (Bruce Springsteen tribute)

$12, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

The Legacy Project: A Benefit for the Gathering Place

Ft. La Savia, Pedro Meyer, Taylor Tuke

Free, 7-10 p.m., Broadway Roxy

Lost City Live: Street Cats Making Love (Grateful Dead tribute)

$25-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City

Nobide

$40-$80, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29



Random Rab

Live performance and live stream featuring visuals by MICRODOSE VR, powered by Vision Agency and Android Jones.

7 p.m., Acoma St. Project

Lost City Live: Lela Roy and Elle Luna

$25-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City

Derek Banach Quartet

$19-$69, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

Front Porch Music Series: Dylan Miles

$5, 7 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Turvy Organ

$40-$80, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Metallica: Encore Drive-In

$115 per vehicle (up to six people), 6 p.m., Berkeley Chapel Pop-Up Drive-In

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30

Back Porch Concert Series: 300 Days

$20, 5:30 p.m., Dairy Arts Center

The Heath Walton Band

$15-$59, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

Will Kimbrough

Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert

