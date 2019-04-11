Sara Bareilles, Herbie Hancock and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Herbie Hancock will be at the Mission Ballroom in August with Kamasi Washington.

Sara Bareilles headlines the Pepsi Center on Friday, October 18, in support of her new album, Amidst the Chaos, which was released last week. Tickets, $35 to $105, go on sale Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m.

Herbie Hancock and Kamasi Washington co-headline and will perform separate sets with their bands at the Mission Ballroom on Wednesday, August 14. General admission bowl tickets, $59.95, and reserved tickets, $79.95 to $149.95, go on sale Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m.

The B-52s bring their fortieth-anniversary tour to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Sunday, August 18, with OMD and Berlin opening. Tickets, $29.95 to $250, go on sale Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



AGGIE THEATRE

Joshua Radin & the Weepies: Sat., Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m., $35-$40.

Rob Vicious: Fri., May 10, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25.

Talib Kweli: Fri., June 7, 9 p.m., $20-$25.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Buck-O-Nine: Thu., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Delta Rae: With Frances Cone, Thu., Oct. 10, 8 p.m., $25-$28.



BOULDER THEATER

Dead Floyd - 10th Anniversary: Sat., June 1, 8:30 p.m., $10/free before 9 p.m.



BRONCOS STADIUM AT MILE HIGH

Global Dance Festival: Ft. Diplo, Excision B2B Illenium, Kaskade, Galantis, ZHU, Chris Lake, BTSM, Joyryde, Peekaboo, Jason Ross, Krewella, Space Jesus, Herobust, Chase & Status, Shiba San, Bonnie x Clyde, Elohim, Al Ross B2B Bandlez, Keys N Krates and more, Fri., July 19, 3 p.m.; Sat., July 20, 3 p.m., $69-$139 single day/$99-$239 two-day.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE



Coral Creek: Ft. Special Guests Drew Emmitt (Leftover Salmon) & Todd Sheaffer (Railroad Earth) with Todd Sheaffer Solo Set, Rum Creek (Ft. Members of Coral Creek and Hot Buttered Rum), Thu., May 30, 8 p.m., $15-$20.



FIDDLER'S GREEN AMPHITHEATRE

The B-52s: With OMD, Berlin, Sun., Aug. 18, 7 p.m., $29.95-$250.



FOX THEATRE

Sadistik: Ft. Kno (of Cunninlynguists) with Trizz, Rafael Vigilantics, Sat., June 15, 9 p.m., $17-$20.

Talib Kweli: Thu., June 6, 9 p.m., $22-$25.



GLOBE HALL

Amasa Hines: Wed., May 29, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Benyaro: Thu., June 13, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Froth: With Versing, Fri., July 12, 9 p.m., $15.

Nikki Lane: Tue., July 9, 8 p.m., $25-$27.



GOTHIC THEATRE

Ganja White Night: With Boogie T, Shank Aaron, Fri., April 19, 9 p.m., $35-$40.

Noah Kahan: Tue., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

Squirrel Nut Zippers: Fri., June 21, 8 p.m., $28.50-$35.

The Weepies / Joshua Radin: With Lily Kershaw, Sun., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $35-$40.

Yeasayer: Sat., June 22, 9 p.m., $25.75-$30.



LARIMER LOUNGE



Dylan LeBlanc: Sat., July 27, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

Heavy Diamond Ring: Fri., June 7, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Sadistik: Sun., June 16, 9 p.m., $17-$20



LOST LAKE

Bellhoss (EP Release): Sun., June 9, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Digg: Sat., May 4, 9 p.m., $10-$14.

Electric Six: Fri., June 28, 9 p.m., Sat., June 29, 9 p.m., $18-$20.

Kronen (EP Release): Sat., July 6, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

Próxima Parada: Thu., June 27, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Superb Beats Collective Takeover: Fri., May 10, 9 p.m., $10-$12.



MARQUIS THEATER

Chon: Fri., June 14, 8 p.m., $30-$32

Tonight We Rise: Fri., May 24, 7 p.m., $10-$12.



MISSION BALLROOM

Gregory Alan Isakov: Sun., Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m., $40.50-$86.

Herbie Hancock and Kamasi Washington: Wed., Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m., $59.95-$149.95.

Seven Lions: With Crystal Skies, Last Heroes, Fri., Nov. 22, 8:30 p.m., $35-$99.



OGDEN THEATRE

Mt. Joy: Thu., Nov. 21, 8 p.m., $27.75-$28.



PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Enanitos Verdes and Hombres G: Wed., June 12, 8 p.m., $49-$150.



PEPSI CENTER

Sara Bareilles: Fri., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $35-$105.



SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Darrell Scott and his Bluegrass Band: Fri., Aug. 30, 8 p.m., $30-$35.

The Hornbuckles: Sat., Aug. 3, 8 p.m., $15.

Karla Bonoff: Wed., Sept. 25, 8 p.m., $30-$35.

The Long Run: Colorado's Tribute to The Eagles: Fri., May 10, 8 p.m., $20.

Mike Zito & His Big Blues Band: Feat. The B.B. King Horns, Wed., June 26, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Najee: Sat., July 13, 7 p.m., 10 p.m., $35-$45.

Sonny Landreth: Wed., Aug. 21, Thu., Aug. 22, 8 p.m., $20-$30.



SUMMIT

Anberlin: Mon., June 24, 7 p.m., $28.50-$33.

Chase Atlantic: With Lauren Sanderson, Sat., July 6, 7 p.m., $18-$22.

Electric Feels: Indie Rock + Indie Dance Night: Sat., May 18, 9 p.m., $10-$15.

Monxx: Sat., June 15, 8 p.m., $10-$30.



