The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Master guitarists Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malsteem, Nuno Bettencourt and Tobin Abasi make up Generation Axe, which stops at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, while Claudio Simonetti's Goblin live scores Dario Argento's film Suspiria at the Gothic Theatre on Thursday. This week's lineup also includes AJR at the Fillmore Auditorium, Good Charlotte at the Ogden Theatre and Mark Guiliana — who played drums on David Bowie's Blackstar — and his Space Heroes band at Dazzle for two nights. Here's our full list of picks: