The Westword Music Showcase Announces First Round of Denver Bands

The 25th Westword Music Showcase will celebrate music in Denver and beyond on Saturday, June 29. We've already announced the headliners, and now Showcase has revealed the first round of seventy-plus local acts that will be playing venues across the Golden Triangle.

The lineup includes Ramakhandra, Cheap Perfume, YaSi, CITRA, Denver Art Song Project, Los Mocochetes, Extra Gold, Wes Watkins, Vic N' The Narwhals and many more.

The Westword Music Showcase has been an integral part of Denver's music scene since the mid-’90s, championing then-up-and-coming artists including Nathaniel Rateliff, The Fray, Gregory Alan Isakov, Wendy Woo, Flobots and others. (We've been posting stories with bands that have played Showcase every Saturday; read our most recent Q&A, with Plume Varia, here.)

Among the acts you'll be able to hear on June 29:

Cheap Perfume, Rare Byrd$, Ray Reed, Lola Rising, Sugar Britches, Polyphoni, Extra Gold, Guerrilla Fanfare,

CITRA, HexKitten, Wes Watkins, Whippoorwill, Boss Eagle, Plastic Daggers, Denver Art Song Project, Spirettes, Denver Immersive Opera, Float Like a Buffalo, Adiel Mitchell, DJ Imeh, Joshua Trinidad Trio, Ramakhandra, Erin Stereo, Ill Se7en, LIPTRUCE (formerly SIR), The Hollow, Blue Kings, The Munsens, Lady Gang, Florea, Los Mocochetes, GhostPulse, Fathers, Techno Allah, Vic N’ The Narwhals, Gora Gora Orkestar,

YaSi, Lea Luna, DJ Bedz, Avenhart, Nuns of Brixton and Tallgrass.

All of these acts, as well as many more, are included on our 2019 Westword Music Awards ballot; you can vote for your favorites now at westwordshowcase.com.

We'll be releasing the complete schedule and the names of more local acts that will perform in the weeks to come. But the lineup for headliners on the main stage is already finalized: CHVRCHES, JAUZ, Jai Wolf, Bishop Briggs, Crooked Colours, The Knocks, SHAED, Lovelytheband and The Wrecks.

The 25th Westword Music Showcase will sound off in the Golden Triangle on Saturday, June 29. Get tickets (prices will increase May 11) and more details now at westwordshowcase.com.