Rancid, Van Morrison and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Rancid comes to the Mission Ballroom in October.

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Punk bands Rancid and Dropkick Murphys bring their Boston to Berkeley II Tour to the Mission Ballroom on Friday, October 1 with the Bronx opening. Tickets ($49.99-$60) go on sale on Friday, June 18 at 11 a.m.

Van Morrison, who released Latest Record Project: Volume 1 last month, kicks off his American tour at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on September 25. Bluesman Taj Mahal opens. Tickets ($45-$395) go sale on Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m.

We previously announced that Twenty One Pilots will play four Denver dates and Wiz Khalifa, Method Man & Redman will be part of 420 on the Rocks in September.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

Lawrence: Thu., Nov. 4, 8 p.m.

St. Paul & the Broken Bones: Thu., Sept. 16, 7 p.m., $39.50-$45.

BALL ARENA



Twenty One Pilots: Sat., Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$99.50

BLACK SHEEP

AJJ: Sun., Sept. 26, 7 p.m.

Cheap Perfume: With Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Salt of Sanguine, Fri., July 16, 7 p.m.

Doll Skin: With Gymshorts, Sun., Oct. 24, 6 p.m.

Flipturn and Haiva Ru: Sun., Oct. 10, 7 p.m.

The Foxies: Sun., Aug. 29, 7 p.m.

If I Die First: Mon., Sept. 20, 6:30 p.m.

Otherwise: Sat., Aug. 21, 7 p.m.

Radkey: Wed., Aug. 11, 7 p.m.

Strung Short: With Get the Axe, Current Failures, Series Break, Thu., July 22, 7 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Alexander 23: With Max Leone, Tue., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $17.

Apashe: Fri., Sept. 17, 9 p.m., $22-$25.

Banners: Tue., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $20.

Blitzkid: Sun., March 6, 8 p.m., $20.

Elder Island: With CLAVVS, Fri., Nov. 19, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Hiss Golden Messenger: Fri., March 4, 8 p.m.; Sat., March 5, 8 p.m., $26.

Jody Wisternoff: Sat., Sept. 18, 9 p.m., $30-$35.

Kelly Finnigan: Thu., Aug. 12, 8 p.m., $15.

Lee Fields & the Expressions: Fri., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $39.95.

Leif Vollebekk: Tue., March 8, 8 p.m., $22.50.

Tokyo Police Club: Sat., Oct. 30, 9 p.m., $20.

Twenty One Pilots: Tue., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $59.50.

Wolf Alice: Wed., Nov. 3, 8 p.m.; Thu., Nov. 4, 8 p.m., $25.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Aaron Kamm and the One Drops: Fri., July 16, 8 p.m., $15.

Fireside Collective: Thu., July 22, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

Flipturn: With Haiva Ru, Fri., Oct. 8, 9 p.m., $14.

Jesse Royal: Mon., July 12, 7 p.m., $17

Rachel Baiman: With Erinn Peet Lukes and Emma Rose, Wed., Aug. 18, 7 p.m.

FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE

Trippie Redd: With Ian Diorr, Sofaygo, Tue., Sept. 28, 7 p.m., $35.50-$149.50.

Van Morrison: With Taj Mahal, Sat., Sept. 25, 7 p.m., $45-$395.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Angels & Airwaves: Wed., Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m., $40-$65.

Blue October: Fri., Nov. 12, 7 p.m., $34.50-$65.

Rod Wave: Thu., Oct. 14, 7 p.m., $39.75-$59.75.

FOX THEATRE

Greyboy: Sat., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., $20.

Heartless Bastards: Sun., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $23/$26.

Satsang: With Tim Snider and Wolfgang Timber, Sat., Oct. 30, 9 p.m., $20/$25.

Town Mountain: Thu., Sept. 2, 8 p.m., $15/$17.50.

GLOBE HALL

Heavy Diamond Ring: Fri., Aug. 20, 9 p.m., $20-$22.

VYNYL: Sat., Aug. 21, 9 p.m., $15-$17

GOTHIC THEATRE



Aldous Harding: Fri., July 1, 8 p.m., $23.50-$25.

Deer Tick and Delta Spirit: Tue., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $35.

Igorrr: With Melt-Banana, VOWWS, Tue., March 8, 8 p.m., $20-$22.50.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Ford.: Sat., Oct. 16, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Sonic Alchemy: Sun., Aug. 22, 4 p.m., $15-$21.

LEVITT PAVILION DENVER

Coheed & Cambria and the Used: Tue., Aug. 31, 6 p.m., $39.50-$49.50

North Mississippi All Stars: Thu., Sept. 16, 7 p.m.,

Thievery Corporation: Fri., July 9, 6:30 p.m., $25-$39.75.

LOST LAKE

The Diabolics: Sun., Aug. 1, 3 p.m., $12.

Float Goat: With Cista Vinum, Tonguebyte, Sat., Aug. 14, 7 p.m., $12-$13.

Foxxes: With Black Cell, Thu., July 15, 8 p.m., $12.

MARQUIS THEATER

DJ Seinfeld: Sat., Dec. 11, 9 p.m., $22.

The Foxies: Thu., Aug. 26, 7 p.m., $13.

The Menzingers: Sat., Oct. 2, 7 p.m., $28.

Radkey: Thu., Aug. 12, 7 p.m., $15.

Under Auburn Skies (album release): Fri., Aug. 13, 7 p.m., $12.

Unleash the Archers: Sat., Sept. 18, 7 p.m., $18.

MISSION BALLROOM

Alec Benjamin: With Harry Hudson, Wed., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $29.50-$75.

Karol G: Wed., Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m., $59.95 - $79.95.

Rancid and Dropkick Murphys: With the Bronx, Fri., Oct. 1, 6 p.m., $49.99.

SoDown and Manic Focus: With Wreckno, Megan Hamilton, TruFeelz, Thu., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $11.50-$49.95.

Twenty One Pilots: Thu., Sept. 23, 8 p.m., $59.50$79.50.

Ween: Fri., Oct. 29, 8 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 30, 8 p.m.; Sun., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $55-$60.

OGDEN THEATRE

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness: With Zac Clark, Sun., Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m., $35.

Omar Apollo: With Deb Never, Niko Rubio, Wed., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $25-$27.

Twenty One Pilots: Wed., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $59.50.

X Ambassadors: With Scarypoolparty, Taylor Janzen, Thu., Nov. 11, 7 p.m., $35-$40.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Jesse Cook: Sat., Feb. 5, 8 p.m., $34.50-$49.50.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band: Fri., May 6, 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$65.

Marina: Fri., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $40-$50.

Mary Chapin Carpenter, Marc Cohn & Shawn Colvin: Wed., Dec. 1, 8 p.m., $59.95-$89.95.

OMD: Sun., May 15, 8 p.m., $30.75-$50.75.

PIKES PEAK CENTER

Kenny G: Fri., Sept. 17, 8 p.m.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band: Sat., May 7, 8 p.m., $39.50-$65.

Mary Chapin Carpenter, Marc Cohn & Shawn Colvin: Thu., Dec. 2, 8 p.m.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE



Billy & the Kids: Ft. Bill Kreutzmann, Aron Magner, Billy Strings, James Casey, Reed Mathis, Tom Hamilton, Mon., July 12, 7 p.m.; Tue., July 13, 7 p.m., $59.50-$75

G-Eazy: With Joyner Lucas, Yung Baby Tate, AllBlack, Kossisko, JAHMED, Wed., Oct. 27, 7 p.m., $59.95-$139.95.

Portugal. The Man: With Parquet Courts, Wed., Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m., $55-$89.50.

Wiz Khalifa, Method Man & Redman and Busta Rhymes: With Juicy J, Collie Buddz, Wed., Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m., $75-$149.95.

SCUPTURE PARK

Shiba San: Fri., Aug. 13, 6 p.m., $29.99-$35.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

The Highwaymen Live - A Musical Tribute: Thu., Aug. 26, 8 p.m., $24.

Jackopierce: Sun., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $35-$45.

Kurt Elling: Wed., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $40-$50.

Noah Gundersen: Sat., Oct. 9, 8 p.m.; Sun., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

SUMMIT

Black Label Society: Sat., Nov. 27, 6:30 p.m., $39.50.

Emo Nite LA: Fri., Sept. 10, 9 p.m., $10-$20.

Waterparks: Tue., Nov. 30, 6 p.m., $30.

Yellow Days: Sat., Nov. 20, 7 p.m., $19.50.

Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.