 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Machine Gun Kelly is part of Halloween on the Rocks on Saturday.
Machine Gun Kelly is part of Halloween on the Rocks on Saturday.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | October 26, 2018 | 5:55am
AA

Machine Gun Kelly and Juice WRLD headline Halloween on the Rocks at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, with THEY., DJ Esco, London Richards, Reo Cragun, DubXX opening. Kamasi Washington is at the Ogden Theatre tonight and at the Boulder Theater tomorrow. Also on tap this weekend are Thievery Corporation at the Fillmore Auditorium, FIDLAR at the Gothic Theatre and Spafford at the Ogden Theatre. See our full list of picks below.

Related Stories

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 26

ZHU
$46.50-$89.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Thievery Corporation
$44.50, 7:30 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Danny Gokey
$25-$75, 7 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Kamasi Washington
$36.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Joyce Manor
$20-$25, 7 p.m., Summit

Nightmares on Wax Live Band
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

FIDLAR
$25, 7 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Eric Hutchinson & the Believers
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Tall Heights
$13-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Jonathan Butler
$40-$45, 7 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Dragondeer vs. Bowie
$10-$18, 9:30 p.m., Globe Hall

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 27

Halloween on the Rocks: Machine Gun Kelly and Juice WRLD
$59.95-$99.95, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

SOJA and Iration
$39.99, 6 p.m., 1STBANK Center

Papadosio
$15-$25, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Spafford
$25, 8:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Brian Fallon and Craig Finn
$29.50-$35, 7 p.m., Summit

Kamasi Washington
$36.50-$40, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Digable Planets
$30-$35, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Passenger
$30.75, 9 p.m., Gothic Theater, Englewood

Orgone
$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The Iron Maidens
$15-$225, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Mason Jennings (also October 28)
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Saintseneca
$13-$15, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 28

The Blaze
$25-$27, 7 p.m., Summit

Hoobastank
$32.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Insane Clown Posse
$15, 8 p.m., Stampede

CrankThatFrank
$15.99-$199.99, 11:30 a.m., Marquis Theater

Art Lande
$15, 6 p.m., Dazzle

Larry and His Flask
$5-$18, 9 p.m., Streets of London Pub


Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: