 Widespread Panic Packs Red Rocks on Three-Night Run: Saturday Photos | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Widespread Panic Packs Red Rocks on Three-Night Run: Saturday Photos

The Southern-rock jam band has played the iconic venue more times than any group in history.
June 23, 2024
Widespread Panic is at Red Rocks from June 21 to 23.
Widespread Panic is at Red Rocks from June 21 to 23. Ross Jones
Share this:
Widespread Panic is back at Red Rocks for its three-night run, an annual affair that has made the Southern-rock jam band the group that has not only played the venue the most, but sold it out more than any other act in history. The band also just marked a major milestone: opening for the Rolling Stones at Empower Field on June 20.

At Red Rocks, the fans showed up and out. Video photographer Ross Jones captured images of people leaping down the stairs as soon as the doors opened at 5 p.m. to claim their seats, tarps flying behind them like some wook superhero cape. Within an hour, the venue was completely filled, with people cramming to find spots on the planters; throughout the evening, security tried unsuccessfully to keep people out of the aisle stairways.

WSP's first set kicked off with "Little Lily" and ended with "Porch Song," which included a fiddle sit-in by Jason Crosby, who also joined in on "Ribs and Whiskey," "The Take Out" and "There Is a Time." The second set opened with "Radio Child" and closed out with "Climb to Safety" before an encore of "Honky Red," "Keep Me in Your Heart" and "No Sugar Tonight/New Mother Nature."

See photos from the evening below:
click to enlarge widespread panic performing at red rocks
John Bell
Ross Jones
click to enlarge widespread panic performing at red rocks
Bell created the band with Mike Houser in the ’80s.
Ross Jones
click to enlarge widespread panic performing at red rocks
Sign language interpreters can be found at every Panic show.
Ross Jones
click to enlarge widespread panic performing at red rocks
The band opened its first set with "Little Lily."
Ross Jones
click to enlarge widespread panic performing at red rocks
Panic has performed at Red Rocks more than any other musician or group.
Ross Jones
click to enlarge widespread panic performing at red rocks
Jimmy Herring joined the band in 2006.
Ross Jones
click to enlarge widespread panic performing at red rocks
The band formed in Athens, Georgia.
Ross Jones
click to enlarge widespread panic performing at red rocks
Herring has toured with the Allman Brothers and Phil Lesh & Friends.
Ross Jones
click to enlarge widespread panic performing at red rocks
The band's first album is Space Wrangler.
Ross Jones
click to enlarge widespread panic performing at red rocks
The band released its latest album, Snake Oil King, in June.
Ross Jones
click to enlarge widespread panic performing at red rocks
Duane Trucks and Sunny Ortiz.
Ross Jones
click to enlarge widespread panic performing at red rocks
Bassist Dave Schools.
Ross Jones
click to enlarge widespread panic performing at red rocks
The band's second set included "Fishwater" and "Bust It Big."
Ross Jones
click to enlarge
Ross Jones
click to enlarge widespread panic performing at red rocks
The band just seems to have been made to play at Red Rocks.
Ross Jones
Find more concerts in Denver on our concert calendar.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Emily Ferguson has been the music and culture editor atWestword since November 2021. In her role, Emily writes and edits profiles of local and national musicians, previews of upcoming performances and guides to the best of Denver’s entertainment scene. Her previous work experience includes contributing to the arts sections of the Wall Street Journal, The Spectator and the Free Beacon. While attending the College of Charleston, Emily was a fire performer and worked at music festivals.
Contact: Emily Ferguson
Rolling Stones and Widespread Panic Review: The Legendary Rockers Prove Age Is Irrelevant

Concert Reviews

Rolling Stones and Widespread Panic Review: The Legendary Rockers Prove Age Is Irrelevant

By Emily Ferguson
Reader: Rolling Stones Prove That Time Truly Waits for Some People

Opinion & Commentary

Reader: Rolling Stones Prove That Time Truly Waits for Some People

By Westword Readers
Old Crow Medicine Show Recalls Career Highlights Ahead of Colorado Run

Touring Artists

Old Crow Medicine Show Recalls Career Highlights Ahead of Colorado Run

By Nick Hutchinson
Colorado Music Hall of Fame Announces Mile High Jazz Oasis Class Inductees

Music News

Colorado Music Hall of Fame Announces Mile High Jazz Oasis Class Inductees

By Jack Spiegel
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation