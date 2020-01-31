The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Miranda Lambert's Wildcard Tour stops at the Pepsi Center on Saturday, while Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight with ZHU,THEY., SNBRN and DJ Matt Cassidy. Dead & Company bassist Oteil Burbridge leads his supergroup as part of Denver Comes Alive, which also includes tributes to Dr. John and Art Neville, at the Mission Ballroom. David Phipps and Alana Rocklin of STS9 play a pair of shows at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, Vulfpeck's Theo Katzman plays two nights at the Bluebird Theater, and Peekaboo is at the Ogden for two nights. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:
FRIDAY, JANUARY 31
Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks
$45.95-$99.85, 6:45 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Denver Comes Alive
$29.95-$99.50, 6:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom
Peekaboo (also February 1)
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Lez Zeppelin
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Wood Belly
$12-$80, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Theo Katzman (also February 1)
$22.50-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Elise Lieberth
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
David Phipps & Alana Rocklin of STS9 (also February 1)
$29.75-$49.75, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1
Miranda Lambert
$40.25-$115.25, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Railroad Earth
$25-$80, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom
The Joe Kay Experience
$20, 8 p.m., Summit
Jacquees
$33.50-$149, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Michael Kiwanuka
$36.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The 69 Eyes
$20, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Delta Heavy and LAXX
$15-$25, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Corky Siegel and Randy Sabien
$24-$26, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Jade Jackson
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
OUTloud: A Queer Music Showcase
$5, 8 p.m., Blush & Blu
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2
King Princess
$32.75-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.
