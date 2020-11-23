The Best Online Concerts Thanksgiving Week

While it's a slow week for live shows given the recent Red Level COVID-19 restrictions, there are a number of virtual shows, from both local acts like JoFoKe aNem and Kim Dawson and national artists including Dua Lipa, Billy Strings and the Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band. Here's our list of the best online concerts of the week through Thanksgiving weekend:
The Movers & Shakers Band
Monday, November 23, 8 p.m.
Online
Free
Dazzle presents a live-stream concert by the Movers & Shakers Band, a local act that writes original material that's informed by everything from ’60s soul music and blues to contemporary alt-rock and post-punk.
New England Conservatory Contemporary Improvisation Department
Monday, November 23, 5 p.m.
Online
Free
This live-stream concert features Open Form Ensemble and Survivors Breakfast, two small ensembles both coached by avant-garde pianist Anthony Coleman that explore the space between composition and improvisation.
JoFoKe aNem
Tuesday, November 24, 8 p.m.
Online
$10
Dazzle presents a live-stream concert with JoFoKe aNem, the Grammy-nominated singer who knows her way around everything from classical, gospel and jazz to rock, blues, pop, funk and soul.
Dua Lipa
Friday, November 27, 1:30 p.m.
Online
$14.99
British singer Dua Lipa's virtual concert Studio 2054 is a kaleidoscopic rocket-fueled journey through time, space, mirror balls, roller discos, bucket hats, belting beats and more.
Mary Chapin Carpenter
Friday, November 27, 6 p.m.
Online
$20
Singer-songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter performs a solo set, live-streamed from Filene Center at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia. The performance will be released later as a live album, with album pre-orders and special event merchandise available to purchase with tickets to the stream.
Twiddle
Friday, November 27, and Saturday, November 28, 6 p.m.
Online
$19.99 and up
The jam band Twiddle live-streams two nights from the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, as part of its annual Friendsgiving throwdown.
Billy Strings
Saturday, November 28, 6 p.m.
Online
$14.99-$29.99
This is an encore broadcast of guitarist Billy Strings's crowdless Red Rocks set that was originally recorded in September.
Kim Dawson
Saturday, November 28, 8 p.m.
Online
Free
Dazzle presents a live-stream concert from singer Kim Dawson, who draws from a broad range of influences including jazz, soul, R&B, pop and gospel.
- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Latin Beats: Sonidos de las Americas Virtual Concert
Saturday, November 28, 5 p.m.
Online
Free
This virtual concert features Colorado Symphony musicians alongside Raquel Garcia, Emilia Zepeda Yanez, Jeanette Trujillo, Lucero Mariachi, Champaña Nevin, Rumbatea and ArtistiCO.
The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band
Saturday, November 28, 5 p.m.
Online
Free/donations
Country-blues band the Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band continues its decade-long tradition of playing Thanksgiving weekend shows. The band also just released its new single, a cover of the Merle Travis blue-collar classic "16 Tons."
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!