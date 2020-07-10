Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

In addition to some virtual shows, there are a few live concerts around town this weekend, including some at Larimer Lounge and Lost City. Leon & the Revival streams a show from Anythink Wright Farms, while the Alejandro Castaño Quartet plays at Nocturne. Here's our list of this weekend's best music picks:

FRIDAY, JULY 10

Lost City Live - Paul DeHaven: With Lillian

$50-$200, 6:30 p.m., Lost City

Specific Ocean

$20-$80, 7:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Anythink Backyard Concert Series

Online, 6:30 pm.

Ft. Leon & the Revival streaming a set from Anythink Wright Farms

2B3 Trio

$10-$20, 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

B-Side Music Fridays

Online, 7 p.m.

The virtual concerts feature acts like Wildermiss, Adiel Mitchell, Esmé Patterson, the Yawpers, Ella Luna, Neoma and the Grand Alliance performing live from the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver each week.

Expeditions With Greg Harris

Online, 7 p.m.

The Muse Performance Space presents the live-streamed concert from the jazz ensemble.

Nice Work Jazz Combo With Heidi Schmidt

Online, 7 p.m.

The Muse Performance Space presents a live-streamed concert from the Boulder-based Nice Work Jazz Combo, performing mid-century modern jazz, including standards, swing, ballads and Latin jazz.

SATURDAY, JULY 11



The Underdog Virtual Music Festival (also Sunday, July 12)

Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12, 1 p.m.

A two-day streaming festival celebrating and showcasing the incredible talent at Dog House Music. The festival is an interactive virtual experience. The lineup, which is subject to change, includes Bury Mia, Infami, Shady Oaks Band, Been Caught Stealing, Jay Slott Band, the Filthy, Backroom Velvet and more.

Matt Rouch & the Noise Upstairs

$20-$80, 7 & 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Lost City Live - John Common: With Rene Moffatt

$50-$200, 6:30 p.m. Lost City

Alejandro Castaño Quartet - Boogaloos and Vintage Jazz Funk

6:30 p.m., $19, Nocturne

SUNDAY, JULY 12



Zach Heckendorf

$20-$80, 7 & 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

