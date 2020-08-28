 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Itchy-O has found a way to play live during the pandemic.EXPAND
Itchy-O has found a way to play live during the pandemic.
Alyson MacClaran

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | August 28, 2020 | 5:55am
AA

Itchy-O rounds out its three-weekend stand at the Mission Ballroom as part of its Sypherlot Radio Bath series this weekend. This weekend's lineup also includes Nobide at Larimer Lounge, Grand Alliance streaming a set from MCA Denver as part of B-Side Fridays, and Metallica: Encore Drive-In, a live-stream concert from a location near the band's northern California headquarters. Here's our list of the weekend's best music picks:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28

Related Stories

Itchy-O Sypherlot: Drive-In Radio Bath (also August 29)
$100-$125 per vehicle, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom parking lot

A Letter From Heaven to America From Emmett Till
A radio drama/podcast with live music and sound effects, and a concert/fundraiser for the family of Elijah McClain, featuring Monique Brooks Roberts, Lionel Young, Andrew Jacob Betts, Onxy Oats, Jeff Hughes and Annastezhaa Mitchell-Curtis
$20 (in person)/$10 suggested streaming donation, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Marijuana Deals Near You

Dubfire
Live stream featuring visuals by MICRODOSE VR powered by Vision Agency and Android Jones
7 p.m., Acoma St. Project

B-Side Music Fridays: Virtual concert ft. Grand Alliance
Free, 7 p.m., streaming from MCA Denver

The Glory Days (Bruce Springsteen tribute)
$12, 7:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

The Legacy Project: A Benefit for the Gathering Place
Ft. La Savia, Pedro Meyer, Taylor Tuke
Free, 7-10 p.m., Broadway Roxy

Lost City Live: Street Cats Making Love (Grateful Dead tribute)
$25-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City

Nobide
$40-$80, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SATURDAY, AUGUST 29

Random Rab
Live performance and live stream featuring visuals by MICRODOSE VR, powered by Vision Agency and Android Jones.
7 p.m., Acoma St. Project

Lost City Live: Lela Roy and Elle Luna
$25-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City

Derek Banach Quartet
$19-$69, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

Front Porch Music Series: Dylan Miles
$5, 7 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Turvy Organ
$40-$80, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Metallica: Encore Drive-In
$115 per vehicle (up to six people), 6 p.m., Berkeley Chapel Pop-Up Drive-In

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30

Back Porch Concert Series: 300 Days
$20, 5:30 p.m., Dairy Arts Center

The Heath Walton Band
$15-$59, 6:30 p.m., Nocturne

Will Kimbrough
Free, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music presents the live-stream concert

Have an event you'd like us to consider for coverage? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.