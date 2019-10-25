The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Twenty One Pilots' Bandito Tour stops at the Pepsi Center on Sunday, while Hard Halloween Red Rocks comes to town on Saturday with Gramatik, Kayzo, Ghastly, Tom Morello and more. Arizona jam band Spafford takes over the Ogden Theatre for two nights, punk act Guttermouth is at Streets Denver for two nights with the Nobodys opening, and Cat Power is at the Boulder Theater Friday night. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25

Gryffin

$30.75-$79, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Spafford (also October 26)

$26-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Gramatik

$35-$40, 8 p.m., Summit

Cat Power

$38.50, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Maribou State

$18/$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Five Iron Frenzy

$25-$30, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

John McCutcheon

$20/$22, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Mason Jennings

$25-$30, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Guttermouth (also October 26)

$16, 9 p.m., Streets Denver

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

Hard Halloween Red Rocks

$49-$200, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Midland

$35, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Magic Beans

$17/$20, 8 p.m., Summit

Start Making Sense

$18-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Rebirth Brass Band

$28/$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Colorado Jazz Workshop Jazz Festival

$10-$18, 6 p.m., Dazzle

Dick Weissman, Miguel Espinoza and Martin Gilmore

$17-$19, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27

Twenty One Pilots

$39.50-$79.50, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Berner

$22.50-$59.95, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Shai Maestro Trio

$15-$30, 6:30 p.m., Dazzle

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.