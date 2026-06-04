How Denver’s Trackyon Music is rewriting the rules for independent artists

Looking back on their parallel upbringings, it’s amazing that Denver hip-hop artists Hanzo The Phantom and Don MegaTron didn’t become friends sooner. When their paths finally intersected as young adults trying to make it in the rap game around 2017, they discovered a series of unbelievable coincidences that connected them.

Their mothers had been “drinking buddies” in their youth, they grew up in the same area, played on the same football team as kids, and shared a whole network of mutual friends. The overlap in their backgrounds has fostered a level of understanding that’s key to their success as collaborative partners under the independent label Trackyon Music.

“It comes from being in the same environment, seeing the same things, knowing the same people, understanding the same perspective, and really being able to help each other,” MegaTron says.

Founded by Hanzo, Trackyon Music is a Denver-based independent music and entertainment company that MegaTron joined about seven years ago. Since then, the pair has collaborated on songs, shows, tours, marketing and just about everything else that goes into being an independent musician. On Thursday, June 11, they’ll take the stage together at the Ogden Theatre, opening for rap legend Juvenile alongside local heavy-hitters TheyCallHimAP and Ray Reed.

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The name “Trackyon” is a portmanteau of “track” and “tachyon,” a term borrowed from Hanzo’s background as an aerospace engineer. “A ‘tachyon’ is a hypothetical particle that moves faster than light. So ‘Trackyon’ is supposed to mean music that touches you faster than light,” he explains.

When Hanzo began pursuing music seriously in Seattle after graduating from Tuskegee University, he wanted to launch his own label right off the bat. Wary of getting trapped in a bad deal, it was important to him that all of his discography stayed in his name and under his ownership: “If I have to do it myself, I’ll do it myself. It’s about the ownership, understanding the process, and trying to do things that change and disrupt this space for independent artists.” Through Trackyon, Hanzo and MegaTron have experimented with self-funded releases and tours, direct-to-consumer drops via platforms like EVEN, and interactive marketing that brings fans in on the action.

Hanzo The Phantom founded Trackyon Music in Seattle, but moved home to Denver shortly after and reestablished the company here. Brennan Matthews

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Going independent gives them the freedom to innovate, which is part of what attracted MegaTron to Trackyon Music in the first place. “I personally felt like I had been carrying water uphill,” he recalls. “I needed help to figure out what the next step was going to look like.” Though Hanzo had been burned by previous collaborators taking advantage of him, MegaTron proved that he was willing to be a team player. “We’ve always had a good connection and good communication,” Hanzo confirms. “All friends have their fights, but one thing I’ve always respected about Tron is that he’s matched me every step. Every dollar, every video, every event.”

Finding true partnership in an industry known for cutthroat competition is rare, but Hanzo and MegaTron have found a healthy balance between pushing each other and being supportive. “We bring the best out of each other. The ability to do that in a space that is so ego-driven is really special,” says MegaTron.

“It’s not about us trying to one-up one another,” Hanzo adds. “Iron sharpens iron.”

Their strengths complement each other’s weaknesses, allowing one to make up for wherever the other needs a boost. For example, MegaTron has been modeling since he was a teenager, and stresses the importance of being intentional with style and appearance. “Tron is a model, and I’m an engineer. He was like, ‘Zo, you need a chain,’ and I would tell him, ‘Bro, you need a laptop,’” Hanzo says with a laugh.

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They made a deal: Hanzo would invest in a chain when MegaTron invested in a laptop. (Both parties have since followed through on their end of the bargain.)

Don MegaTron is gearing up to drop a feature-laden deluxe version of his latest album, “Sounds Like Talley 3.” Brennan Matthews

MegaTron encourages Hanzo to let go of his perfectionism; Hanzo reminds Megatron to stay organized and have a game plan. “Tron has been instrumental in getting me out of my perfectionist phase. If it was up to Tron, the motherfucker would drop every day,” Hanzo says, calling himself a “Recovering beat hoarder.” They try to meet in the middle, with Hanzo ensuring that MegaTron has all his ducks in a row before dropping a song, and MegaTron advocating for Hanzo to release more music from the vault. Both artists share a strong work ethic and eagerness to learn, underscoring the importance of independent artists being educated about all aspects of the music business.

“Understanding comes from research. If you want to be great at something, you’re going to do the work [to understand] the necessary processes it takes,” says MegaTron, who has earned the nickname “Recon Tron” for his dedication to collecting industry knowledge.

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“Hard work beats talent if talent don’t work,” MegaTron continues. “Ingenuity, authenticity, and the ability to be consistent makes us different from everyone else.” They’re not afraid of paying dues, working their way up, or continuously proving themselves, and they hope their take on “lifestyle music” motivates others to do the same.

“We can’t be too cool to do the work that matters,” as Hanzo says.

“Lifestyle music” or “lifestyle rap” is a modern subgenre associated with artists like Curren$y and Dom Kennedy, whom both MegaTron and Hanzo count amongst their influences. Though lifestyle rap plays off hip-hop’s time-honored tradition of bragging about having the best of everything, the purpose of this boasting is aspirational, and material luxuries are framed as the reward for grinding towards a better life. For Trackyon Music, the journey is just as important as the destination.

If you see Trackyon Music on a show lineup, it means both Hanzo The Phantom and Don MegaTron will be taking the stage. Brennan Matthews

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MegaTron and Hanzo consider themselves individual artists rather than a duo, but if one gets booked for a show, they’re going to bring the other, which is why they appear as “Trackyon Music” on lineup announcements like their upcoming show at The Ogden. Every performance includes a mix of each artist’s solo tracks, as well as some of their many collaborative songs. They’ll conceptualize a set list together, riffing off each other’s energy on stage to build momentum. “We make sure we give each other the space to be individuals, but when it’s game time, we link up,” says Hanzo.

Besides opening for Juvenile on June 11, Hanzo and MegaTron look forward to releasing more music, including a potential full collaborative album. Up next, MegaTron will be dropping the deluxe version of “Sounds Like Talley 3,” an album he released in February. He’s hoping to share the first single, “Block Lit,” before the Juvenile show, promising it’s a “Guaranteed summer slap.” They plan to test out both a traditional drop on streaming platforms and a direct-to-consumer purchase option that includes exclusive bonus content. Incentivizing fans to buy direct is just one of the ways Trackyon Music is rewriting the rule book for independent artists.

“Through some gumption, a lot of trial, and a lot of error,” Hanzo says, “I truly believe what we have with Trackyon is something that can’t be taken away.”

The two artists love to egg each other on during performances. Brennan Matthews

Juvenile with Trackyon Music, TheyCallHimAP and Ray Reed, 8 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at The Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave. Tickets are $49.49 online.