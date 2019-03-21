The Revivalists, Trey Anastasio and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

The Revivalists return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, September 21, with Anderson East opening. Tickets, $49.50 to $79.50, go on sale on Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m.
Trey Anastasio Band plays the opening weekend at AEG's new Mission Ballroom on Friday, August 9, and Saturday, August 10. Tickets, $59.50, are on sale now.
Big Gigantic's Rowdytown returns to Red Rocks for its seventh year on Friday, September 27, with Two Friends, the Funk Hunters and Biocratic, and Saturday, September 28 with Kasbo, Flamingosis and ilo ilo. Tickets, $48 to $91, go on sale on Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Chelsea Grin: Tue., May 28, 7 p.m., $18/$20.
Chelsea Grin: Fri., June 14, 6 p.m., $18-$22.
Set It Off: Tue., June 11, 7 p.m., $21-$23.
Through Fire: Mon., May 13, 7 p.m., $15-$18.
Train After the Wolf: Fri., April 12, 7 p.m., $7-$10.
Pete Yorn: Thu., May 23, 8 p.m., $35-$40.
Suzanne Vega: Wed., July 31, 8 p.m., $30-$35.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Avenhart: Sat., June 15, 9 p.m., $13/$15.
New Orleans Suspects: Feat. John "JoJo" Hermann (Widespread Panic), Eric McFadden (Parliament Funkadelic). Widespread Panic Red Rocks after show, Fri., June 28, 11 p.m., $20/$25.
Porter Neville Quartet: Feat. George Porter Jr (The Meters), Ivan Neville (Dumpstaphunk), Ian Neville (Dumpstaphunk), Terrence Houston (The Funky Meters), Sat., May 18, 9 p.m., $25.
Mumford & Sons: With Lord Huron, Thu., Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m.; Fri., Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$99.50.
Snow Tha Product: Thu., May 9, 9 p.m., $25/$30.
ZiMBiRA: Thu., June 13, 9 p.m., $15/$18.
Elder Island: Tue., Sept. 24, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Rooney: Wed., June 19, 9 p.m., $20-$23.
Strand Of Oaks: Sat., Sept. 14, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Snakehips: Wed., June 19, 11:30 p.m., $30.75-$65.
Half Alive: Tue., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $22-$25.
FoCoMX: Feat. Plasma Canvas, I Am the Owl, Sabotage, Wire Faces, The Hollow, Autumn Burn and Venture Still, Fri., April 26, 6 p.m., $30+. Feat. The Patti Fiasco, Bevin Luna, Jen Korte & the Loss, Señorita Sometimes, Foxfeather, Lindsay O'Brien Band, and Grace Kuch Band, Sat., April 27, 6 p.m., $30+.
The Greeting Committee: Fri., May 24, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Hannah Wicklund & The Steppin Stones: Thu., July 18, 8 p.m., $12-$20.
Operators: Tue., June 18, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Stop Motion (EP release): Thu., April 25, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Bars & Melody: Tue., Oct. 1, 6 p.m., $20/$22.
D.R.I.: Fri., June 28, 6:30 p.m., $17.50 Advance / $20
Kimi Most: Fri., April 26, 7 p.m., $10/$12.
Nekromantix: Sat., April 27, 7 p.m., $20/$25.
Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals / Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue: Mon., Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m., $55-$109.50.
The Lumineers: Wed., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $79.95.
Trey Anastasio Band: Fri., Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m.; Sat., Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., $59.50.
Juicy J: Sat., April 20, 9 p.m., $39.95/$45.
Manic Focus: With Detox Unit, Luzcid, Statik, Funk Statik, Krushendo, Fri., April 26, 7:15 p.m., $25/$30.
Tab Benoit: Fri., July 12, 8 p.m., $25-$30.
The Black Keys: With Modest Mouse, *Repeat Repeat, Mon., Sept. 23, 7 p.m., $39.50-$499.50.
Pepe Aguilar y Familia Presentan Jaripeo Sin Fronteras 2019: Fri., June 28, 8 p.m., $59-$159.
Big Gigantic: With Two Friends, the Funk Hunters, Biocratic (9/27) and Kasbo, Flamingosis, ilo ilo (9/28), Fri., Sept. 27, 6 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 28, 6 p.m., $48-$91.
Illenium: Thu., Oct. 10, 6 p.m.; Fri., Oct. 11, 6 p.m.; Sat., Oct. 12, 6 p.m., $44.50-$85.
The Revivalists: With Anderson East, Sat., Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$79.50.
All Day I Dream: with Lee Burridge, Hoj, Roy Rosenfeld, Newman, Sat., June 1, TBA.
Sad Summer Fest: Ft. The Maine, Mayday Parade, State Champs, Emo Nite, Mom Jeans., Stand Atlantic, L.I.F.T., Just Friends, Sat., July 27, 1:30 p.m., $37-$50.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Major League 30th Anniversary Party: Feat. The Gin Doctors, Sun., April 7, 1 p.m., $5-$12.
Have events you want included on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!