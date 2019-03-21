The Revivalists, Trey Anastasio and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Trey Anastasio will play two concerts at the Mission Ballroom in August.

The Revivalists return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, September 21, with Anderson East opening. Tickets, $49.50 to $79.50, go on sale on Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m.

Trey Anastasio Band plays the opening weekend at AEG's new Mission Ballroom on Friday, August 9, and Saturday, August 10. Tickets, $59.50, are on sale now.

Big Gigantic's Rowdytown returns to Red Rocks for its seventh year on Friday, September 27, with Two Friends, the Funk Hunters and Biocratic, and Saturday, September 28 with Kasbo, Flamingosis and ilo ilo. Tickets, $48 to $91, go on sale on Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m.