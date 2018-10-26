The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Machine Gun Kelly and Juice WRLD headline Halloween on the Rocks at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, with THEY., DJ Esco, London Richards, Reo Cragun, DubXX opening. Kamasi Washington is at the Ogden Theatre tonight and at the Boulder Theater tomorrow. Also on tap this weekend are Thievery Corporation at the Fillmore Auditorium, FIDLAR at the Gothic Theatre and Spafford at the Ogden Theatre. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 26
ZHU
$46.50-$89.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Thievery Corporation
$44.50, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Danny Gokey
$25-$75, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Kamasi Washington
$36.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Joyce Manor
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Summit
Nightmares on Wax Live Band
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
FIDLAR
$25, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Eric Hutchinson & the Believers
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Tall Heights
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Jonathan Butler
$40-$45, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Dragondeer vs. Bowie
$10-$18, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 27
Halloween on the Rocks: Machine Gun Kelly and Juice WRLD
$59.95-$99.95, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
SOJA and Iration
$39.99, 6 p.m., 1STBANK Center
Papadosio
$15-$25, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Spafford
$25, 8:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Brian Fallon and Craig Finn
$29.50-$35, 7 p.m., Summit
Kamasi Washington
$36.50-$40, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Digable Planets
$30-$35, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Passenger
$30.75, 9 p.m., Gothic Theater, Englewood
Orgone
$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The Iron Maidens
$15-$225, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Mason Jennings (also October 28)
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Saintseneca
$13-$15, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 28
The Blaze
$25-$27, 7 p.m., Summit
Hoobastank
$32.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Insane Clown Posse
$15, 8 p.m., Stampede
CrankThatFrank
$15.99-$199.99, 11:30 a.m., Marquis Theater
Art Lande
$15, 6 p.m., Dazzle
Larry and His Flask
$5-$18, 9 p.m., Streets of London Pub
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.
