The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Zeds Dead headlines Dead Rocks VI at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday and Wednesday, while Santana is at the Pepsi Center on Wednesday with the Doobie Brothers opening. This week's lineup also includes Blues Traveler returning to Red Rocks for the band's annual 4th of July show, Carly Rae Jepsen at the Ogden Theatre and Rebirth Brass Band at Globe Hall. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, JULY 1
Ziggy Marley
$67-$72, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
Culture Abuse
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Roberta Gambarini
$15-$35, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
TUESDAY, JULY 2
Zeds Dead (also July 3)
$42.50-$80, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Ocean Alley
$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
WEDNESDAY, JULY 3
Santana and the Doobie Brothers
$47-$198, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Super Diamond
$10-$27, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens
Carly Rae Jepsen
$35-$45, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Polo G
$25, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Remo Drive
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Bud Bronson & the Good Timers
$10, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Rebirth Brass Band
$26-$28, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Justin Matthew
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
THURSDAY, JULY 4
Blues Traveler
$30-$65, 5:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Rubedo's Independence Day V
$15-$17, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Jello Biafra's Incredibly Strange Dance Party
$15, 9 p.m., Lion's Lair
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.
