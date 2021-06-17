Rancid, Van Morrison and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Punk bands Rancid and Dropkick Murphys bring their Boston to Berkeley II Tour to the Mission Ballroom on Friday, October 1 with the Bronx opening. Tickets ($49.99-$60) go on sale on Friday, June 18 at 11 a.m.
Van Morrison, who released Latest Record Project: Volume 1 last month, kicks off his American tour at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on September 25. Bluesman Taj Mahal opens. Tickets ($45-$395) go sale on Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m.
We previously announced that Twenty One Pilots will play four Denver dates and Wiz Khalifa, Method Man & Redman will be part of 420 on the Rocks in September.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Lawrence: Thu., Nov. 4, 8 p.m.
St. Paul & the Broken Bones: Thu., Sept. 16, 7 p.m., $39.50-$45.
BALL ARENA
Twenty One Pilots: Sat., Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$99.50
AJJ: Sun., Sept. 26, 7 p.m.
Cheap Perfume: With Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Salt of Sanguine, Fri., July 16, 7 p.m.
Doll Skin: With Gymshorts, Sun., Oct. 24, 6 p.m.
Flipturn and Haiva Ru: Sun., Oct. 10, 7 p.m.
The Foxies: Sun., Aug. 29, 7 p.m.
If I Die First: Mon., Sept. 20, 6:30 p.m.
Otherwise: Sat., Aug. 21, 7 p.m.
Radkey: Wed., Aug. 11, 7 p.m.
Strung Short: With Get the Axe, Current Failures, Series Break, Thu., July 22, 7 p.m.
Alexander 23: With Max Leone, Tue., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $17.
Apashe: Fri., Sept. 17, 9 p.m., $22-$25.
Banners: Tue., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $20.
Blitzkid: Sun., March 6, 8 p.m., $20.
Elder Island: With CLAVVS, Fri., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
Hiss Golden Messenger: Fri., March 4, 8 p.m.; Sat., March 5, 8 p.m., $26.
Jody Wisternoff: Sat., Sept. 18, 9 p.m., $30-$35.
Kelly Finnigan: Thu., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $15.
Lee Fields & the Expressions: Fri., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $39.95.
Leif Vollebekk: Tue., March 8, 8 p.m., $22.50.
Tokyo Police Club: Sat., Oct. 30, 9 p.m., $20.
Twenty One Pilots: Tue., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $59.50.
Wolf Alice: Wed., Nov. 3, 8 p.m.; Thu., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $25.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Aaron Kamm and the One Drops: Fri., July 16, 8 p.m., $15.
Fireside Collective: Thu., July 22, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Flipturn: With Haiva Ru, Fri., Oct. 8, 9 p.m., $14.
Jesse Royal: Mon., July 12, 7 p.m., $17
Rachel Baiman: With Erinn Peet Lukes and Emma Rose, Wed., Aug. 18, 7 p.m.
Trippie Redd: With Ian Diorr, Sofaygo, Tue., Sept. 28, 7 p.m., $35.50-$149.50.
Van Morrison: With Taj Mahal, Sat., Sept. 25, 7 p.m., $45-$395.
Angels & Airwaves: Wed., Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m., $40-$65.
Blue October: Fri., Nov. 12, 7 p.m., $34.50-$65.
Rod Wave: Thu., Oct. 14, 7 p.m., $39.75-$59.75.
Greyboy: Sat., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., $20.
Heartless Bastards: Sun., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $23/$26.
Satsang: With Tim Snider and Wolfgang Timber, Sat., Oct. 30, 9 p.m., $20/$25.
Town Mountain: Thu., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $15/$17.50.
Heavy Diamond Ring: Fri., Aug. 20, 9 p.m., $20-$22.
VYNYL: Sat., Aug. 21, 9 p.m., $15-$17
GOTHIC THEATRE
Aldous Harding: Fri., July 1, 8 p.m., $23.50-$25.
Deer Tick and Delta Spirit: Tue., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $35.
Igorrr: With Melt-Banana, VOWWS, Tue., March 8, 8 p.m., $20-$22.50.
Ford.: Sat., Oct. 16, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Sonic Alchemy: Sun., Aug. 22, 4 p.m., $15-$21.
Coheed & Cambria and the Used: Tue., Aug. 31, 6 p.m., $39.50-$49.50
North Mississippi All Stars: Thu., Sept. 16, 7 p.m.,
Thievery Corporation: Fri., July 9, 6:30 p.m., $25-$39.75.
The Diabolics: Sun., Aug. 1, 3 p.m., $12.
Float Goat: With Cista Vinum, Tonguebyte, Sat., Aug. 14, 7 p.m., $12-$13.
Foxxes: With Black Cell, Thu., July 15, 8 p.m., $12.
DJ Seinfeld: Sat., Dec. 11, 9 p.m., $22.
The Foxies: Thu., Aug. 26, 7 p.m., $13.
The Menzingers: Sat., Oct. 2, 7 p.m., $28.
Radkey: Thu., Aug. 12, 7 p.m., $15.
Under Auburn Skies (album release): Fri., Aug. 13, 7 p.m., $12.
Unleash the Archers: Sat., Sept. 18, 7 p.m., $18.
Alec Benjamin: With Harry Hudson, Wed., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $29.50-$75.
Karol G: Wed., Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m., $59.95 - $79.95.
Rancid and Dropkick Murphys: With the Bronx, Fri., Oct. 1, 6 p.m., $49.99.
SoDown and Manic Focus: With Wreckno, Megan Hamilton, TruFeelz, Thu., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $11.50-$49.95.
Twenty One Pilots: Thu., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $59.50$79.50.
Ween: Fri., Oct. 29, 8 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 30, 8 p.m.; Sun., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $55-$60.
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness: With Zac Clark, Sun., Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m., $35.
Omar Apollo: With Deb Never, Niko Rubio, Wed., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $25-$27.
Twenty One Pilots: Wed., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $59.50.
X Ambassadors: With Scarypoolparty, Taylor Janzen, Thu., Nov. 11, 7 p.m., $35-$40.
Jesse Cook: Sat., Feb. 5, 8 p.m., $34.50-$49.50.
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band: Fri., May 6, 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$65.
Marina: Fri., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $40-$50.
Mary Chapin Carpenter, Marc Cohn & Shawn Colvin: Wed., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $59.95-$89.95.
OMD: Sun., May 15, 8 p.m., $30.75-$50.75.
Kenny G: Fri., Sept. 17, 8 p.m.
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band: Sat., May 7, 8 p.m., $39.50-$65.
Mary Chapin Carpenter, Marc Cohn & Shawn Colvin: Thu., Dec. 2, 8 p.m.
RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
Billy & the Kids: Ft. Bill Kreutzmann, Aron Magner, Billy Strings, James Casey, Reed Mathis, Tom Hamilton, Mon., July 12, 7 p.m.; Tue., July 13, 7 p.m., $59.50-$75
G-Eazy: With Joyner Lucas, Yung Baby Tate, AllBlack, Kossisko, JAHMED, Wed., Oct. 27, 7 p.m., $59.95-$139.95.
Portugal. The Man: With Parquet Courts, Wed., Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m., $55-$89.50.
Wiz Khalifa, Method Man & Redman and Busta Rhymes: With Juicy J, Collie Buddz, Wed., Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m., $75-$149.95.
Shiba San: Fri., Aug. 13, 6 p.m., $29.99-$35.
The Highwaymen Live - A Musical Tribute: Thu., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $24.
Jackopierce: Sun., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $35-$45.
Kurt Elling: Wed., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $40-$50.
Noah Gundersen: Sat., Oct. 9, 8 p.m.; Sun., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
Black Label Society: Sat., Nov. 27, 6:30 p.m., $39.50.
Emo Nite LA: Fri., Sept. 10, 9 p.m., $10-$20.
Waterparks: Tue., Nov. 30, 6 p.m., $30.
Yellow Days: Sat., Nov. 20, 7 p.m., $19.50.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.