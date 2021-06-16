Twenty One Pilots Will Play the Bluebird, Ogden, Mission and Ball Arena

- Local
When a band blows up, its members often miss playing smaller venues. But the rockers in Twenty One Pilots have found a fix: The duo will play four Denver shows this year — an intimate gig at the Bluebird Theater on September 12, a larger show at the Ogden Theatre on September 22, a mid-sized concert at the Mission Ballroom on September 23, and a massive set at Ball Arena on September 25.
The band's doing the same thing in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Columbus, Atlanta and London.
The tour will be in support of the band's new album, Scaled and Icy, which debuted in the number-one spot on the Billboard top rock albums and alternative albums charts and landed in third place on the Billboard 200.
Register for tickets at Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform through 6 p.m. Saturday, June 19.
For more information, go to the Twenty One Pilots tour page.
