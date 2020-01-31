 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

Miranda Lambert headlines the Pepsi Center on Saturday.
Miranda Lambert headlines the Pepsi Center on Saturday.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | January 31, 2020 | 5:55pm
Miranda Lambert's Wildcard Tour stops at the Pepsi Center on Saturday, while Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks returns to Red Rocks Amphitheatre tonight with ZHU,THEY., SNBRN and DJ Matt Cassidy. Dead & Company bassist Oteil Burbridge leads his supergroup as part of Denver Comes Alive, which also includes tributes to Dr. John and Art Neville, at the Mission Ballroom. David Phipps and Alana Rocklin of STS9 play a pair of shows at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, Vulfpeck's Theo Katzman plays two nights at the Bluebird Theater, and Peekaboo is at the Ogden for two nights. Here's our full list of this weekend's best concert picks:

FRIDAY, JANUARY 31

Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks
$45.95-$99.85, 6:45 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Denver Comes Alive
$29.95-$99.50, 6:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom

Peekaboo (also February 1)
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Lez Zeppelin
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Wood Belly
$12-$80, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Theo Katzman (also February 1)
$22.50-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Elise Lieberth
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

David Phipps & Alana Rocklin of STS9 (also February 1)
$29.75-$49.75, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Miranda Lambert
$40.25-$115.25, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Railroad Earth
$25-$80, 8 p.m., Mission Ballroom

The Joe Kay Experience
$20, 8 p.m., Summit

Jacquees
$33.50-$149, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Michael Kiwanuka
$36.50, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The 69 Eyes
$20, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Delta Heavy and LAXX
$15-$25, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Corky Siegel and Randy Sabien
$24-$26, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Jade Jackson
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

OUTloud: A Queer Music Showcase
$5, 8 p.m., Blush & Blu

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2

King Princess
$32.75-$35, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

