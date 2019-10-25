The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Twenty One Pilots' Bandito Tour stops at the Pepsi Center on Sunday, while Hard Halloween Red Rocks comes to town on Saturday with Gramatik, Kayzo, Ghastly, Tom Morello and more. Arizona jam band Spafford takes over the Ogden Theatre for two nights, punk act Guttermouth is at Streets Denver for two nights with the Nobodys opening, and Cat Power is at the Boulder Theater Friday night. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25
Gryffin
$30.75-$79, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Spafford (also October 26)
$26-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Gramatik
$35-$40, 8 p.m., Summit
Cat Power
$38.50, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Maribou State
$18/$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Five Iron Frenzy
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
John McCutcheon
$20/$22, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Mason Jennings
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Guttermouth (also October 26)
$16, 9 p.m., Streets Denver
Resale Concert Tickets
-
Mushroomhead, He Kill 3, Dead Superstar & Unsaid Fate
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 / 6:00pm @ Black Sheep 2106 East Platte Avenue Colorado Springs CO 809092106 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs CO 80909
-
The Improvised Shakespeare Company
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 / 7:30pm @ The Garner Galleria Theatre 1050 13th St. Denver CO 802041050 13th St., Denver CO 80204View more dates and times at this location >
-
Gramatik & Balken Bump
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 / 8:00pm @ The Summit Music Hall 1902 Blake St Denver CO 802021902 Blake St, Denver CO 80202
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26
Hard Halloween Red Rocks
$49-$200, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Midland
$35, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Magic Beans
$17/$20, 8 p.m., Summit
Start Making Sense
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Rebirth Brass Band
$28/$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Colorado Jazz Workshop Jazz Festival
$10-$18, 6 p.m., Dazzle
Dick Weissman, Miguel Espinoza and Martin Gilmore
$17-$19, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Twenty One Pilots
$39.50-$79.50, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
Berner
$22.50-$59.95, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Shai Maestro Trio
$15-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!