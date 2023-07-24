Underground Music Showcase, 3 Doors Down and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

3 Doors Down is on tour to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of its sophomore album, Away From the Sun, and plays the Fillmore on Tuesday, July 25, while West Coast psychedelic cumbia-punk group Tropa Magica will be rocking out at hi-dive on Wednesday, July 26.
Big Wild brings big style to Red Rocks on Thursday, July 27, and the annual Underground Music Showcase takes over South Broadway for three days, on Friday, July 28, Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30.
Keep reading for more of the best concerts in Denver this week:
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Monday, July 24, 6:30 p.m.
Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street
$91-$96
Preservation Hall Jazz Band is named for the famous jazz venue in the French Quarter of New Orleans where the swingin' group was a house band back in the ’60s. When the band isn't on tour, its members still like to bebop and boogie at Preservation Hall more than six decades later, and they don't seem to plan on stopping anytime soon.
3 Doors Down: Away From the Sun Anniversary Tour
Tuesday, July 25, 7:30 p.m.
Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson Street
$65-$89.50
The post-grunge, hard-rock, nu-metal group 3 Doors Down is playing its sophomore album, Away From the Sun, in its entirety in addition to the usual crowd favorites on this tour. Seattle post-grunge group Candlebox will provide support while also celebrating its thirtieth anniversary (and final tour) as a band.
Tropa Magica
Wednesday, July 26, 8 p.m.
hi-dive, 7 South Broadway
$17-$20
Originally called Thee Commons, the east L.A. group Tropa Magica was founded by brothers David and Rene Pacheco, who created the band's unique sound by combining grunge, alternative and psych rock with cumbia music. Denver chicha band Don Chicharrón and Mile High record spinners Movete Chiquita Vinyl Club open the show.
Big Wild
Thursday, July 27, 7 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$59.50-$105
Big Wild is the brainchild of Jackson Stell, who comes from a musical family and got his start as a teenage hip-hop beat producer. After attending school for music and expanding his abilities, Jackson became the multi-instrumentalist electronic sensation that he is today. Los Angeles alt-pop act Neil Frances and Brooklyn art-pop act Rubblebucket provide support.
Underground Music Showcase
Friday, July 28, 3 p.m.; Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30, 1 p.m.
South Broadway, between Sixth and Alameda avenues
$65-$420
Denver's premier three-day music festival that highlights a stellar roster of up-and-coming national acts, as well as almost 200 local acts, is back for its 22nd year. With four main stages and a dozen official participating venues (not to mention all of the unofficial house shows and parties that spring up all over the area), this year is set to be the biggest one yet! Catch headliners such as Jamila Woods, Emmit Fenn, Crumb, Biig Piig, Com Truise, Curtis Waters, Dehd, Des Rocs, Emily Nenni, Pom Pom Squad, Runnner, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Spooky Mansion and so many more of your favorite local bands throughout the three-day weekend festivities.
All Day I Dream
Saturday, July 29, 2 p.m.
Sculpture Park, 1736 Speer Boulevard
$29.75- $35
For those who would rather attend a more EDM-focused music fest this weekend, Sculpture Park (you know, the one with the giant dancing white statues) will see a full day of world-class house and techno DJs. The recurring event was started by globally recognized DJ Lee Burridge on a New York City rooftop in 2011, and has since become a worldwide phenomenon not to be missed.
