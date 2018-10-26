The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Machine Gun Kelly is part of Halloween on the Rocks on Saturday.

Machine Gun Kelly and Juice WRLD headline Halloween on the Rocks at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, with THEY., DJ Esco, London Richards, Reo Cragun, DubXX opening. Kamasi Washington is at the Ogden Theatre tonight and at the Boulder Theater tomorrow. Also on tap this weekend are Thievery Corporation at the Fillmore Auditorium, FIDLAR at the Gothic Theatre and Spafford at the Ogden Theatre. See our full list of picks below.