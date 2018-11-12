The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Master guitarists Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malsteem, Nuno Bettencourt and Tobin Abasi make up Generation Axe, which stops at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, while Claudio Simonetti's Goblin live scores Dario Argento's film Suspiria at the Gothic Theatre on Thursday. This week's lineup also includes AJR at the Fillmore Auditorium, Good Charlotte at the Ogden Theatre and Mark Guiliana — who played drums on David Bowie's Blackstar — and his Space Heroes band at Dazzle for two nights. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 12
Wavves
$10-$150, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Jon McLaughlin and Matt Wertz
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
The Patient Zeros
$10-$12, 8 p.m, Larimer Lounge
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 13
AJR
$27.50, 6:45 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Generation Axe
$39.50-$89.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Behemoth
$27.50/$32, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Pusha T
$35, 7 p.m., Summit
Hands Like Houses
$17-$20, 5:30 p.m., Marquis Theater
Zimmer
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Mark Guiliana Space Heroes (also November 14)
$15-$35, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 14
Good Charlotte
$36-$40, 6:45 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Anime
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Rubblebucket
$19.50-$21.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
DevilDriver
$20-$150, 6:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
CAAMP (also November 15)
$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Wrecks
$16.50-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Ruston Kelly
$13.75-$16.75, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 15
Typesetter
$5-$10, 7 p.m., Summit
Goopsteppa
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Claudio Simonetti's Goblin
$29.75-$35, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Hot Dub Time Machine
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Daughters
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Larry Fuller Trio
$10-$25, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
