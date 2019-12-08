Reader: Want to Study EDM? Enjoy Paying Back Those Student Loans.

John Bear recently reported about the University of Colorado Denver College of Arts and Media's new focus on the electronic digital instrument — a combination of computers, MIDI controllers and software. Just like some students focus on keyboard or guitars, now others will put their efforts into learning this complicated chain of electronic devices as an instrument.

The program is a response to students demanding more instruction in contemporary production; it's also a smart look at how the music industry is shaping up.

Readers are weighing in with a variety of takes. Some are attacking the program as a waste of money; others are pointing out that electronic production is the present and future of music. A few are griping about the term EDM itself. Writes Nicholson:

Finally a degree someone can use!

Notes Levi:



Despite the fact that I despise the term “EDM” to describe electronic music, and in general have despised the flood of electronic music fans over the past decade with no sense of the history of the music, I do appreciate that there will be classes on midi and electronic instruments.

Adds Greg:



Have fun paying those student loans back with your job at Starbucks.



Affirms Chad:



If I read this correctly it is offering a “focus” on EDM, not a degree. Seems as legit to me as any other focus in the music school.

EXPAND Deadmau5 incorporates stunning visuals in his EDM sets with the Cubev3. Leah Sems

The university's program has been an innovative force in the Colorado music scene, pumping out some of the best bands and artists in the region. While this program will be one of a handful in the country (the prestigious Berklee College of Music is another), its focus is on the dominant instrument used in current music — albeit a sprawling and ever-evolving instrument, sure to change every few years or so.

“If a student is really interested in EDM and getting a music degree, what we now offer is for that student to do rigorous training on electronic digital instrument and use that instrument, which is as valid as the piano or guitar or what have you,” Richard Strasser, chair of the Music and Entertainment Industry Department at CU Denver, told Westword. “This is a seismic shift we are making.”

Read Bear's story, "Want to Study EDM Production? CU Denver Has You Covered," here.

What are your thoughts on students studying electronic music production? Post a comment or email editorial@westword.com.