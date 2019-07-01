The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Zeds Dead headlines Dead Rocks VI at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday and Wednesday, while Santana is at the Pepsi Center on Wednesday with the Doobie Brothers opening. This week's lineup also includes Blues Traveler returning to Red Rocks for the band's annual 4th of July show, Carly Rae Jepsen at the Ogden Theatre and Rebirth Brass Band at Globe Hall. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, JULY 1



Ziggy Marley

$67-$72, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

Culture Abuse

$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Roberta Gambarini

$15-$35, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

TUESDAY, JULY 2

Zeds Dead (also July 3)

$42.50-$80, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Ocean Alley

$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

Santana and the Doobie Brothers

$47-$198, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Super Diamond

$10-$27, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens

Carly Rae Jepsen

$35-$45, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Polo G

$25, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Remo Drive

$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Bud Bronson & the Good Timers

$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Rebirth Brass Band

$26-$28, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Justin Matthew

$15-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

THURSDAY, JULY 4



Blues Traveler

$30-$65, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Rubedo's Independence Day V

$15-$17, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Jello Biafra's Incredibly Strange Dance Party

$15, 9 p.m., Lion's Lair

