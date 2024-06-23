Widespread Panic Packs Red Rocks on Three-Night Run: Saturday Photos

Widespread Panic is back at Red Rocks for its three-night run, an annual affair that has made the Southern-rock jam band the group that has not only played the venue the most, but sold it out more than any other act in history. The band also just marked a major milestone: opening for the Rolling Stones at Empower Field on June 20.
At Red Rocks, the fans showed up and out. Video photographer Ross Jones captured images of people leaping down the stairs as soon as the doors opened at 5 p.m. to claim their seats, tarps flying behind them like some wook superhero cape. Within an hour, the venue was completely filled, with people cramming to find spots on the planters; throughout the evening, security tried unsuccessfully to keep people out of the aisle stairways.
WSP's first set kicked off with "Little Lily" and ended with "Porch Song," which included a fiddle sit-in by Jason Crosby, who also joined in on "Ribs and Whiskey," "The Take Out" and "There Is a Time." The second set opened with "Radio Child" and closed out with "Climb to Safety" before an encore of "Honky Red," "Keep Me in Your Heart" and "No Sugar Tonight/New Mother Nature."
See photos from the evening below: concert calendar.