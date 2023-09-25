Tyler Childers, Big Gigantic and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie co-headline Mission Ballroom for three nights starting Tuesday, September 26, while Tyler Childers will play his own trio of shows in Denver, with a two-night run at Red Rocks on Wednesday, September 27, and Thursday, September 28, and a show at Fiddler's Green on Saturday, September 30.
Queens of the Stone Age make a comeback at Fiddler's Green on Friday, September 29, while Boulder's own Big Gigantic takes over Red Rocks for its eleventh annual RowdyTown run on Friday, September 29, and Saturday, September 30.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Man on Man
Monday, September 25, 8 p.m.
Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 East Colfax Avenue
$17
New York's heavy synth-pop duo Man on Man are not only close musicians, but also lovers (hence the moniker). The intimacy shared between Roddy Bottum and Joey Holman can be heard both in their lyrics' sexuality and in the musicianship they've formed through the bond they share. Denver's emo post-punk quintet Post/War opens the show.
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie
Tuesday, September 26; Wednesday, September 27; and Thursday, September 28, 7:30 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
$75-$139.50
Indie-rock giants the Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie will each celebrate an album's twentieth anniversary this year (Death Cab for Cutie's fourth release, Transatlanticism, and the Postal Service's debut release, Give Up). The bands will give Denver everything they've got for three nights to honor those pivotal works. Los Angeles psych-groove band Warpaint opens for all three performances.
1000mods
Wednesday, September 27, 7 p.m.
Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake Street
$18
A thunderous force of stoner metal, 1000mods formed in Greece seventeen years ago and has since become a global phenomenon. The band's most recent release, Youth of Dissent, leans toward a more retro sound, highlighting the vibes that inspired the group in the first place. Austin's spooky doom masters the Well and Denver's dark psychonauts Lord Velvet open the show.
Tyler Childers
Wednesday, September 27, and Thursday, September 28, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$59.95 -$125
Kentucky-born Tyler Childers grew up living the life that most country singers croon about: He was raised in a coal-mining family that struggled to make ends meet yet made the most of everything through love and community. The rising country-folk star is now on tour supporting his just-released album, Rustin' in the Rain, which includes contributions from fellow Kentucky native S.G. Goodman (who will be providing support both nights). If you can't make it to either of the Red Rocks shows, Childers will also play a third show, at Fiddler's Green on Saturday, September 30!
Queens of the Stone Age
Friday, September 29, 7:30 p.m.
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Englewood
$36.50-$65
It's been almost five years since these desert rockers played live in Denver, but Queens of the Stone Age are ready to rock us once again. Even though the musicians are originally from Seattle (a temperate rainforest area), the group helped pioneer the genre of desert rock (a combination of psychedelic blues and drone rock that transports listeners to primordial landscapes), and they now fittingly live in Palm Desert, California. The group is currently on a tour called The End Is Nero (a reference to the band's latest album, In Times New Roman) that will include Swedish satirical post-punk group Viagra Boys and French alternative indie-synth sensation Jehnny Beth as openers.
Big Gigantic
Friday, September 29, and Saturday, September 30, 6 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$55-$85
The Boulder-based jazz-hop and womp-tronica duo Big Gigantic has been hosting its annual RowdyTown mini-fest for eleven years now, and this year is set to be the biggest and best one yet. Big Gigantic will headline the weekend, but there will be a different set of equally talented musicians strutting the stage each night to help open the show. Expect throbbing bass lines punctuated by perfectly placed sax solos that will make sure you never stop dancing.
Cut Worms
Saturday, September 30, 8 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$19.99-$22
The 1960s pop rock-revival project Cut Worms is the brainchild of Brooklyn-based Max Clarke, who has been releasing music under the Cut Worms moniker for six years now. His self-titled third album demonstrates Clarke's dedication to pop essentialism — "a challenge to cut out extraneous detail and hang on to the essentials of what makes a song stronger." Mexico City lounge-esque alt-pop act Ryder the Eagle and Denver retro-Western psych-folk band Honey Blazer open the show.
FKJ: 2023 U.S. Fall Tour
Sunday, October 1, 6:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$55-$527
Vincent Fenton (aka French Kiwi Juice, aka FKJ) is an extremely talented multi-instrumentalist who builds his songs from the ground up using loop technology, and then lets his prowess soar over the foundation he has just laid. His music is equal parts jazz, R&B and EDM, and has the power to lull you into a dream-like state just before snapping you right back into a futuristic dance number. U.K. trip-hop tech-house mastermind Nightmares on Wax provides support.
