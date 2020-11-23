The Best Online Concerts Thanksgiving Week

While it's a slow week for live shows given the recent Red Level COVID-19 restrictions, there are a number of virtual shows, from both local acts like JoFoKe aNem and Kim Dawson and national artists including Dua Lipa, Billy Strings and the Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band. Here's our list of the best online concerts of the week through Thanksgiving weekend:

The Movers & Shakers Band

Monday, November 23, 8 p.m.

Online

Free

Dazzle presents a live-stream concert by the Movers & Shakers Band, a local act that writes original material that's informed by everything from ’60s soul music and blues to contemporary alt-rock and post-punk.

New England Conservatory Contemporary Improvisation Department

Monday, November 23, 5 p.m.

Online

Free

This live-stream concert features Open Form Ensemble and Survivors Breakfast, two small ensembles both coached by avant-garde pianist Anthony Coleman that explore the space between composition and improvisation.

JoFoKe aNem

Tuesday, November 24, 8 p.m.

Online

$10

Dazzle presents a live-stream concert with JoFoKe aNem, the Grammy-nominated singer who knows her way around everything from classical, gospel and jazz to rock, blues, pop, funk and soul.

Dua Lipa

Friday, November 27, 1:30 p.m.

Online

$14.99

British singer Dua Lipa's virtual concert Studio 2054 is a kaleidoscopic rocket-fueled journey through time, space, mirror balls, roller discos, bucket hats, belting beats and more.

Mary Chapin Carpenter

Friday, November 27, 6 p.m.

Online

$20

Singer-songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter performs a solo set, live-streamed from Filene Center at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia. The performance will be released later as a live album, with album pre-orders and special event merchandise available to purchase with tickets to the stream.

Twiddle

Friday, November 27, and Saturday, November 28, 6 p.m.

Online

$19.99 and up

The jam band Twiddle live-streams two nights from the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, as part of its annual Friendsgiving throwdown.

Billy Strings

Saturday, November 28, 6 p.m.

Online

$14.99-$29.99

This is an encore broadcast of guitarist Billy Strings's crowdless Red Rocks set that was originally recorded in September.

Kim Dawson

Saturday, November 28, 8 p.m.

Online

Free

Dazzle presents a live-stream concert from singer Kim Dawson, who draws from a broad range of influences including jazz, soul, R&B, pop and gospel.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Latin Beats: Sonidos de las Americas Virtual Concert

Saturday, November 28, 5 p.m.

Online

Free

This virtual concert features Colorado Symphony musicians alongside Raquel Garcia, Emilia Zepeda Yanez, Jeanette Trujillo, Lucero Mariachi, Champaña Nevin, Rumbatea and ArtistiCO.

The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band

Saturday, November 28, 5 p.m.

Online

Free/donations

Country-blues band the Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band continues its decade-long tradition of playing Thanksgiving weekend shows. The band also just released its new single, a cover of the Merle Travis blue-collar classic "16 Tons."

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.