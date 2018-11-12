 


Good Charlotte headlines the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday.
Good Charlotte headlines the Ogden Theatre on Wednesday.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | November 12, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

Master guitarists Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malsteem, Nuno Bettencourt and Tobin Abasi make up Generation Axe, which stops at the Paramount Theatre on Tuesday, while Claudio Simonetti's Goblin live scores Dario Argento's film Suspiria at the Gothic Theatre on Thursday. This week's lineup also includes AJR at the Fillmore Auditorium, Good Charlotte at the Ogden Theatre and Mark Guiliana — who played drums on David Bowie's Blackstar — and his Space Heroes band at Dazzle for two nights. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Wavves
$10-$150, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Jon McLaughlin and Matt Wertz
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

The Patient Zeros
$10-$12, 8 p.m, Larimer Lounge

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

AJR
$27.50, 6:45 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Generation Axe
$39.50-$89.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Behemoth
$27.50/$32, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Pusha T
$35, 7 p.m., Summit

Hands Like Houses
$17-$20, 5:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

Zimmer
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Mark Guiliana Space Heroes (also November 14)
$15-$35, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 14

Good Charlotte
$36-$40, 6:45 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Anime
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Rubblebucket
$19.50-$21.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

DevilDriver
$20-$150, 6:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

CAAMP (also November 15)
$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Wrecks
$16.50-$20, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Ruston Kelly
$13.75-$16.75, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Typesetter
$5-$10, 7 p.m., Summit

Goopsteppa
$15-$20, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Claudio Simonetti's Goblin
$29.75-$35, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Hot Dub Time Machine
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Daughters
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Larry Fuller Trio
$10-$25, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

